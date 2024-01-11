In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, January 1-January 8, 2024
Athletes in the US (7), Canada, Cuba, Brazil, UK, Poland, Serbia, Croatia, Spain (4), Italy, Egypt, Angola, Kenya, China; cops in the US (9), Jamaica, Mexico, Venezuela, UK, Poland, Italy, India; more
United States:
United States:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-14c
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Canada:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-366
Mexico:
Mexico, Jamaica, Cuba, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia, Brazil and Argentina:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-a18
Brazil:
United Kingdom and Ireland:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-8e7
France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Chechia, Serbia, Croatia, Portugal and Spain:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-f05
Spain:
Italy:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-953
Italy:
Egypt, Angola, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia, S. Africa, UAE, Israel, Syria, Iran, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Russia:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-343
India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Singapore, China, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Fiji, Australia and New Zealand:
https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller/p/in-memory-of-those-who-died-suddenly-f37
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, January 1-January 8, 2024
Sad story on my side. - Montreal- A 47 y.o. husband and father of 2 died in his sleep on the night of December 31st. This man is like a nephew to my sister and brother in law. I can just imagine the wife's devastation when she discovered her lifeless husband (who was fine the previous day...). I don't even think my sister is aware of that "died suddenly" post-vax plague... Thank you for keeping us informed.
.
Their lives are being authored
- by their “authorities”
(So too for their final chapters)
.