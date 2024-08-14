UNITED STATES

Patti Yasutake, Star Trek: The Next Generation Star, dies at 70

August 6, 2024

Patti Yasutake, known to fans for appearing in Star Trek: The Next Generation and two of its connected feature films, has passed away. She was 70 years old. Per Variety, Yasutake, who was living with cancer, died on Aug. 5 in Santa Monica [CA]. More recently, Yasutake had a notable role in Beef, the hit Netflix series that won several Primetime Emmy Awards. This would turn out to be her final live-action role, though she also did voiceovers for the video game Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which was released in January.

'Scarface' star Ángel Salazar dead at 69

August 11, 2024

Ángel Salazar, best known as Al Pacino's trusted sidekick "Chi Chi" in the iconic gangster film "Scarface," has died, TMZ has learned. Salazar's rep and closest friend, Ann Wingsong, tells TMZ the actor passed away in his sleep at his friend's Brooklyn [NY] home over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Wingsong said, the friend went to check on Salazar in a room and found his body in bed. A cause of death was not disclosed, but the rep said Salazar suffered from heart issues.

No age reported.

Rachael Lillis, the voice actress for Both Misty and Jessie From 'Pokémon,' has died at 46

August 12, 2024

Voice actor Rachael Lillis , who voiced Jessie, Misty, Jigglypuff, and more in the Pokémon franchise, has sadly passed away. Rachael, who was only 46 years old, was a beloved performer, and fans are certainly mourning a great loss to the anime community. Her death was announced on Aug. 12, 2024, by fellow voice actor Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash Ketchum. Rachael's death comes after a months-long battle with breast cancer, per reports. She was diagnosed in May 2024. In her statement, Veronica mentions Rachael's struggle with her illness: "Rachael was so thankful for all of the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer. It truly made a positive difference."

Porsha Williams mourns her cousin, Yolanda "Londie" Favors, who died at age 34

August 12, 2024

Bravo fans are joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams as she mourns the loss of her beloved cousin, Yolanda "Londie" Favors. Londie, who appeared with Porsha on Porsha's Family Matters, on Aug. 7, just two weeks shy of her 35th birthday. Porsha shared the news on Instagram.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO, dies at 56

August 10, 2024

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, a tech pioneer who was one of Google’s earliest employees, has died after living with lung cancer for two years, according to her husband. She was 56. “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer,” Dennis Troper wrote in a Facebook post. Wojcicki had served as YouTube’s CEO for nine years before announcing last year in a blog post that she would be “stepping back” from her leadership role to focus on her family, health and personal projects that she was passionate about, CNN previously reported.

Wojcicki was “vaccinated”:

https://tinyurl.com/bdhr7257

MLB executive Billy Bean, one of the first openly gay figures in baseball, dies at 60 after battle with leukemia

August 6, 2024

MLB executive Billy Bean, one of the first openly gay figures in baseball, died at age 60 after a battle with leukemia, the league announced Tuesday. Bean was MLB's Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and a Special Assistant to the Commissioner. He was hired by MLB as an Ambassador of Inclusion in 2014, the first role of its kind in baseball, before rising to his current post. He was diagnosed with leukemia in December.



Wrestling legend dies at 74 after ‘devastating accident’

August 9, 2024

Kevin Sullivan, the professional wrestling icon who was once one of Hulk Hogan’s biggest rivals, has died. He was 74. The WWE confirmed Sullivan’s death on Friday, paying tribute to him as a “unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history” who “found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries.” Slam Wrestling also reported The Taskmaster’s death, quoting Sullivan’s friend Barry Rose in announcing the news. The report did not list a cause, though noted his recent health battles. Sullivan’s daughter, Nicole, set up a fundraiser earlier this year saying her father was “facing a critical medical emergency and financial crisis” after an unspecified incident. “On May 12th, 2024, while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident,” she wrote on a GoFundMe page. “He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis.”

Love Equals Death ’s Chon Travis passed away

August 12, 2024

The Californian punk-rock band Love Equals Death, as well as their community, have unfortunately suffered a tragic loss last night. Their lead vocalist Chon Travis has passed away. The band was touring in the United Kingdom, and they were preparing to leave for their Stafford show. It was around 5 p.m. local time, and they hadn’t heard from Chon in about an hour. He was not responding to his phone, and after about 10 minutes of knocking on the door, the hotel staff let the other members in. After opening the door, they found Chon on his bed with his guitar. CPR was applied for about 15 minutes prior to the arrival of the paramedics. After another 45 minutes of CPR by the paramedics, they let the rest of the band know that Chon passed away. The other members of Love Equals Death are currently in a state of shock and matters are still being figured out. Chon was not a drug user and was in very high spirits for this tour.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dave Sweetapple of Witch, Eerie, and Sweet Apple has passed away

August 9, 2024

Dave Sweetapple, of Witch, Eerie, and Sweet Apple, has passed away. He was 58 years old. No cause of death has been made public at this time.

James “Jazzy” Jordan has died

August 11, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. James “Jazzy” Jordan, a trailblazer in the music industry and an influential figure in gospel music. Dr. Jordan was a visionary leader, renowned for his exceptional contributions to the entertainment world and his unwavering commitment to uplifting gospel music on a global scale.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alexandria singer and choir director dies of complications from cancer

August 7, 2024

Madonna McFall Massey was an American singer, speaker and music director who released five solo projects throughout her life. Massey was married to a pastor and was a well known figure in the Alexandria, LA, music scene. She was reported dead in early August 2024, just a few weeks after being diagnosed with cancer and mere days after she started treatment. According to her daughter, Chapel, who has been running her social media posts in recent times as she fell ill, doctors found a mass in Massey’s pelvic region in the middle of July, alongside some lesions in her liver, lungs and stomach lining. She underwent a colonoscopy and biopsy to determine a diagnosis and that was when the doctors determined exactly what was going on.

No age reported.

Karen Farrakhan, wife of Louis Farrakhan, passes away unexpectedly at 49

August 10, 2024

Karen Farrakhan, the wife of American religious leader Louis Farrakhan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 10, 2024. Her sudden death has left friends and family in profound shock and mourning. Karen Farrakhan will be remembered fondly by all who knew her, and tributes have poured in from those deeply affected by her loss. Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, a group known for its advocacy of black nationalism and its role in organizing the 1995 Million Man March, has not yet released details regarding the cause of his wife’s death.

Seattle chef and culinary icon Tamara Murphy dies at 63

August 12, 2024

Celebrated Seattle chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, television personality, and 1994 F&W Best New Chef Tamara Murphy died on Saturday at age 63. A statement on the Facebook page of her restaurant, Terra Plata, announced that Murphy suffered a severe stroke on Wednesday while in Boise, Idaho, and she died peacefully after being kept on life support to donate her organs, according to her wishes.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Charles R. Cross, music journalist who wrote heralded Kurt Cobain biography and edited Seattle’s alt-weekly the Rocket, dies at 67

August 12, 2024

Seattle, WA - Charles R. Cross, a Seattle-based music journalist who edited the city’s preeminent alt-weekly, the Rocket, and penned bestselling biographies of Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix and other major rock figures, died Friday at age 67. “We are sorry to share that Charles Cross has passed,” the writer’s family said in a statement. “He died peacefully of natural causes in his sleep on August 9, 2024." Said his longtime agent, Sarah Lazin, “I’m stunned and devastated. I’d just spoken to him on Thursday and he seemed happy, vibrant, and excited about all that was happening.”

No cause of death reported.

Bill Abbate, long time Boston radio host, has died

August 11, 2024

Longtime Boston [MA] radio host Bill Abbate [61] died unexpectedly on August 8. Abbate worked as an on-air host at several Boston stations, notably WFNX and WBCN. He also hosted the New England Patriots Rock Radio Network Pre- and Post-Game shows for several years. Confirming the news on social media, his wife Alice Schmalice said in part, “Hello, dear friends. It is with deep sorrow and utter shock that I let you know that my husband and best friend, Bill, died suddenly in his sleep last night from natural causes."

No cause of death reported.

Abbate also worked at Framingham State University in admissions. The school’s “vaccination” mandate for staff:

https://tinyurl.com/2y7frpaw

Six teenagers “died suddenly”:

Community coming together to support family of 13-year-old Rhode Island boy who died suddenly

August 9, 2024

Central Falls, RI - Tragedy has struck as a local middle school student has died. 13-year-old Andry Rodas Villagran died suddenly on Wednesday. Those who know him say he collapsed while playing soccer, a sport he loved, however that has not been confirmed by authorities. Andry was an 8th grader at Dr. Earl F. Calcutt Middle School.

No cause of death reported.

Zayden Emily Myrick, 13

August 10, 2024

Belfast, Maine - Zayden Emily Myrick, 13, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Born February 7, 2011, at Pen Bay Medical Center to Beth Myrick. Zayden touched the hearts and lives of many during her time. She especially touched the life of her nurse, Aimee Campbell and teacher Courtney Leach-Nascinento while she attended Thomaston Grammer School for five years. Both guiding Zayden along the way and sharing stories of joy as well as the many arts and crafts that were always proudly done and displayed.

No cause of death reported.

Sumrall community mourn teen’s sudden , unexpected death

August 9, 2024

Sumrall, Miss. - Jakob Hill had just started his senior year at Sumrall High School when his sudden and unexpected death on Aug. 1 has rocked the Sumrall community. “Jakob was my oldest,” said Becca Hill, Jakob Hill’s mother. “He was going to be 18, Oct. 28 of this year.” Becca Hill said her son was very active within his school and the community. He served in the Boy Scouts of America and was on his way to Eagle Scout status.



No cause of death reported.

Somerset Berkley student athlete dies of Stage 4 cancer

August 12, 2024

Somerset, MA - Zachary Deane's love for the sport of soccer spoke volumes. The Somerset junior varsity goalie spent months fighting the biggest battle of his life — Stage 4 cancer — at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island. His fight ended on Saturday afternoon, passing away quietly, surrounded by family and close relatives. Deane, 17, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma. It started with a mass on his prostate and spread to his bones, lungs and spine. He underwent countless chemotherapy and radiation sessions with his family close by his side.

Support services being offered following unexpected death of West Hartford teen

August 10, 2024

West Hartford, CT - A student from West Hartford’s Hall High School passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 9, and the district announced that a crisis response team will be available at the school from Sunday. Aug. 11 through Wednesday Aug. 14. Lukas Schreiber, an honor student who also swam and played lacrosse, was entering his senior year at Hall.

No age or cause of death reported.

Southern University student athlete dies days before starting sophomore season

August 6, 2024

Baton Rouge, LA — A Southern University student athlete passed away just a few weeks before he was set to start his sophomore season. A university spokesperson says Tommy Thomas Jr. died Monday in Lafayette. They did not reveal what caused his death. Roman Banks, Director of Athletics at Southern University, says the university is devastated over his sudden death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Southern U.’s “vaccination” mandate for students:

https://www.wbrz.com/news/southern-university-students-must-be-vaccinated-for-covid-by-spring-2022

Ebonee Sifuentes, former PBJ 40 Under 40 honoree, dies unexpectedly

August 6, 2024

Phoenix, AZ - Ebonee Lynnae Sifuentes, who was a Phoenix Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree in 2023, died unexpectedly on July 17. Sifuentes, who was well-known for her philanthropic and advocacy work in the Valley, was a field supervision director and investment adviser for Edward Jones, where she championed financial literacy. The 40-year-old was also co-chair of the Black Philanthropy Initiative (BPI) of the Arizona Community Foundation. "Just a day before her passing, Ebonee delivered an unforgettable speech at the BPI membership mixer, passionately emphasizing the importance of building and sustaining Black-led organizations," read a statement released by the family.

No cause of death reported.

From Sifuentes’ obit:

In lieu of flowers we would like people to donate to the American Heart Association.

https://www.peacechapelfh.com/obituary/EboneeFlack-Sifuentes

Rita Wolfe, daughter of former Dispatch publisher John F. Wolfe, dies at the age of 56

August 6, 2024

Columbus, OH - Rita Jean Wolfe, a community leader and daughter of former Dispatch Publisher John F. Wolfe, died Monday at the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University. Rita Jean Wolfe, a community leader and daughter of former Dispatch Publisher John F. Wolfe, died Monday. She was 56. She was known for her work serving on boards of nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping people and animals. Like her father, Wolfe preferred to work behind the scenes, often making discreet inquiries about those who were in need.

No cause of death reported.

A funeral director “died suddenly”:

Laura Roberts, 54

August 11, 2024

Fort Mill, SC - Ms. Laura Anne Roberts, affectionately known as Laurie by family and friends, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 9, 2024. She became a licensed funeral director in 1997 and started working with her mother at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill, SC. She became manager of the funeral home in 2001.

No cause of death reported.

Georgia Aquarium CEO remembered for rescuing animals trafficked through Atlanta airport

August 8, 2024

Georgia Aquarium CEO Brian Davis is being remembered as a leader, mentor and advocate for animals inside and outside the aquarium. Davis died suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 50. However, the people who knew him well say they’ll forever cherish the legacy he left behind. "The ripple effect of his work will go on for decades," said Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari.That ripple effect has commanded a wave of tributes to the CEO in the 24 hours since officials confirmed his sudden passing. "I went completely numb when I found out," Bakhtiari admitted.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Neenah community grieves loss of principal to cancer

August 8, 2024

Neenah, WI — The Neenah Joint School District community is mourning the loss of one of its principals who passed away from cancer. Tullar Elementary School Principal Amber Zernzach, 36, died on Aug. 2 after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in April.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Patricia Pileggi, 50

August 9, 2024

Niagara Falls, NY - passed away at home on August 8, 2024, after a short battle with inoperable metastatic stomach cancer. As a young woman, Trish survived Hodgkin's Disease. She was cancer-free for thirty-three years and saw each moment as a gift. Throughout her twenty-seven years of teaching in Niagara Falls--two years at Prince of Peace and twenty-five years at Maple Avenue School--Trish touched many lives.

Link

‘Always inspiring others': Remembering Beulah's first Miss Rodeo Colorado, Kellie Stockton

August 8, 2024

Pueblo, CO - Beulah is mourning the loss of beloved fourth-grade teacher and former Miss Rodeo Colorado Kellie Stockton, who died unexpectedly Sunday, July 28. Stockton is being remembered for the impact she had on her family, friends, community, her rodeo family and the Beulah School of Natural Sciences where she worked. Kellie, 30, spent the past two years at the very same Beulah school she and her brother both attended growing up.

No cause of death reported.

Pueblo D60 gives $1,000 stipends to employees who were vaccinated by Nov. 10:

https://www.chieftain.com/story/news/2021/11/30/pueblo-school-district-60-give-stipends-vaccinated-staff/8807768002/

75% of teachers in Colorado vaccinated, what’s next?

https://kdvr.com/news/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/colorado-reaches-goal-of-vaccinating-75-of-teachers/

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Smithson Valley wrestling and water polo coach, economics teacher passes away suddenly at age 57

August 9, 2024

Spring Branch, Texas – A Smithson Valley High School wrestling and water polo coach and economics teacher passed away suddenly after an apparent medical episode during a water polo practice on Wednesday, according to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. Tim Clarkson, 57, was pronounced dead after emergency response crews efforts failed to revive him and were unsuccessful. Smithson Valley High School athletic coordinator Larry Hill confirmed the incident to the Herald-Zeitung on Thursday. “He was actually engaged in that [water polo] practice when he began to feel poorly and left the practice and went down to his office; that’s where it occurred,” Hill told the newspaper. “Someone came upon him as he was laid out and unconscious … efforts to revive him, both then and with the ambulance to come, were not successful.”

No cause of death reported.

Former Marana football coach Louie Ramirez dies at 31

August 9, 2024

The Arizona high school football community is mourning the death of longtime coach and athletic director Louie Ramirez. Ramirez, 31, the athletic director at Vista Grande High School in Casa Grande, died Thursday. A cause of death was not made available. Ramirez previously was the head football coach at Marana High School and an assistant at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale.

No cause of death reported.

Richards ISD coach suddenly passes away during volleyball practice

August 9, 2024

Richards, Texas — A coach at Richards ISD in Grimes County suddenly passed away during a volleyball practice on Thursday, Aug. 8, according to the district. First responders and staff attempted to save Coach John Carlisle's life, but he tragically passed away, according to the district.

No age or cause of death reported.

Longtime area high school football coach Ron "Moose" Marshall passes away

August 7, 2024

Murfreesboro, TN - Longtime area high school football coach Ron "Moose" Marshall of Christiana has passed away at age 66 after a battle with cancer. He passed away Monday at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Marshall played football at MTSU and spent his life teaching and coaching here in Rutherford County and all around Middle Tennessee. He helped lead his alma mater, Gordonsville, to the 2012 Class 1A state football championship.

Death of Fur Affinity founder Dragoneer ignites US healthcare debate

August 7, 2024

Sean Piche, known as Dragoneer, died at 44, sparking debate about the US healthcare system. He passed away on 6 August due to lung complications. Dragoneer was the founder of Fur Affinity, the largest online platform dedicated to furry art, including illustrations, stories, photography, and audio recordings. The site achieved massive popularity, attracting an estimated 20 million visitors each month. In the months before his death, Piche battled a severe lung infection, suspected by some to be blastomycosis. Communications from his health insurance provider, UVA Health, revealed the high costs associated with his treatment. One message stated he needed over $25,000 for a doctor’s appointment, while another showed a charge of nearly $2,000. These financial hurdles contributed to delays in receiving critical care, exacerbating his condition.

Woodworker Jesse Almos who turned salvaged wood into heirloom pieces, dies unexpectedly

August 12, 2024

Santa Rosa, CA - A lifelong outdoorsman, Almos spent the Fourth of July, as usual, at Lake Almanor, boating and fishing with friends and his 10-year-old son, Bennett. He was excited when he came home that the TV piece about a Northern California woodworker who was making beautiful furniture from the spoils of Sonoma County’s devastating wildfires, was shown on stations as far away as New York City. But several days after that posting, on July 21, he died unexpectedly at his Rincon Valley home. He was 49. His family is still awaiting results of an autopsy to know what caused his sudden death, said Patty Almos, who found her son’s body after his girlfriend became concerned that he wasn’t responding to phone calls and texts and asked her to go check on him. He had suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure and what seemed like a lingering ailment that had not been fully diagnosed, Almos said of her son.

No cause of death reported.

Four policemen “died suddenly”:

Heritage Creek police officer dies following heart attack

August 12, 2024

Heritage Creek, Ky. — The Heritage Creek Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to the department's chief, Lt. Troy Cammack died after suffering an apparent heart attack Saturday night. Cammack joined the department in 2022 after retiring from the West Buechel Police Department. He was 53 years old.

Davidson County deputy suddenly dies, sheriff says

August 8, 2024

Nashville, Tenn.- The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has announced one of its deputies has suddenly died. Sheriff Daron Hall reports Corporal Patrick Messina suddenly died this week. Messina’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

No age reported.

Robin Morse passes away after valiant battle with cancer

August 8, 2024

Clinton, S.C. - Robin Morse [71] passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer Thursday morning, however, it’s his positive outlook, giving nature and supportive friendships the community will remember most. Morse spent his life serving. He was a South Carolina Highway Patrolman, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Laurens City police chief, director of public safety in Clinton and the Laurens County deputy coroner, serving more than 44 years in the community.

Link

Ronald J. Gordon, 47

August 12, 2024

Ronald J. Gordon, age 47, of Brookville, Indiana, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 10, 2024. Ron began his employment with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department in 2004 and served in various roles throughout his tenure, most recently as a Transport Officer.

No cause of death reported.

Four first responders “died suddenly”:

Cedar Rapids Fire captain dies following unexpected medical condition

August 10, 2024

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its captains. Captain Matt Kunkle died on Thursday, Aug. 8 after challenges with an unexpected medical condition.



No age or cause of death reported.

Body of Chickasha firefighter who died in Jamaica returns to Oklahoma

August 9, 2024

Chickasha, Okla. — A nightmare scenario is finally coming to an end for the family of a Chickasha firefighter who died in Jamaica. After several setbacks, the body of firefighter Mike Wise was returned to Oklahoma on Thursday – days after he was supposed to be back home. In July, the long-time firefighter died unexpectedly from a medical emergency while on a family trip to Jamaica. Since then, his wife and family have been trying to get him home. Wise worked for the Chickasha Fire Department since 2013. He was 48.

No cause of death reported.

Retired Fresno fire captain dies from cancer

August 6, 2024

Fresno, Calif. - The Fresno Fire community is remembering one of their own. The department announced that retired Fire Captain Walt Sickler passed away due to cancer on Tuesday. He served the City of Fresno for close to three decades. They say he had been battling job-related cancer for several years. Action News had covered his completion of cancer treatment in 2021. He is survived by his wife, Trina, and his 12-year-old son.

No age reported.

Plymouth County paramedic dies on duty, remembered as compassionate and dedicated

August 9, 2024

Plymouth, MA − A Brewster Ambulance Service paramedic who worked with the Plymouth Fire Department has died while on duty. Brent Stephens had worked as a paramedic since 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. He lived on the Cape with his wife, Emily, and their 15-year-old son, Cooper. He was at the West Plymouth fire station at the time of his death, according to an Aug. 7 post on the Plymouth Fire Department's Facebook page. "Brent Stephens had been a cornerstone of the public safety team in Plymouth for the past four years," the post said. "As a paramedic for Brewster Ambulance Service, he was known not just for his professional skills but for his deep compassion and commitment to helping others. His sudden passing has left a significant void in the hearts of his colleagues, friends, and the community he so faithfully served."



No age or cause of death reported.

Massachusetts’ “vaccination” mandate for state workers:

https://www.wbur.org/news/2021/08/19/baker-vaccine-mandate-state-employees

Cuyahoga Land Bank announces death of founder, president Gus Frangos

August 12, 2024

Cleveland, Ohio — Gus Frangos [69], described as the “visionary” founder of the Cuyahoga Land Bank, died “unexpectedly” on Saturday, according to a statement from the organization. Frangos also is a former Cleveland City Council member and magistrate judge with Cleveland Municipal Court. A cause of death was not released.

Officials recover New Mexico woman's body from the Grand Canyon, the 3rd death there since July 31

August 9, 2024

Grand Canyon National Park, AZ - Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old New Mexico woman in Grand Canyon National Park, the third reported death in the canyon in the past two weeks. Park officials said Thursday that the body of Leticia A. Castillo of Albuquerque was found Tuesday about 150 feet (45 meters) below Twin Overlooks. Park officials said they believe Castillo entered the park on or around Aug. 3. The Park Service and the county medical examiner are investigating the death. Park spokesperson Joelle Baird said there have been 11 deaths in Grand Canyon National Park this year, equaling the total for all of 2023. The park had 12 fatalities in 2022, 23 in 2021, and 13 in 2020, Baird said. A breakdown of the causes of deaths at the park wasn't immediately available.

No cause of death reported.

14 killed in “vaxxidents”:

9 dead , including 6 children, after vehicle overturns in canal

August 6, 2024

Nine people are dead, including six children, after a vehicle overturned in a Florida canal, authorities said. A lone survivor who was injured in the crash remains hospitalized, authorities said. The incident occurred Monday evening in Palm Beach County. At approximately 7:30 p.m., authorities began receiving calls reporting a car in a canal near Belle Glade, authorities said. First responders found a vehicle upside down with only the wheels visible, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes. The vehicle had been traveling westbound on Hatton Highway when, "for undetermined reasons," the driver failed to properly negotiate a left curve in the roadway, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office's accident report. The vehicle went off the roadway onto the shoulder before hitting a guardrail and overturning in the canal, according to the accident report.

Link

Race car driver dies after crash at Southern Raceway track in Milton

August 11, 2024

Milton, FL. - The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a deadly accident at a race car track this weekend. It happened on Saturday, August 10 around 10:25 p.m. Troopers were called in to investigate a possible fatal traffic accident at the Southern Raceway track in Milton. The on-scene fire chief stated a 33-year-old male driver, out of Defuniak Springs FL, had a medical emergency while racing on the track and crashed into a concrete barrier wall and fence which surrounded the track. According to the fire chief, while rescue personnel were extracting the driver, the driver was still having a medical episode. The driver was then flown to Sacred Heart Medical in Pensacola where he died. According to a Southern Raceway Facebook post the driver was identified as James Fox.

No cause of death reported.

Gibsonton man dies in Polk County I-4 crash following medical emergency

August 11, 2024

Polk County, Fla. – A 62-year-old Gibsonton man tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle accident on I-4 near Milepost 26 on Friday, August 9th. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Ford Edge eastbound on I-4 when he experienced a medical emergency. Losing control of the vehicle, it veered off the road, striking a tree before overturning and landing in a water-filled ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 51-year-old Gibsonton woman who was a passenger in the car sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No cause of death reported.

Woman died in ‘minor crash’, officials suspect medical incident

August 6, 2024

Hompson Springs, Utah — A woman died in a ‘minor crash’ east of Green River Tuesday, officials suspect a medical incident may have contributed. The woman was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, approximately 23 miles east of Green River when her “vehicle went off the road and had a very minor crash,” Luitenant Cam Roden told KSL TV. Officials suspect there could have been a medical incident that caused her to go off the roadway. Roden reported that troopers arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Virginia man killed driving home from the gym was a hard worker with a generous spirit

August 6, 2024

Henrico County, Va. - Kodie Aaron Riner, 32, was killed in a crash on Parham Road in Henrico's West End on Monday night, according to Henrico Police. He was driving home from the gym, his friend and former roommate Barklie Estes shared. "Henrico Police responded to the 3000 block of N. Parham Road (near Dancer Road) for a reported two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, officers located a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the northbound lane and a Mitsubishi Mirage in a yard on the northbound side. The driver of the Mitsubishi [Kodie Aaron Riner] was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Henrico Police spokesperson said about the crash which was reported at about 8:20 p.m. "The preliminary investigation indicates, the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on N. Parham Road when it crossed the center line and struck the Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Mr. Riner." Police said the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee appeared to have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.

Link

August 6, 2024

West Monroe, La. - On Aug. 6 at around 10 a.m. the West Monroe Police Department and the West Monroe Fire Department responded to a deadly interstate crash on I-20. WMPD’s investigation revealed that 59-year-old David Neighbors was driving south on Thomas Road in his 2016 Toyota Camry when, for reasons still unknown, his vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment toward I-20. WMPD said the Toyota Camry crossed over westbound traffic, entered the eastbound lane and crashed into 62-year-old Carla Wollerson who was driving a Chrysler 300. The Toyota Camry then crashed into a shoulder median barrier. 51-year-old Gary Guin who was driving an eighteen-wheeler hit the Chrysler 300. Wollerson was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors was transported to St. Francis Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and for a medical evaluation. Guin was not injured. WMPD said all of the drivers were properly restrained. Authorities do not suspect alcohol or drug impairment to be the cause of the accident.

Kansas City man who went missing after walking dog found dead near Noland Road

August 8, 2024

The body of a missing Kansas City [MO] man was found in a wooded area this week, and police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Terry Day, 65, was reported missing by his family last Saturday, and was found dead Wednesday night, Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson with KCPD, said in an email. Day was last seen around 7 p.m. Aug. 1 walking his dog near his home around East 94th Street and Pleasant Avenue. He was found deceased in a wooded area near the 9000 block of Noland Road, Gonzalez said.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after collapsing and falling between 2 METRORail train cars in Texas Medical Center

August 9, 2024

Houston, Texas - A man is dead after he collapsed and was run over by a METRORail train. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Texas Medical Center Transit Center off Fannin Street, METRO officials said. METRO said the man fell between two train cars as one of the trains was leaving the station. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what caused the man to collapse -- if he accidentally tripped and fell or possibly had a medical emergency.

No age reported.

After baby's death , Kentucky parents sue infant formula maker at center of 2022 crisis

August 8, 2024

Carrollton, KY - The parents of a Kentucky baby who died last fall after drinking bacteria-tainted infant formula are the latest to sue Abbott Nutrition, the manufacturer at the heart of a 2022 crisis that left millions of Americans scrambling to feed their children. Willow Jade Dellaquila, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was 13 days old when she died on Nov. 5, 2023. She was infected with cronobacter sakazakii, a dangerous germ traced to a can of Similac Total Comfort powdered formula used in the baby’s bottles, records show. “They told me she had a stroke on her right side of the brain,” Cheyenne Ping, Willow’s 25-year-old mother, said in an interview. “It’s really heartbreaking. No one should have to go through this.”

Mass. man dies after medical emergency on Kinsman Mountain

August 7, 2024

A 52-year-old Massachusetts man who was hiking with his family died between the north and south peaks of Kinsman Mountain on Tuesday, according to Fish and Game. Officials were notified just before 2:15 p.m. that the man was having a medical emergency. The location was nearly four miles from the nearest trailhead making a quick rescue response difficult, according to a news release. A New Hampshire National Guard Black Hawk helicopter was called in because of the severity of the emergency reaching the man at 3:55 p.m.. A crew from the Appalachian Mountain Club hiked from the Lonesome Lake Hut to assist. Medics continued life-saving measures that family members and other Good Samaritan hikers had started, according to the release. The helicopter crew worked to get the man to an awaiting ambulance from Littleton Rescue and Fire, but the man succumbed to his medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Retired prof found dead in Forsyth

August 7, 2024

Forsyth, GA - A 74-year-old retired Gordon College professor is thought to have died of natural causes after she was found dead at her home last Tuesday, July 30. Dr. Pam Terry lived at 22 Brooklyn Avenue with her grown daughter, who is mentally challenged, according to coroner Joey Proctor. On Tuesday, July 30, the yard man arrived to cut the grass at the Terry home. When he knocked on the door, Proctor said the daughter told him that her mother had fallen in the kitchen and asked if he would help her get up. But when he went to grab her, he could tell she was dead.

No cause of death reported.

King County Medical Examiner identifies Des Moines woman found dead in residence on Sunday

August 7, 2024

Des Moines, Iowa - The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who died in Des Moines on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, as 69-year-old Marla Marie Knigge.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after possible medical emergency in pool at Wichita apartment complex

August 7, 2024

Wichita, Kan. - Wichita police say a 25-year-old man died after possibly having a medical emergency while swimming at an apartment complex on the city's east side. Crews were called shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a possible drowning at a complex in the 300 block of 127th Street East. Capt. Aaron Moses with the Wichita Police Department said first responders located the man who was found unresponsive in the pool and attempted lifesaving measures. He died at the scene. "At this time, it is believed that the male suffered a medical emergency while in the pool and no crime is suspected, Capt. Moses said.

No cause of death reported.

Good Samaritan succumbs to heart attack while assisting a wreck

August 7, 2024

A truck driver who stopped to assist a two-vehicle collision last Tuesday at the Hwy. 70 and 93 intersection lost his life. According to reports, Thomas Butler, 45, of Lubbock, Texas, witnessed the two-car collision and pulled over to assist. Reports state Butler collapsed after pulling one of the drivers from the wreckage. Life saving measures were initiated, and Butler was transported to Choctaw. [Paywall]



Reported on July 31:

A woman drowns in a Las Vegas pool’s shallow end while holding the handrail as other swimmers pass by her

July 31, 2024

Las Vegas - Disturbing footage captured the moment a Las Vegas woman slowly drowned in a pool while oblivious swimmers walked past her. Leticia Gonzales Triplett, 58, died on the morning of February 4 in the North Decatur Las Vegas Athletic Club’s (LVAC) swimming pool. The tragic episode unfolded after Triplett struggled to swim for around 25 minutes, and she was seen in surveillance video gripping the side of the pool and kicking her legs as she attempted several laps. After her head dipped underwater while she clung to the side wall, Triplett pulled herself to the pool steps, where she fought to remain above water by holding onto the hand rail. Several people are seen casually walking alongside her and walking into the pool where Triplett was fighting for her life, and continued to do so after the 58-year-old drowned and laid lifeless in the pool.

Stephanie Jane Sylvia, 23

August 12, 2024

Oklahoma City, OK - Stephanie Jane Sylvia died unexpectedly July 27, 2024, in Oklahoma City, at the age of 23 years, 9 months, 8 days.

No cause of death reported.

Diana M. Bickford, 43

August 12, 2024

South China, Maine - Diana M. Bickford, age 43, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 3, 2024. She was a self-employed painter, working with her mother at both commercial and residential job sites.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Joseph “Joey” McKenna IV, 44

August 12, 2024

Gastonia, NC - Francis Joseph “Joey” McKenna, IV, 44, passed away at his residence on August 7, 2024. Joey loved to travel, he was a body builder, a fashion diva, and a Cowboys fan. He loved his dogs BoBo and Brixx. Most of all he loved his family and spending time making many happy memories with them to be cherished forever. He worked at Allbirds, as a Regional Manager.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Craig Delfosse, 60

August 11, 2024

Milwaukee, WI - Brian Craig Delfosse lived and worked hard and didn't know the word quit. He seemed invincible, but we learned the hard way he was not. He left this world suddenly on June 27, on an ordinary day, doing ordinary things.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy William Falarski, 31

August 11, 2024

Monaca, Pennsylvania - Timothy William Falarski, age 31, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday August 10, 2024, following a brief illness. Timmy enlisted in the United States Air Force after graduating from Central Valley High School in 2011. He loved every second of the military, and was so proud to serve.

No cause of death reported.

Angela "Angie" Dixon Cox, 50

August 11, 2024

Alma, Georgia - Angela "Angie" Dixon Cox, age 50, of Alma, passed away August 9, 2024, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mallory Lee-Cruza, 37

August 11, 2024

Mallory Lee-Cruza, age 37, of Hilliard, OH, passed away on Thursday, August 8th, 2024. Much like her favorite color, Mallory was known for her bright, bubbly personality – she knew no strangers and made even the shiest wallflower feel encouraged and welcomed. Mallory was happiest when coaching gymnastics, drinking an iced thin-mint coffee from Marylou's, or being mistaken for Delaney's older sister.

Lee-Cruza “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

My sister, Jackie Temple, is watching her daughter fight a battle no young mother should have to fight - lung cancer. Mallory was diagnosed last October, at the age of 37, with cancer that had metastasized to her bones and kidney. While Mallory has endured months of chemotherapy and radiation with grace, positivity, and humor, her struggle continues to grow. Her biggest struggles are disease progression, weight loss, energy, and debilitating pain.

Edward D. "Eddie" Chentnik, III, 47

August 9, 2024

Edward D. "Eddie" Chentnik, III, 47, of Rome [NY], passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Rome Health.

No cause of death reported.

Jodi K. Brooks, 56

August 9, 2024

Columbiana, Ohio – Jodi K. Brooks, age 56, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at her home in Columbiana. She was currently working as an administrative assistant for Graft Electric where she was passionate about her job and always a perfectionist.

No cause of death reported.

Dallas Keith Parker, infant

August 9, 2024

Blacksburg, South Carolina - Dallas Keith Parker, infant son of Jordan and Alice Parker, went back to Jesus on Monday August 5, 2024. Dallas was born on July 29, 2024, giving his family a tiny glimpse of God's miracles while living on this Earth for only 7 short days.

No cause of death reported.

Travis J. Wendroth, 34

August 8, 2024

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley [MN] for Travis J. Wendroth, age 34, of Eden Valley, who died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Travis was a carpenter and also worked as a mechanic. He was a member of Free Grace Recovery Church in St. Cloud, where he was active volunteering in the sober community and wherever help was needed. Travis enjoyed the outdoors and was a jack of all trades. He was energetic, helpful, caring, generous and had a big heart. Travis loved spending time with his son, Lucas.

No cause of death reported.

Debra Ellen Lambrecht, 61

August 8, 2024

West Bend, WI – Debra Ellen Lambrecht died unexpectedly due to a medical emergency at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on August 2, 2024, at the age of 61. She worked for Matrix Title Company in West Bend for about 20 years. Debra loved spending her time taking long walks with her husband and dog Sydney as well as regular outings with friends for dinner and playing cards. Debra received the most pleasure in life from spending time with her family, especially playing with and caring for her three grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Steven J. LeVan, 54

August 8, 2024

Lima, OH - Steven J. LeVan, 54, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima following a hard fought battle with cancer. A 1988 graduate of Benjamin Logan High School, Steve worked for 30 years at DTR/Crown. Having a love for music, he enjoyed playing both electric and acoustic guitar. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Charles Ortiz, 63

August 7, 2024

Charles took his last breath on July 27, 2024, in Spotsylvania, VA, after a short and intense battle with cancer. Charles worked in the construction industry throughout his life. He was a jack of all trades and always willing to offer his expertise. He lived every day for the beautiful moments.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas C. Deka, 49

August 7, 2024

Nick passed away on August 2nd, 2024, in Crystal Lake, IL. Nick enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his daughters' sporting events. When he wasn't driving them to practice, he found joy in cars, motorcycling, hunting, supporting Chicago sports teams, and savoring a good cigar. Nick was a volunteer Hunter Safety Instructor at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Renee Eisman, 34

August 7, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Our family is heartbroken to announce that Diane Eisman, 34, passed away suddenly at her home in San Antonio on July 27th. Diane was a source of light, fun, and honesty to those who loved her. Born in Austin, Diane settled in San Antonio in 2018. A graduate of Texas State University for her undergraduate degree in accounting and St. Edward's University for her Master's, she sometimes made her living as an accountant.

No cause of death reported.

Judy A. Stanfield-Lind, 73

August 6, 2024

Carson City, NV - Judy A. Stanfield-Lind passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Clarence McGee, 66

August 6, 2024

Clarence McGee, 66, of Pipestone, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, S.D.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Meshigaud, 63

August 6, 2024

Hannahville Indian Reservation, Michigan - Daniel “Dan” “Papa” Paul Meshigaud, 63, of Wilson, passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of Sunday, August 4, 2024 at OSF St Francis Hospital. Dan was a proud Potawatomi and was the 14th and final child of his family. He worked as a VOCA Counselor, he helped start one of the first Pow Wows, wrote grants and started the summer youth program, all for the Hannahville community. As a die-hard Packer fan, he would watch every game on tv and would celebrate by jumping on his couch whenever the Packers scored. Dan also enjoyed doing bead work, reading, and took great care to learn the Potawatomi language.

No cause of death reported.

Milton Robert Beever III, 43

August 6, 2024

Missoula, Montana - Milton Robert Beever III - "Tre" - passed away at the age of 43 during the early morning hours of August 2, 2024, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Chesher Marsel, 40

August 6, 2024

Nicole Chesher Marsel, age 40, of South Lake Tahoe, California, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Despite her courageous battle with stage IV cancer, Nicole lived each day to the fullest with an unwaveringly strong and positive attitude; and she never gave up. Her strength, resilience, and zest for life were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Jared Patrick Krut, 24

August 5, 2024

Jared Patrick Krut, 24, of Monroeville, formerly of South Beaver Township [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Jared was a 2019 graduate of Blackhawk High School. He continued his education at Penn State University where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. Post graduation, Jared joined Bechtel Plant Machinery Incorporated where he took pride in his work as an Associate Contract Professional.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 1:

Keith "Kotchie" Walter Johns, 52

August 1, 2024

Little Falls, NY - Keith "Kotchie" Walter Johns passed away unexpectedly, on July 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 31:

Kim Annette Kolijn (née Kimbell), 50

July 31, 2024

Kim Annette Kolijn (née Kimbell), born on November 4, 1973, in Great Falls, Montana, passed away on July 24, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. She leaves behind her loving husband, two children and parents.

Kolijin “died suddenly.” From her husband's Facebook:

Kim had a sever asthma attack on Friday. Noah was with her, he called 911. While waiting for the ambulance to arrive, she stopped breathing and took immediate action and started CPR. They were able to get her heart going again. She was transported to the hospital. Where she is now in a medically induced coma. She is on a ventilator in stable but critical condition. They are going to do more test on her brain tomorrow to see if and what damage was done.

https://www.facebook.com/dimitri.kolijn

Sebastian Peter Chanel Lafaele, 35

July 31, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Sebastian Peter Chanel Lafaele, who was born on April 28, 1989, in Auckland, New Zealand, and who was called home to God on July 28, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Lafaele “ died suddenly. ” From Facebook:

I want to thank each and everyone whom have sent their condolences. Your prayers, love and support are much much appreciated while we are mourning the sudden death of our dearest son. May God bless you all.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081495161791

Reported on July 24:

Noreen Theresa O'Sullivan Morell, 63

July 24, 2024

Noreen O’Sullivan Morell, beloved wife, mother, died unexpectedly on July 20, 2024, in San Antonio, TX. By age 24, she was a vice president and member at Gill Companies Commercial Real Estate and Marketing Department, where she met her husband, Jerry. She then started her own consultancy, RAC, after completing her MBA while simultaneously starting her young family. Noreen was a talented marathon runner. She participated in numerous marathons across the country including a top finish at the New York Marathon. She served as a track and field coach for many years.

No cause of death reported.

