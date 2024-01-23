So many actors and musicians and filmmakers "died suddenly" last year that the awards shows can't "remember" all of them
It happened recently at BAFTA and the Emmys, just as it did at the Oscars in 2022 and 2023—and surely will again at the Academy Awards this March, SO MANY having now "died suddenly"
Among the (many) missing from the “In Memoriam” segment at last year’s Academy Awards:
Ann Heche:
Tom Sizemore:
Charlbi Dean:
Tony Sirico:
Cindy Williams:
Paul Sorvino:
Melinda Dillon:
Stella Stevens:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So many actors and musicians and filmmakers "died suddenly" last year that the awards shows can't "remember" all of them
Wasn't Heche the one that crashed her car and then tried to get out of the body bag until she was told to lie still for a while until they got her in the van?
How old were these "celebrities" and what were the reasons given for their deaths? Hollywood pumped the lockdowns and jabs, so they are reaping what they sowed.