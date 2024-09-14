Note: Due to illness and shortage of funds, this week's compilations are shorter than usual. To subscribe, click here . To learn more, click here .

UNITED STATES

Freddie Jackson announces kidney disease diagnosis

September 3, 2024

Freddie Jackson (67) has been diagnosed with kidney disease, as revealed on social media this afternoon. “I’ve come to a point where I feel I’m ready to talk about a recent chapter in my life,” he continues, “I have been diagnosed with kidney disease.” In the deeply personal video announcement, the ‘You Are My Lady’ singer tells about his newly formed partnership with the National Kidney Foundation. This news confirms recent speculations about the singer’s health. Jackson’s July 2024 St. Kitts Music festival appearance left fans concerned about his health after seemingly struggling through the performance.

Performer from Springfield 'grateful' for support amid kidney failure, genetic disease

August 31, 2024

Brandon Looney is feeling a newfound sense of "overwhelming love" from family, friends and colleagues. Thirty-two-year-old Looney was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease in May 2023 and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, or aHUS, in July. Nonetheless, the Springfield native, who has lived and worked in New York for the past decade, isn't letting physical challenges hold him back. Three times a week he undergoes dialysis, every month and a half he receives aHUS infusion therapy and currently, he is focused on securing a live donor for a kidney transplant. Kidney disease and aHUS don't run in his family, Looney said, so his diagnoses were unexpected. This summer, Looney received another surprise diagnosis: atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare disease that causes blood clots. These clots may block blood flow to important organs, like the kidneys.

Phillies OF Austin Hays goes on IL with kidney infection

September 6, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies moved outfielder Austin Hays [29] to the 10-day injured list on Thursday due to a kidney infection. The move is retroactive to Monday.



Report: MLB Players Without COVID-19 Vaccine Can't Play vs. Blue Jays in Toronto:

Lil Troy suffers serious heart attack—”Fighting for his life”

September 1, 2024

Lil Troy [58], most famous for his 1998 hit “Wanna Be A Baller,” has reportedly suffered a heart attack. According to fellow Houston [TX] native Willie D, he’s in rough shape. On Sunday (September 1), the Geto Boys rapper shared an Instagram post that read: “Lil Troy Suffers Heart Attack…Fighting for His Life.”

BYU DC Jay Hill ‘feeling much better’ after suffering heart attack

August 31, 2024

Provo, Utah – BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill provided an update on his health status hours before the Cougars game against Southern Illinois. On Thursday night, Hill suffered a heart attack and quickly went to the hospital after practice. Hill provided an update on his status on X. “Leaving Thursday’s practice before the first game of the season is usually so exciting. Thursday for me was no exception. I was beyond excited about this team and the players preparation. As I got into the car to drive home that night I knew something was wrong. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be having a heart attack at age 49. I have since been released from the hospital and I am feeling much better as I look forward to a fast recovery.”

Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley was diagnosed with cancer while 3 months pregnant: 'Nothing was going to stop me'

September 5, 2024

Shaina Hurley [34] was just a few months pregnant with her "miracle" baby when she got the news that would turn her world upside down: she had cervical cancer. As of June 2024, Hurley is cancer-free, telling PEOPLE, "I am on the other side now. I had no symptoms," Hurley explains in a recent interview. "But later, the doctor called me and said the pap smear results had come back as abnormal and they needed to get me in for a colposcopy." About a month later, she underwent the procedure, with a doctor telling her "right away, 'It's not looking good.'" After the test was sent off to Northwestern, doctors were able to confirm one day later that she had Stage 2 cervical cancer. While doctors did take biopsies during her C-section, Hurley wasn't out of the woods just yet. In fact, two weeks after she gave birth, she had a mini-stroke (TIA). "I was feeding my son and my hands went numb and then it shot down the left side of my body. My face drooped, I wasn't making sense," she describes. She recovered from the mini-stroke without any major side effects and then, four weeks later, she underwent the cold knife conization that doctors had been urging her to get for months — but it was unsuccessful. Six weeks later, she underwent another cold knife conization and, two weeks after that, received the words she had prayed for: "As of June, I'm finally cancer-free."

Jim Donovan announces retirement after cancer diagnosis

August 29, 2024

With the regular season just over a week away, fans of the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for a home season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday. Long-time Browns fans will notice one sudden and saddening difference should they listen to the game – or any subsequent contest – this year. Browns’ play-by-play voice Jim Donovan announced on Thursday his immediate retirement from those duties due to his cancer diagnosis.

No age reported.

Mattress Mack says infection caused him to speak gibberish, vomit

September 3, 2024

Houston, Texas - Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale [73] is out of the hospital after a health scare left him disoriented and vomiting outside Gallery Furniture late last week. True to form, McIngvale posted to X throughout his ensuing three-day stay at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center as doctors worked to diagnose his condition. McIngvale's messages included updates on a large rash on his left leg as well as appeals to customers to take advantage of Gallery Furniture's ongoing Labor Day Sale. Sitting on his couch at home, McIngvale told Dominguez he's been diagnosed with cellulitis—a bacterial infection that afflicts deep tissue and can be life-threatening if not properly treated. The furniture magnate told Dominguez that he was unable to sleep and suffered temporary memory loss before being admitted to the hospital on Saturday. McIngvale said he'd initially feared he'd had another small stroke, but it was ultimately cellulitis that caused a "temporary disconnect of [his] cognitive abilities." The furniture magnate went on to say he feels "great" and would be back at work Tuesday.

