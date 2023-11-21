'Big Brother' Winner Starts GoFundMe for Son With Huge Medical Bills

November 17, 2023

Big Brother Season 4 winner Jun Song is reaching out for help after her 11-year-old son fell seriously ill, requiring a nearly two-week-long hospital stay as he battled mycoplasma pneumonia that evolved into bacterial meningitis. The former reality TV star posted on GoFundMe Thursday, asking for help to pay her son's medical bills after what she called "the worst nightmare of [her] life."

Sharing a photo of her young son in the hospital, Song shared the emotional story of her son's health scare, which began with him falling ill with what she thought was the flu but ended up being a deadly viral infection. Noah fell "incredibly ill" in late October with what "turned out to be mycoplasma pneumonia that evolved into bacterial meningitis when the mycoplasma traveled to his brain."

UNITED KINGDOM

Shane MacGowan's wife asks for 'love and prayers' for those who are 'struggling'

November 15, 2023

Shane MacGowan’s wife has sent a massive thanks to everyone who has supported the singer asking for love and prayers for anyone who is “struggling right now”.

The wife of the former Pogues’frontman, music journalist and author Victoria Mary Clarke, has kept fans updated on her famous husband’s wellbeing since the 65-year-old musician was admitted to intensive care earlier this year for an unknown health problem.

IRELAND

Riverdance legend Michael Flatley shares health update as he tells fans of 'challenging times'

November 12, 2023

He shocked fans in January when he confirmed he was receiving treatment for an aggressive form of cancer. Michael Flatley has opened up about his "challenging" cancer battle and that he has "good days and bad days". The Lord of the Dance legend revealed to fans in January that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and that he was receiving treatment. Flatley, who has not gone public with the details of his cancer diagnosis, said: “I have good days and bad days. On the good days I’m fighting fit and feel like a million bucks. I keep a positive attitude and I’m still working hard in daily life. There are challenging times ahead. I get that. I believe that God is with me, and God will get me through this,” he told the Sunday World. The Irish American said he was “honoured” by the amount of messages of support he received. “I have a great life and great friends. We travel around a lot and it’s been a great year. It’s not done yet,” he added.

No age reported.

MALAYSIA

Singer Nora Ariffin rushed to hospital due to breathing difficulty

November 14, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Local singer Datuk Nora Ariffin has been admitted into the Intensive Care Unit at KPJ Kajang Specialist Hospital for breathing complications.

Her husband Datuk Rushdi Ramli broke the news to close friend and singer Datuk Aishah, who shared it on Instagram last night, reported mStar.

https://www.malaymail.com/news/showbiz/2023/11/14/singer-nora-ariffin-rushed-to-hospital-due-to-breathing-difficulty/101926#google_vignette

CHINA

Were these three somehow infected on the job, or by “vaccination”? Or by both?

Suspicions Surge as 3 Cancer Researchers in China Diagnosed with Cancer

November 14, 2023

The story of three young researchers being simultaneously diagnosed with cancer while working at the same oncology lab has triggered an intense debate and speculation on social media in China. Netizens have been increasingly suspicious about the three physicians at the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hospital including two breast surgeons and one visiting scholar, who were diagnosed with cancer in 2023 after studying and working at the Shiu Hua Breast Cancer Center lab in Guangzhou, Guangdong province.



The news originated from widely shared screenshots of a WeChat chat history, showing that one of the physicians diagnosed with cancer had been removed from the researchers’ group chat by their advisor.



The news quickly became a trending topic on China's popular social network Weibo, with netizens increasingly suspicious that the researchers’ cancer may be related to the working environment in the lab.



Considered a top-tier medical provider and research institution, the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hospital is directly managed by China’s National Health Commission. Most of its laboratories specialize in researching cancer transition and treatment, including cancer epigenetics and gene regulation.

On “China’s rapidly increasing cancer burden”:

AUSTRALIA

Radio host Jackie O Henderson rushed to hospital during live radio show

November 21, 2023

Popular radio host Jackie ‘O Henderson has been rushed to hospital after reportedly becoming unwell during her live KIIS FM show.

Co-host Kyle Sandilands told listeners Ms Henderson had left the studios to get medical attention after experiencing “tingling down her arm” on Tuesday morning.

Tingling down the arm can be considered a symptom of a heart attack.

https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/radio/radio-host-jackie-o-henderson-rushed-to-hospital-during-live-radio-show/news-story/d6e07ed0d3c6aeb4a722fc686235a2ec

Actress Sues AstraZeneca, Alleging COVID-19 Jab Left Her With Brain Injuries

November 14, 2023

An Australian theatre star and vaccination advocate is suing pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, after a life-threatening stroke left her unable to work within weeks of taking the company’s vaccine.

Melle Stewart, 42, is known for her acting in both the UK and Australia, including playing the lead in the musical Mamma Mia! and Channel 7’s Home and Away.

Ms. Stewart received her first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 24, 2021.

Two weeks later, she began having seizures, lost her ability to speak, and lost all movement on the right-hand side of her body.

Brain surgeons diagnosed her with Vaccine-Induced Thrombocytopenic Thrombosis (VITT), a blood-clotting condition that the manufacturer and the regulators now acknowledge as a “very rare side effect” of this particular vaccine.

She underwent multiple procedures and rigorous therapy, including craniectomy, a three-hour operation to remove a portion of her skull to reduce the pressure in her brain and keep her alive.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/actress-sues-astrazeneca-after-covid-19-jab-leaves-her-with-brain-injuries-5528299

NEW ZEALAND

Kiwis star Corey Harawira-Naera says ‘I didn’t remember anything’ about incident that shocked NRL

November 18, 2023

Canberra - Canberra and Kiwis second rower Corey Harawira-Naera still knows little about the incident that shocked the NRL and threatens to derail his career - nearly six months on. “I don’t think we will ever get to the bottom of why it happened,” he says. He is referring to the match against South Sydney in May of this year and the heart-stopping images that circulated of him prone on the turf. Harawira-Naera suffered what is thought to be a delayed reaction to a head knock and he describes it as an “out-of-body experience”. The match was delayed after Harawira-Naera suffered a seizure as fan and television view was obstructed by a wall of players. Professionals are concerned that Harawira-Naera’s condition be passed on and he is considering getting his son tested to put to bed fears it is hereditary. “We might go down the avenue of possibly getting a test done genetically to see if there is anything in my family that I have that I could possibly pass on to my little one,” he says. Harawira-Naera himself has gone through an array of tests since the incident, some of which are ongoing. While results so far are encouraging, the cause of the incident may never be known.

There are hopes Harawira-Naera will be medically cleared to return to the NRL for next season but the 28-year-old has been unable to resume training. Talking to the cardiologist, looking at the vision, “she thought it could have been a cardiac arrhythmic or something like that, which is a seizure caused by your heart. She was pretty confident it was more neurological,” he says. “I did say that after it happened I do remember having a couple of head knocks in the game and it could have just been a delayed response to it. “It’s about making sure we can get everything to return to normal. There were some funny rhythms in the heart and I’ve got a test in a couple of weeks. The cardiologist just called me to tell me the troponin level [high levels can indicate heart damage] has returned to normal. The earliest timeframe to return to restricted training duties is in mid-December and it would be a welcome Christmas gift.

