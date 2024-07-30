Cancellations:

UNITED STATES

Stevie Nicks reveals ‘crazy’ medical emergency that forced her to postpone U.K. shows

July 26, 2024

Weeks after an emergency hospitalization forced Stevie Nicks [76] to postpone two stops on her U.K. tour, she played the last show of her two-year run on Wednesday in Glasgow. At the time of the postponement, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena explained that Nicks had changed the date because of a “leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure.” But the Fleetwood Mac alum on Wednesday shared additional details about her “crazy” medical emergency. “I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy,” Nicks told the crowd in Scotland. The twice-inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer added that she had arrived in Glasgow several days before the show that was originally scheduled for July 6. At her July 12 show in London, Nicks was joined onstage by Harry Styles. The two performed a heartrending duet of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” as a tribute to the late Christine McVie, Nicks’ bandmate who died in 2022 after an ischemic stroke.

Black Belt Eagle Scout starts GoFundMe after “medical emergency” forces show cancellations

July 24, 2024

Black Belt Eagle Scout is seeking funds for medical aid after coming down with nervous-system symptoms that may point to relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis, she says. Katherine Paul [35], the singer-songwriter behind the project, has canceled all of her shows on the advice of a neurologist. Writing on social media, she pointed to a GoFundMe to help with “living, medical and other expenses for a while.” The GoFundMe campaign is aiming to reach $75,000. “Earlier this year, I started experiencing some weird symptoms that I thought were from pinched nerves in my neck and spine. After many doctors visits and medical tests, and having to advocate so hard for myself within the medical system, via MRIs, I’ve finally been able to get some answers. I am now working with a top neurologist in Seattle who suspects I have relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). I am still undergoing more testing and have been having a hard time with my energy, mobility and other nerve symptoms.”

Widespread Panic cancels Asheville run following Jimmy Herring cancer diagnosis

July 21, 2024

Widespread Panic on Sunday revealed that longtime guitarist Jimmy Herring [62] has been recently diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer. As a result, the band has canceled its three-night run in Asheville, NC—set for July 25th–27th, 2024—so that he may immediately begin treatment.

A Vermont musician released an album, planned a big tour. Then came the cancer diagnosis

July 22, 2024

Middlebury, VT ― This year was looking bright for Sarah King. The Ripton musician released her first solo, full-length album in March that got mentioned by a prominent pop-culture website in the same article touting Beyonce’s new release. King was planning a national tour to rival the big one she took in 2023 to launch the blues/folk/rock musician’s career toward a higher level. Then, this spring, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. King, 40, had been experiencing problems with her voice for about a year. Her vocal stamina had waned. Her throat tightened, as if she were wearing a tight turtleneck that felt like it was choking her all the time. Doctors couldn’t find anything specific until this year, when a specialist in Boston determined she had cancer that happens to be near the larynx that means everything to a singer. Almost all her plans, including that big tour, went out the window. King did keep one important date. She plays Saturday, July 27, as part of Vermont rocker Grace Potter’s Grand Point North concert series at Waterfront Park in Burlington. Days later, she’ll have surgery to remove lymph nodes. Six to eight weeks after that she’ll endure a second surgery to take out her thyroid gland, which regulates hormones. She’ll be on medication for the rest of her life, and out of commission from her musical career for about six months. What condition she’ll be in to resume that career remains a frustrating mystery.

ITALY

Toto, illness during show in Italy for Greg Phillinganes, cancelled tonight’s concert

July 23, 2024

During the concert of Toto last night at the Locus Festival in Ostuni, Italy, keyboardist Greg Phillinganes was hit with an illness. According to reports, the musician left the stage followed by Steve Lukather. The show was interrupted and resumed after about twenty minutes, but Phillinganes quit again and was taken to hospital for further examination. Today reports that Phillinganes was discharged from the emergency room of the Perrino hospital in Brindisi where he spent the night under observation. The keyboard player’s malaise was due to congestion. As a result, the concert scheduled for tonight at Este has been cancelled. Tomorrow the band is expected at the Lucca Summer Festival, penultimate stage of the European tour that will close on July 26 in Barcelona.

No age reported.

GERMANY

Lena Meyer-Landrut has to cancel another performance

July 22, 2024

In June, Lena Meyer-Landrut had to cancel two concerts due to severe pain. Shortly afterwards, the singer announced: "Slowly getting back on track". Now there has apparently been another medical emergency. Lena Meyer-Landrut had to cancel another concert on her current tour at short notice yesterday Sunday evening. The 33-year-old singer had been scheduled to perform at the Ansbach Open festival in Bavaria. "Unfortunately, Lena unexpectedly had a medical emergency today and had to cancel the performance with a heavy heart. She is undergoing medical treatment," the festival organizers wrote on their Instagram account. Lena Meyer-Landrut already had to cancel two concerts in June for health reasons. At the time, it was reported that the singer had abdominal cramps and kidney pain and had to be treated in hospital. The singer only continued her tour last Saturday - even though she only feels "70 percent" healthy. She wrote on Instagram: "You can't imagine how happy I am to be back for you and to celebrate with you." It is currently still unclear how Lena Meyer-Landrut's tour will continue. Her next concert is scheduled for tonight in Regensburg. According to the promoter's website, this has not yet been canceled and there is also no information on the singer's Instagram account as to whether tonight's performance can take place.

UNITED STATES

Al Di Meola recalls how he felt when he had a heart attack on stage, “I wasn’t super shocked. I was more disappointed”

July 24, 2024

The jazz-fusion guitarist was performing at Bucharest’s Arenele Romane last September when he was rushed to the hospital mid show. Di Meola later revealed that he was being treated for segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and that he will be taking “some time off from performing and touring”. Looking back on his brush with death, Di Meola tells Guitar Player that the whole thing happened “right in the middle of the song”.

No age reported.

