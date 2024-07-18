JAMAICA

Fantan Mojah hospitalized in Martinique with suspected heart attack

July 11, 2024

Reggae firebrand artist Fantan Mojah, 47, is currently hospitalized in Martinique after developing breathing problems and complaining that his “chest was tightening.” Another source revealed that Fantan Mojah had been experiencing medical problems over the past few months and that his heart was operating at “less than 100 percent efficiency.” He was among the top new Reggae acts of the mid-2000s when he was signed to Downsound Records.

BRAZIL

Top cellist issues brain cancer statement

July 7, 2024

The internationally cherished Brazilian cellist Antonio Meneses has let it be known that he is receiving palliative care for a glioblastoma multiforme tumour. Antonio, 66, is a former member of the Beaux Arts Trio with Menahem Pressler and Daniel Hope. In his own right he was a prominent concert soloist. He has published the following statement on social media: “Brazilian cellist Antonio Meneses, one of the leading musicians of his generation, has canceled his concert schedule and stepped down from his teaching positions. He was diagnosed in June with Glioblastoma Multiforme, an aggressive type of brain tumor. Meneses is currently receiving palliative care in Switzerland, where he lives with his family and friends, who have been an important source of comfort during this difficult time.”

Researcher's note: In the last eight years, Meneses had an extremely busy schedule of concerts and classes all around the world, lasting through August 5th, 2024:

UNITED KINGDOM

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood cancels tour after 'emergency hospital treatment'

July 12, 2024

Radiohead offshoot band The Smile is canceling its European tour due to a medical emergency. The group announced Friday that Jonny Greenwood [52, left], the lead guitarist and keyboardist for both bands, underwent emergency medical treatment for an infection this week. “A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care,” the band said in a statement on social media. “Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home. We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery,” the statement continued. “To that end, the Smile tour of Europe in August is canceled.”

‘60s rock legend, 79, 'immediately retires' from touring after suffering stroke

July 11, 2024

Rod Argent has been forced to retire from touring after suffering a stroke. The 79-year-old, who founded legendary rock band the Zombies, was recently hospitalized after falling ill. The keyboard player and vocalist’s management team have confirmed that he has been advised to sit out future performances on doctors’ orders, and will need ‘several months’ to rest and recover. ‘Rod had recently returned home from a triumphant Zombies tour of the UK, and spent a weekend in London with his beloved wife Cathy, celebrating his 79th birthday and their 52nd wedding anniversary, before the stroke occurred,’ the statement reads, via Variety. ‘He was hospitalized overnight, and released the next day. Doctors have advised that Rod will need several months of rest and recuperation.

‘Doctors found a tumour when I got my West End break'

July 9, 2024

A musical theatre actor who was diagnosed with a lung tumour the same day he got his big break in a show in London's West End says he postponed surgery for three months so he could star in the production. Jarryd Nurden, 32, who stars in We Will Rock You, had what he thought was a “terrible flu” in December 2022 - but an X-ray revealed it was actually a 4cm (1.5in) mass on his lung, which he later learned was cancerous.

Chris Kamara says he is 'doing great' as he shares a health update after being diagnosed with apraxia and admits he has 'stopped feeling sorry for himself'

July 8, 2024

Chris Kamara has shared an update on his health with his fans during an appearance on Monday's episode of This Morning following his apraxia diagnosis. The former footballer, 65, has suffered with impaired mobility and speech due to the condition but now admits he 'no longer feels sorry for himself'. He told hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley when they asked how he was doing: 'I'm doing great, I've got everything back apart from the speed in my voice. I've got the fluency, the brain when you want to talk, it's not interrupted anymore, it's fluent."

Love Island's Arabella Chi reveals she's been diagnosed with PCOS after suffering a secret miscarriage and opens up on battle with acne, hair loss and agonising periods

July 8, 2024

Arabella Chi has revealed that she's been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) as she opened up on suffering a secret miscarriage, cystic acne, hair loss and debilitating period pain. The Love Island star, 33, took to her Instagram on Friday in a candid video for her followers as she described her symptoms and admitted her self-esteem had suffered. She explained that she had been diagnosed with the condition two days prior, after her last period left her in such severe pain she thought she needed to call an ambulance. PCOS is a common condition that means the ovaries do not regularly release eggs, become enlarged, and can contain small follicle cysts. The ovaries also produces excess androgen, which can cause irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne and infertility. While she added that she had suffered a miscarriage in September last year, only a few months before she entered the Love Island All Stars villa in January.

Famous comedian, 63, starting new round of chemo but won’t let ongoing cancer battle ‘steal the joy of today’

June 28, 2024

Scottish stand-up comedian Janey Godley, 63, has insisted she's not going to let another round of chemotherapy "steal the joy of today" in her ongoing fight against stage three ovarian cancer. Godley was initially diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November 2021 and given the "all clear" in the summer of 2022 after undergoing a full hysterectomy. Later that year, the inspirational jokester learned she had cancer recurrence, which was found in her abdomen. She began a new round of chemotherapy treatment, which she explained on social media will take place once a month for the next six months. Despite her health issues, Godley has expressed pure hope for the future and is still planning to get back on stage for her tour dates later this year.

Mayor of Lancaster diagnosed with breast cancer

July 11, 2024

Councillor Abi Mills said she was "doing well, keeping positive and looking forward to getting back to normal on the other side of this". The mayor of Lancaster has announced she will reduce her public schedule after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Councillor Mills, who became the mayor in May, still plans to fulfil as many mayoral engagements as possible, but said that treatment for the disease will inevitably mean a reduction in those she is able to attend.

No age reported.

NORWAY

One of our foremost triathlon athletes seriously injured by the "vaccine"

July 11, 2024

“Is this the Soviet Union or Norway? I trusted the Norwegian system,” says Heiko Sepp (41) in a new documentary. He received NOK1,500 (USD $140) in compensation. Heiko was among our best in triathlon. After the second dose of Pfizer, he sits ruined on the couch. Health and economy are ruined. Today it's raining, and Heiko spent an hour and a half getting out of bed. Where there was sport, now is pain. Where there was a job in a sports shop, there is now the dole. Where there was a good personal economy, there are now debt collection calls. Heiko barely got help from the public, he did countless tests and examinations with private clinics at home and abroad. Among the doctors Heiko was examined by at the National Hospital was senior physician Børre Fevang. “In consultation with me, Fevang said of all my ailments and pain that ‘it may be that it sits in your head’".

