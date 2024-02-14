UNITED KINGDOM

17-year-old English footballer passes away after falling ill during a match

February 7, 2024

Tragically, Wycombe Wanderers’ rising talent, Adam Ankers, passed away after falling ill during a match last week. He fell ill while playing for Wycombe’s Foundation Under-19s team and succumbed to his illness in the hospital on Monday. Meanwhile, the club’s first-team manager Matt Bloomfield expressed his profound shock upon hearing the devastating news. “I was deeply shocked to hear the news that Adam was taken ill last week while playing the game he loves, and he has been in our thoughts since as we hoped and prayed for his recovery. We are all extremely saddened to learn that he wasn’t able to pull through and our deepest condolences are with his friends, team-mates and family at this awful time.”

No cause of death reported.

Doctor Who legend Michael Jayston dies aged 88 after 'short illness'

February 5, 2024

Doctor Who star Michael Jayston has died aged 88 after a "short illness", his agent has confirmed. M&M Famous Faces said in a statement on behalf of his family on Monday 5th February: "It is with great sadness that I have been asked by his family to share the news: Michael Jayston sadly passed away this morning after a short illness." The statement continued: "Those who knew Michael will know he was full of love, laughs and happiness. He adored meeting his fans all over the world. The British actor is best known for playing antiques expert James Turner in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses. He is also known for starring in the historical film Nicholas and Alexandra, which told the story of the last days of the tsars in Russia and the relationship between Nicholas II and his wife”.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid after death of former ITV Meridian and BBC South East newsreader Geoff Clark

February 7, 2024

Tributes are pouring in for former regional news presenter Geoff Clark, who has died aged 77. Mr Clark was a familiar face on TV in Kent, having worked at ITV Meridian from 1998 until 2005, and at BBC Southeast Today after that until 2009. He moved to the West Country before the pandemic to be closer to his family and died peacefully on Sunday after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Flag at half mast after sudden death of Ludlow councillor

February 8, 2024

Shropshire - Ludlow Town Council said it was deeply saddened by the news that Councillor Sean O'Neill passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February, 6. "Councillor O'Neill was a valued member of the town council since joining in June 2017," a spokesperson for the council said. "During his two terms in office, he played an active part in the town’s civic life."

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to former Marwell Zoo CEO called 'Mr Romsey'

February 5, 2024

Hampshire - Tributes have been paid to a man dubbed 'Mr Romsey' after he died suddenly. Mark Edgerley was involved in many groups in Romsey, as well as being the town centre manager for several years and the chairman of the Romsey Forum. He was also the chief executive of Marwell Zoo and a columnist in the Echo's sister paper the Romsey Advertiser. His death was announced by his family on social media on Saturday, February 3.

No age or cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Tributes to York Holgate Preschool manager, Debbie Graham

February 10, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved and ‘truly inspirational’ York preschool manager who has died unexpectedly aged just 58. Holgate Preschool manager Debbie Graham died suddenly on Friday, January 26 leaving behind a family and community who adored her.

No cause of death reported.

Memory of 'little trooper' Leyla being kept alive with help of travelling Rainbow Bear

February 10, 2024

The memory of a brave Teesside toddler is being kept alive with the help of a Rainbow Bear who is travelling the world carrying her photo around his neck. Leyla Baydilli had survived cancer twice, but she suddenly became ill in the RVI hospital in Newcastle and died hours later - and medics are stumped as to why. The two-year-old was born in Turkey, along with her twin brother Luca, after their parents underwent three rounds of IVF treatment to conceive. Mum Jenny, 35, who lives in Hartlepool, said at just 11 weeks old Leyla was diagnosed with leukaemia and ended up in intensive care at a hospital in Turkey. In her first year of life she fought off the disease, along with covid, sepsis, MRSA, kidney problems and even chicken pox. However, during a routine check up in April 2022 doctors broke the devastating news that the leukaemia was back and she had relapsed. Jenny said: "It was a huge shock because she was doing great, the best we had ever seen her." The family returned to the UK and Leyla was immediately admitted to the RVI in Newcastle. Jenny said once again the youngster battled the disease and was about to be sent home when in November 2022, she suddenly became very ill. Jenny said: "She just lay down and her lips turned blue. Within 12 hours she had passed." She said medics at the hospital tried everything to save her and to this day, despite investigations and a postmortem, it is still unknown what caused Leyla's death. Her heartbroken mum said: "She was cancer-free, and all her organs were fine, they don't know what happened that day. Not having a cause of death or knowing what happened, just eats me alive. I can't fault the RVI for what they did for my little girl, everyone there is amazing."

Tragedy as boy, 13, dies after police rush to 'medical emergency'

February 12, 2024

Middleton - A boy aged 13 has tragically died after emergency services were called to a 'medical emergency' at a house. Police and paramedics were called to an address on Pilkington Street in Middleton shortly after 10 am this morning (February 12). The boy was rushed to Royal Oldham Hospital and 'despite the best efforts of emergency services personnel' he sadly died. A force spokesperson said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the M.E.N reports.

No cause of death reported.

Three dads “died suddenly”:

Wife pays tribute to ‘amazing’ husband – who was her ‘everything’ – after he suddenly passed away aged 35

February 12, 2024

A Northamptonshire woman has paid tribute to her “amazing” husband, who she described as her “everything” after he unexpectedly passed away aged 35. Ashley Brown, who was a “much-loved father, son, brother, uncle and soulmate”, sadly died on February 2 – leaving behind his wife Kerry and their two daughters Macie and Ellie, aged 5 and 14. Ashley’s death was described as “very sudden and unexpected”, his loved ones are still waiting to find out the cause of his tragic death at just 35 years old.

No cause of death reported.

York Dad Of 3 Dies Suddenly from Flu Complications, Fund Says

February 10, 2024

York - According to a GoFundMe for Lindsey Markey, Dan Martin — her fiancé — died Sunday, Feb. 3 due to complications of the flu and an upper respiratory infection.

Painted rocks travel globe to give late father-of-two ‘one last adventure’

February 6, 2024

Griff Barnes died in July 2023 from an aortic aneurysm and his family are aiming to send rocks to all the places he did not get the chance to visit. Two children from Portsmouth have started an initiative to send painted rocks around the globe in memory of their father who died “unexpectedly” to give him “one last adventure”. Izzy Barnes, 18, and her 15-year-old brother Nathan Barnes started Griff’s Last Adventure in memory of Griff Barnes, who died aged 54 from an aortic aneurysm in July 2023.

Funeral date for Rugby's much-loved pool legend who died after a short illness

February 9, 2024

Warwickshire - The funeral of devoted Rugby family man Roger Hunt will take place on March 8. Roger, 66, passed away last month after a short battle with cancer. He excelled in the world of pool and was known fondly by family and friends as a ‘pool legend’. Roger played for England at pool seven times and won Rugby open singles five times in a decade.

Inquest into death of Bramford man, 53, who died suddenly

February 11, 2024

An inquest has concluded into the death of a man from Bramford who died suddenly. Suffolk Coroners' Court heard that Graeme Clargo, 53, had contracted Covid-19 in 2021. Following this, he was left with “many distressing but not life-threatening symptoms”, said Senior Coroner for Suffolk Mr Nigel Parsley. Mr Clargo was also known to have collapsed several times. On Friday court heard that Mr Clargo collapsed in his kitchen on August 31 last year, despite having appeared well a few minutes beforehand. A post-mortem examination was conducted but found that his death was not the result of his collapse, and no other pathological cause of death could be identified. The pathologist concluded that Mr Clargo died because of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. Senior Coroner for Suffolk Mr Nigel Parsley concluded that Mr Clargo died due to natural causes. He found that his death was the result of a naturally occurring, but unexplained syndrome.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Dream trip to NZ ends in tragedy

February 7, 2024

Jacksons, Westland, NZ – ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan Joseph Snode always wanted to visit Aotearoa, with Hobbiton one of the first stops on his holiday here - he was killed days later. “He was living his dream life before it was taken from him, said his mother, Elaine Snode. British man Snode, 26, was touring New Zealand when he was tragically killed in a one-vehicle crash on Otira Highway, on January 28 in Jacksons, Westland. “He was given a lift in a car to Christchurch that crashed, killing him instantly, the other occupants had minor injuries,” his mother said. Snode had arrived in New Zealand in early January, a place that was special to his family, being ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans.

No cause of death reported.

Passenger dies onboard Liverpool train after emergency services scrambled

February 6, 2024

Liverpool - A passenger has died onboard a train to Liverpool this afternoon. Passengers were asked to disembark the Avanti West Coast 2.43 pm service from Euston to Liverpool after reports of a casualty onboard. Paramedics were called, and witnesses at the scene said a large number of police and an air ambulance were in attendance.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hylton Road emergency incident man declared dead at scene

February 9, 2024

Worcester - A witness said a police van, two police cars and ambulances were outside an address in Hylton Road in St John's in Worcester yesterday evening. A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at a private address on Hylton Road at 5.08 pm, two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival, we discovered one male patient who was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering life support but sadly, despite their best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

No cause of death reported.

Police called to sudden death of woman in her 60s outside Tesco Express in Daventry

February 12, 2024

Northamptonshire - Police were called to the sudden death of a woman in her 60s in Daventry. Officers were called to the car park outside of Tesco Express in Wimborne Close, Daventry at around 12.45 pm on Friday (February 9). The woman in her 60s was having a medical episode. Police say CPR was given, but the woman sadly died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Jane Cornwall (nee Crammer), 55

February 8, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on 25th January 2024 whilst in the care of the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Carry

February 9, 2024

London - Formerly of Meath, Ireland. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kimberley Ann (Kimbo) Woolrich, 27

February 9, 2024

Smallthorne - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday 21st January 2024 at the RSUH, aged 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Janice (Jan) Nattrass, 70

February 9, 2024

Mackworth - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 24th January 2024, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Flarty, 60

February 9, 2024

New Waltham - Suddenly but peacefully on 4th February 2024 whilst at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital. Phil aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Anita (Anita) Dickinson, 75

February 10, 2024

Leicester - Passed away suddenly on Monday 22nd January 2024, aged 75.

No cause of death reported.

Holly Jayne Maughan (Lindley), 29

February 10, 2024

Winlaton - Suddenly on 25th January 2024 aged 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Agnes Kerr

February 10, 2024

Dundrennan - Suddenly on the 3rd of February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenny Pearson, 73

February 9, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly on 31st January, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle (Shell) Pursell, 45

February 9, 2024

Bradley - Passed away peacefully, aged 45 years, on the 31st of January 2024, at the Kirkwood Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Ellen Rowlands, 74

February 9, 2024

Amlwch - February 1st, 2024, passed away suddenly but peacefully, in the presence of her family, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amelia Jayne Court (nee Bacon), 36

February 8, 2024

Coventry - Passed away on 15th January 2024, aged 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Hawkyard, 65

February 12, 2024

Huddersfield - Unexpectedly but peacefully at Wykewood Care Home aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Kemble, 67

February 6, 2024

Doncaster - In loving memory of Michael who passed away peacefully on 28th January 2024 aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Danny (Dan) Draper, 39

February 6, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly, aged 39 years. Beloved son of Rose.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Lownds, 64

February 7, 2024

Leek - Suddenly but peacefully on January 23rd, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Holly Maughan, 29

February 7, 2024

Winlaton - Suddenly on 25th January 2024, aged 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Grahame Maughan, 58

February 7, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - January 27th suddenly in hospital, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Higginson, 52

February 7, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Suddenly on Saturday 20th January 2024, Colin, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Thomas Nix, 51

February 7, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Sadly, announcing the unexpected and sudden passing of Craig, on Saturday 13th January 2024, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Pritchard (Ken Crash), 73

February 7, 2024

Menai Bridge - January 28th, 2024, sadly passed away peacefully and unexpectedly, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter John Tresidder, 50

February 7, 2024

Camborne - On Wednesday 27th December 2023, passed away unexpectedly in Gambia, aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Charles (Charlie) Hollick, 66

February 7, 2024

Ashbourne - Suddenly on 26th January 2024 aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kay Vivien Finney, 59

February 7, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on the 16th of January 2024 after suddenly becoming poorly a week prior. Aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Garbutt, 58

February 7, 2024

Lincoln - Passed away unexpectedly on 20th January 2024 aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Victoria Elizabeth Graham, 47

February 7, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away on 30th January aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Charlie Anderton, 42

February 7, 2024

Folkestone - Charlie passed away Sunday 28th January.

No cause of death reported.

Alice Mullen, 20

February 6, 2024

Birmingham - Passed away on December 10, 2023, aged 20.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard E. Sheldon, 67

February 8, 2024

Norton - Suddenly and unexpectedly on January 16th, 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Leith (Joe) Henderson, 75

February 8, 2024

Scunthorpe - Suddenly in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital, on the 29th of January 2024, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Darren Lamb, 44

February 8, 2024

Liverpool - Simon passed away on the 8th of January 2024, aged 44 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul James McCann, 58

February 8, 2024

Kidsgrove - Suddenly on Tuesday 23rd January 2024, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tara Jane Cronin (nee Double), 53

February 6, 2024

Derby - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Tara Cronin age 53 who left us peacefully with her loving husband John by her side. Her unwavering strength and determination shone brightly, even through her final battle.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Shaun Smitheringale, 35

February 6, 2024

Middlesbrough - Sadly passed away on 29th January, aged 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Forbes (Wilson)

February 6, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on 31st January 2024 Elizabeth, with her children by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicola Piskorowsky (Nicki P), 60

February 6, 2024

Carmarthen - Peacefully on the 4th of February, surrounded by her loving family and friends, aged 60 years. Donations, in lieu of Nicola's memory, to: "Cancer Research UK".

No cause of death reported.

Liz (nee Fraser) Robson (Elizabeth)

February 7, 2024

Gateshead - Suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by her family on 31st January. Donations may be given at the service for the MND Association and Leukaemia UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wilfred Sidney (Wilf) Arnold

February 7, 2024

Aberystwyth - Passed away after a courageous fight against leukemia on Tuesday, 16th January 2024. Donations will be gratefully accepted towards Bronglais Chemo Appeal (chemotherapy day unit}.

No age reported.

Malcolm Mayo, 72

February 8, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly aged 72 years. Donations in memory of Malcolm may be made to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Stuart Whetton, 60

February 8, 2024

Tamworth - Passed away on 17.01.2024 aged 60 years. Donations in memory of Andrew are for The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick/Dekka) Bradbury, 55

February 7, 2024

Leek - Peacefully on Saturday 20th January, aged 55 years. Donations may be sent to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

David Maurice Johnson, 33

February 7, 2024

Endon - It is with great sadness to announce the passing of David aged 33 years. Any kind donations will be forwarded to The Stoke Air Ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Jeanie McBeth Meredith, 72

February 7, 2024

Folkestone - Passed away peacefully on 25th January 2024. Charity donations if desired, to Cancer Research U.K. or Dementia U.K.

No cause of death reported.

Josephine Mary (Josie) Parker, 73

February 7, 2024

Bristol - Passed away at Southmead Hospital on 1st February 2024 aged 73 years. Donations to the Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Wendy Hall (nee Appleby), 74

February 6, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away on 2nd February 2024 aged 74 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Wilfred Ernest Hancock (Wilf), 69

February 12, 2024

Stoke - At rest on 23rd January 2024 in the loving care of his family, aged 69 years. Donations preferred to The British Heart Foundation and The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported., Cancer

Susan Linda (Sue) Stokes, 71

February 12, 2024

Leicester - Passed away on the 21st of January 2024. Donations in lieu can be made to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Curzon (Whittemore), 58

February 9, 2024

Derby - Passed away peacefully at the Florence Nightingale Hospital on Tuesday 30th January 2024, aged 58 years. Donations can be given to Macmillan (cancer support) who gave a lot of care and support to Debbie and her family.

No cause of death reported.

David Geraint (Owen) Owen, 48

February 10, 2024

Mochdre - Suddenly, aged 48 years. Donations if desired would be gratefully received in memory of Dave towards the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John Camwell, 71

February 9, 2024

Coventry - Died peacefully on Wednesday 24th January 2024, aged 71 years. Donations if desired To Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn Elliott, 62

February 9, 2024

Birtley - Suddenly passed away at the RVI Hospital on Sunday 4th February aged 62. Donations are welcomed to the Bobby Robson Foundation Fund (cancer research).

No cause of death reported.

Scott Maxwell, 44

February 9, 2024

Clydach - Passed away peacefully on 24th January 2024. Donations welcomed, supporting Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Wilson Caine, 69

February 8, 2024

Huddersfield - On 30th January 2024, died peacefully in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 69 years. Donations if wished may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Ursula Maria Daniels, 75

February 8, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 31st January 2024, aged 75 years. Your kind donations will help the wonderful work of The Dougie Mac Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Lynne Joyce Fern, 70

February 8, 2024

Bridgend - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 25th January 2024, aged 71 Years. Donations if desired in memory of Lynne will be for Cancer Research Wales.

No cause of death reported.

Janice Holmes, 68

February 12, 2024

Walker - In hospital after a short illness on 7th February, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Blackman, 67

February 7, 2024

Leek – A responder with Flash & Longnor Community First Responders passed away bravely after a short illness, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Victoria (Vicky) Ward (née Kemp), 53

February 8, 2024

Truro - On Saturday 3rd February 2024 Vicky passed away after a short illness at Treliske Hospital aged 53 years. Donations in memory of Vicky for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Mary (Liz) Hughes, 75

February 8, 2024

Wrexham - Peacefully after a short illness on 23rd January 2024 at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor George Fletcher, 69

February 8, 2024

Scunthorpe - Passed away peacefully following a short illness on the 26th of January 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Hayes, 58

February 7, 2024

Wallasey - It is with great sadness that the family of Mr Alan Hayes announces his passing after a year of battling a serious illness on January 28th, 2024, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Alun Archer

February 7, 2024

Blackburn - Alun slipped away from this life on 9th January 2024 in Blackburn Hospital after a short illness. Keen golfer, bowler both green and 10 pin and lover of all wildlife.

No age or cause of death reported.

Evelyn (Eve) Shepherd, 70

February 6, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully after a short illness on 28th January 2024 at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen (Tagger) Tasker, 75

February 6, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly on 27th January 2024, aged 75 years, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Captain John Elliott Duggan

February 6, 2024

Bangor - Former landlord of The Union Hotel, passed away on 26th January 2024 following a short period of illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dorothy Margaret Thomas

February 8, 2024

Gowerton – Passed away peacefully in her home on 25th January 2024 following a short illness. Donations if so desired for Parkinson’s UK, Cancer Research UK or P.D.S.A.

No age or cause of death reported.

Arthur Taylor, 75

February 9, 2024

Miles Green - Peacefully at rest on February 2nd, 2024, at his home in Miles Green following a short illness, aged 75 years. Donations if desired to The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Paul Williams, 72

February 9, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away after a short illness aged 72 years. Donations can be made in Paul's memory to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Terrence Corley

February 9, 2024

Cardiff - Passed away amongst family on Tuesday 16th January 2024 at the University Hospital of Wales following a short illness. Donations can be made to British Heart Foundation and/or Marie Curie (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Denise Gay Lipscomb (Cole)

February 9, 2024

Magherafelt - Passed away 10th September 2023 at Antrim Area Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by her children.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sally Hunt, 66

February 10, 2024

Colwyn Bay - On 30th January 2024. Passed away peacefully at home following a short illness, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Alison James (née Fletcher), 71

February 12, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Peacefully in her sleep on February 4th at The Poplars Nursing Home, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Alan (Jeff) Lodge, 65

February 12, 2024

Middlesbrough - Taken suddenly but peacefully at home on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Mahoney, 67

February 12, 2024

Sunderland - Suddenly but peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 5th February aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Eric (Bob) Stocks, 73

February 10, 2024

Hull - Passed suddenly at home with family.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Jones Morgan

February 10, 2024

Meidrim - Suddenly on Monday February 5th at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Elizabeth Cook, 74

February 9, 2024

Neath - Sadly on Wednesday 24th January 2024, at her home, aged 74 years. Donations may be given in memory of Elizabeth to Cancer Research Wales.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline (Jackie) McLaughlin (nee Hodgson), 73

February 9, 2024

Gateshead - Peacefully at home with her loving family on 31st January 2024 aged 73 years. Donations if so desired to The British Lung Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

James Steel (Jim) McLaughlin

February 9, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home on the 2nd of February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Annwen Elizabeth Butler, 70

February 8, 2024

Llangefni - 4th February 2024, passed away peacefully at home in Llangefni, aged 70 years. Donations will be gratefully accepted towards Northwest Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

John Alfred Herbert, 67

February 8, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly at home on January 22nd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Walsh Jones, 60

February 8, 2024

Llanfairfechan - Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at home, on 28th January 2024, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dewi Lloyd Jones, 56

February 8, 2024

Groes - Suddenly at his home, aged 56 years. Donations will be gratefully received towards the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

George E. McIntyre, 49

February 8, 2024

Scunthorpe - Passed away at home on the 20th of January 2024, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey Michael Pinkney, 62

February 8, 2024

Gloucester - Sadly, passed away at home on the 20th of January 2024, aged 62. Donations will go to Cancer Research UK on behalf of Geoff.

No cause of death reported.

Terence Peter (Terry) Rickman, 74

February 8, 2024

Chelmsford - Passed away suddenly at home on 4th January 2024, aged 74 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Geraldine Linda Watling, 66

February 8, 2024

Camborne - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 25th January 2024 at her home, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Iain Ferguson Preston

February 8, 2024

Stokesley - Died suddenly at home on Sunday 28th January.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph Brennan, 59

February 7, 2024

Congleton - Joe aged 59 years of Congleton, suddenly passed away at home on Monday 29th January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Dorritt, 73

February 7, 2024

Bristol - Passed away suddenly at home on 31st January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gloria Hallett, 75

February 7, 2024

Pontypridd - Peacefully at home on February 2nd, 2024, aged 75 years. Donations if desired will be for "British Lung Foundation" & "MND Association".

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Nigel (Paddy) Johnson, 57

February 7, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly, on Friday 2nd February, while at his home, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Phillip Clifford Wyld, 69

February 7, 2024

Llanelli - Suddenly at his home on Thursday 25th January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Hill

February 7, 2024

Ayr - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Saturday 27th January 2024. Donations for MacMillan Nurses (cancer support) in memory of Ian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Matthew Hughes

February 7, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly, at home on Sunday 28th January 2024,

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew Billingham, 69

February 6, 2024

Bristol - Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday 27th January aged 69 years old, surrounded by his close family.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Craig (Mike) Hodgson, 61

February 6, 2024

Dumfries - On the 27th of January 2024, suddenly at home, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Esther Jayne Mills, 62

February 6, 2024

Cardiff - Passed away peacefully at home on 21st January 2024 aged 62 years. Donations if desired may be sent to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas (Nic) Phillips, 49

February 6, 2024

Morfa Nefyn - Suddenly at his home, aged 49. Donations if desired in memory of Nic towards the Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Reynolds (Reno), 63

February 6, 2024

Bradley - Suddenly on 22nd January 2024 at home, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Hugh Francis (Frankie) McCormack

February 6, 2024

Donagh, Fermanagh - Died Tuesday 6th February 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lynn Vera Tunnicliffe, 65

February 12, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Sadly passed away on 8th February 2024 at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 65 years. Donations, if so desired, will go to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Lesley Wykes, 75

February 12, 2024

St John's Town of Dalry - (Ex Teacher) of Cuckoostone, peacefully at home with her family by her side, on 5th February 2024 aged 75 years. A retiral collection will be offered for Marie Curie Cancer Support and Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Belfast-born Maynooth University Professor Raymond Gillespie remembered as outstanding teacher and ‘giant of Irish historians’

February 9, 2024

Professor Raymond Gillespie [69] has been remembered as a “titan of Irish history” who generously shared his passion for the subject with students at Maynooth University. Born in Belfast in 1955, son of Ernest and Annie Gillespie, he attended Queen’s University and received a doctorate from Trinity in Dublin in 1982. He worked in the civil service before joining Maynooth as a lecturer in history in 1991. Specialising in medieval and early modern Irish history, his voluminous writings examined subjects including religious beliefs, social change, the history of Belfast and, along with his wife, Bernadette Cunningham, stories from Gaelic Ireland. After retiring in 2021, Maynooth University said he was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus “and continued to be an engaging, inspiring and entertaining colleague”. Raymond Gillespie, who lived in Dublin, died on Thursday in the Mater Hospital. He is survived by his “loving wife and best friend”, Bernadette and extended family.

No cause of death reported.

GAA All-Ireland winner left heartbroken as 'amazing brother' dies suddenly

February 12, 2024

Co. Limerick - Former Kerry GAA star Aidan O'Mahony has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of his brother, John [right]. Originally from Kerry, but based in Limerick, John passed away suddenly after a short illness on Sunday, February 4, reports RSVP. John, aged in his early 50s, was a beloved member of the GAA community in both Limerick and Kerry and his death has left his family and friends bereft. Five-time All-Ireland winner and former Dancing with the Stars champion Aidan took to social media to pay tribute to his dear brother, sharing pictures from his wedding day to wife Denise.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid as Dublin selector Shane O’Hanlon dies

February 12, 2024

Dublin - The passing of Shane O’Hanlon [left], who died suddenly at the weekend in Spain, has been described as “a terrible loss,” by one of his close colleagues during the era of Dublin dominance in football in which his service was “tremendous and unquestionable”. Declan Darcy served as Jim Gavin’s deputy and coach on the management team, which included Shane O’Hanlon as a selector, a role the latter was still fulfilling for current county manager Dessie Farrell. The St Vincent’s club man was, with Darcy, part of Gavin’s management team at under-21, winning two All-Irelands in 2010 and 2012. He went on to be involved in eight senior All-Ireland and six national league victories.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to former Glentoran striker John McDaid

February 9, 2024

Glentoran and Linfield have both expressed their sadness after learning of the passing of John McDaid, the father of Linfield striker Robbie McDaid. John McDaid, who was 59, made 31 appearances for the Glens in the early 1980s before leaving the club at the end of the 1984-85 season.

No cause of death reported.

Man (60s) dies in carpark at Nenagh Hospital in Tipperary after suspected heart attack

February 10, 2024

A man in his 60s died in a carpark at Nenagh Hospital in Tipperary, it has emerged. The man, who was a foreign national, passed away after attending a scheduled appointment on January 30. A source told sundayworld.com that the man became unwell while at Nenagh Hospital and staff urged him to seek treatment at University Hospital Limerick and offered to call an ambulance. The man declined and left the hospital, however, he subsequently collapsed and died. It’s understood he may have suffered a heart attack.

Hunt under way for passengers who travelled on same bus as Westmeath man who died after contracting measles

February 9, 2024

Co. Westmeath - A man who died in Mullingar Hospital after contracting measles following a trip to the UK was probably infectious for eight days, it has emerged. His death has prompted a significant tracing exercise to find people he may have come into contact with, including bus passengers. Relatives and friends of the 48-year-old from Co Westmeath are devastated following his sudden death earlier this week. The man was diagnosed with measles after presenting at the hospital. He subsequently became very ill. It is understood that hospital staff and people who travelled on the same bus as the deceased are among those being chased up on behalf of public health doctors.

Baby Clyde Robinson

February 10, 2024

Edenmore Park, Dublin - Baby Clyde gained his wings and joined the angels on February 8th.

No cause of death reported.

Wiktor Sobczynski, child

February 11, 2024

Carrigtwohill, Cork - On February 10th, 2024, died peacefully at home after an illness surrounded by his loving family. Adored son and cherished grandson.

No age or cause of death reported.

Matthew James Healy, 6

February 12, 2024

Watergrasshill, Cork - Died on the 9th of February 2024 unexpectedly, aged 6 years. Sadly missed by his heartbroken Dad.

No cause of death reported.

Peadar Brennan

February 12, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Logan Farell Rice

February 12, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 11th, 2024, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Much loved son of Sean and Michelle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Fletcher

February 12, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - 12th February 2024, unexpectedly, in the kind care of the staff of Hollybrook Nursing Home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry (Thomas Gerald) Gaden

February 12, 2024

Dundrum, Dublin - 9th February 2024. Suddenly yet peacefully, surrounded by family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. James' Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Norman (née Keane)

February 12, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne O'Dwyer

February 12, 2024

Ballyhaunis, Mayo - Suddenly but peacefully at St Joseph’s Ward, Sacred Heart Home, Castlebar.

No age or cause of death reported.

John O’Mahony

February 5, 2024

Clarina, Limerick - February 4th, 2024. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francie (Frank) O'Neil

February 5, 2024

Athlone, Westmeath - Suddenly on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Sheehan

February 5, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Stephen passed away on 3rd February 2024, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Doorley

February 10, 2024

Ballinasloe, Roscommon - Michael passed suddenly, but peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, on the 9th of February.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phil (Philomena) Keane

February 10, 2024

Ballinlough, Cork - On February 7th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Ronan

February 6, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 3rd February 2024, unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken mother.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher Donegan

February 6, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 3rd February 2024. Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Patrick Clarke

February 6, 2024

Castleshane, Monaghan - Peacefully and unexpectedly at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamonn Meagher

February 7, 2024

Templemore, Tipperary - Unexpectedly, on February 6th. Peacefully in the Mater Private surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Miriam Murphy

February 7, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 5th February 2024. Suddenly, but peacefully, in the kind and wonderful care of all the staff of Lexington House Nursing Home.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Brady

February 7, 2024

Glasnevin, Dublin - 1st February 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Taylor

February 8, 2024

Castlecoote, Roscommon - Suddenly on February 7th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenneth Mara

February 8, 2024

Athlone, Co. Westmeath - February 7th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat Gorman

February 8, 2024

Milltownpass, Co Westmeath - Passed away suddenly, on 7th February 2024 at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen Connolly

February 8, 2024

Celbridge, Kildare - February 5th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Harry Ashton

February 8, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 7th February 2024. Suddenly, in the kind and wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Caroline Power

February 9, 2024

Waterford City, Waterford - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Caroline Power, who died on Thursday, 8th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hilary Monahan

February 9, 2024

Bayside, Dublin - Feb 8th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Cody

February 9, 2024

Foxrock, Dublin - Unexpectedly but peacefully, in St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Olga Cotter (née Henry)

February 9, 2024

East Wall, Dublin - February 8, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Dunne

February 9, 2024

Goresbridge, Kilkenny - Died unexpectedly on the 8th of February. Sadly missed by his loving father and mother.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shaun Murphy

February 9, 2024

Rush, Dublin - Feb 8, 2024, suddenly but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Rose Crowley

February 7, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 6th February 2024 suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Heverin

February 7, 2024

Craughwell, Galway - Robert passed away unexpectedly on Feb 6th, 2024, at University Hospital Galway. Sadly missed by his loving parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Breda O'Brien

February 9, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

David McLoughlin

February 8, 2024

Poppintree, Dublin - Formerly from Finglas South. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eithne Meleady (née Jenkins)

February 8, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 6th February 2024. Suddenly, but peacefully surrounded by her loving family,

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Moran

February 8, 2024

Portmarnock, Co. Dublin - Passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tom Cox

February 7, 2024

Enniskillen, Fermanagh - Donations if desired, to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alison Coffey-Sheehan

February 6, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On February 4th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Kennedy

February 10, 2024

Maynooth, Kildare - February 5th, 2024, suddenly. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tina (Martina) Keyes (née Watson)

February 10, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - 9th February 2024. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to Breast Cancer Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Francis Peyton

February 12, 2024

Renmore, Galway - Suddenly and unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Arthur Costello

February 6, 2024

Firhouse, Dublin - Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St Vincent’s Private Hospital. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Phonsie Crawford

February 6, 2024

Raphoe, Donegal - The death has occurred in Ramelton Community Hospital of Phonsie Crawford. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Damien Birchall

February 6, 2024

Shannon, Clare - Suddenly and peacefully in University Hospital Limerick. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph O'Mahony

February 7, 2024

Bray, Wicklow - Died peacefully on 4th February 2024, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Donations if desired to MS Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colette Manning (née Meighan)

February 8, 2024

Portmarnock, Dublin - February 2024. Suddenly, in the care of Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry Gannon

February 8, 2024

Galway City, Galway - 7th February 2024. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Galway University Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lynda Dowling (née Higgins)

February 8, 2024

Athlone, Westmeath - It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lynda Higgins Dowling on the afternoon of the 8th of February 2024. Donations in memory of Lynda may be made to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carmel Troy (née Kearney)

February 10, 2024

Drogheda, Louth - Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Francis Albert (Frank) Beattie

February 9, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - February 9th, 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Byrne

February 9, 2024

Ringsend, Dublin - 7th February 2024. Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy Cohen

February 9, 2024

Churchtown, Dublin - 7th February, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher Egan

February 9, 2024

Clara, Offaly - Unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe Enright

February 9, 2024

Ardagh, Limerick - Joe died suddenly on 8th February 2024 at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Gillett (née Connaughton)

February 9, 2024

Tallaght, Co. Dublin - 9th February 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gaye Martin

February 9, 2024

Portlaoise, Laois - Died February 8th. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ivan Pentony, 52

February 8, 2024

Laragh, Monaghan - Suddenly at his home in Laragh aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

James (Jim) Bedford

February 8, 2024

Shannon, Clare - Suddenly and peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Denis Franklin

February 8, 2024

Doon, Limerick - February 7th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy (James) Jacob

February 8, 2024

Gowran, Kilkenny - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Murphy

February 8, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Passed away on 8th February 2024, unexpectedly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John O'Donovan

February 8, 2024

Blarney, Cork - On 29th January 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Garrett Holmes

February 7, 2024

Sallins, Kildare - 3rd February 2024 suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charlotte Power (née Donnelly)

February 7, 2024

Ringsend, Dublin - Passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, at home, on February 2nd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Dikey) Clarke

February 6, 2024

Donnybrook, Dublin - Unexpectedly at home. Donations, if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Antoinette Cooney (née Nugent)

February 6, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - February 4th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Garret Holmes

February 6, 2024

Sallins, Kildare - 3rd February 2024 suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat (Patrick) Kelly

February 6, 2024

Oldcastle, Meath - 5th February 2024. Suddenly and unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gary (Gar) Myers

February 6, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 2nd February 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karl Ormonde

February 6, 2024

Cabra West, Dublin - 5th of February 2023, suddenly at his home. Beloved son to Ericka.

No age or cause of death reported.

Luke Kelly, 24

February 12, 2024

Garrafrauns, Galway - Peacefully aged 24, surrounded by his loving family at home.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Kelly

February 12, 2024

Strokestown, Roscommon - Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kieran O'Connell

February 12, 2024

Monkstown, Cork - On February 8th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kian Brady

February 12, 2024

Cavan Town, Cavan - 9th February 2024 suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ger Connick

February 12, 2024

Navan Road, Dublin - Passed away suddenly at her home on the 9th of February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Donegan

February 12, 2024

Artane, Dublin - Passed 11th February 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John McCool

February 12, 2024

Stranorlar, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Harry McCormack

February 12, 2024

Tydavnet, Monaghan - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ian McDonnell

February 12, 2024

Drogheda, Louth - Suddenly at his home. Beloved son of Geraldine and Anto.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bridget Murphy (née Corcoran)

February 12, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - 11th February 2024. Unexpectedly at home in the care of her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charlotte Marie Quigley

February 12, 2024

Athlone, Westmeath - Unexpectedly at home on Saturday 10th February 2024. Sadly, missed by her loving parents Gary and Bridie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anton Walsh

February 12, 2024

Leap, Cork - On February 9th, 2024, unexpectedly at his residence. Loving son of Tony and Joan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kayne Tetley, 17

February 9, 2024

Loughrea, Galway - Aged 17 years, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness.

No cause of death reported.

Ned Budds

February 10, 2024

Killeagh, Cork - Peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family, after an illness borne for two and a half years with great strength, positivity and humor.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerald Griffin

February 6, 2024

Arbour Hill, Dublin - Passed away suddenly at his home after a short illness on 15th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mona Jordan (née Sweeney)

February 7, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Joe O'Grady

February 9, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Passed away suddenly after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lily Sheridan

February 9, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in the Galway Clinic.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bill Brophy

February 8, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - February 8th, 2024, after a brief illness at University Hospital, Waterford.

No age or cause of death reported.

Caroline O'Brien (née O'Grady)

February 8, 2024

Clarehall, Dublin - February 8th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness at St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Geraldine Raftery (née Murphy)

February 8, 2024

Ballinlough, Roscommon - In University Hospital Galway after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Holly Bryan, 26

February 7, 2024

Enniskerry, Wicklow - Aged 26, passed away after a short illness, on Saturday, 3rd February 2024, in the tireless care of Beaumont Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Damien (Speedy) McNiffe

February 7, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - After a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Noonan

February 7, 2024

Trim, Meath - 6th February 2024, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, after a short illness borne with great courage and fortitude.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marian (Mary) Brocklebank

February 6, 2024

Lucan, Co. Dublin - February 3rd. 2024, peacefully, after a brave battle with cancer in the wonderful care of the Maguire Ward staff Tallaght University Hospital.

No age reported.

Tony Cassidy

February 6, 2024

Nobber, Meath - The death has occurred peacefully of Tony Cassidy following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Doherty

February 6, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - Unexpectedly, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Tierney

February 6, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 2nd February following a short illness at Tallaght Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael O'Brien

February 5, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Michael passed away, after a short illness, on 4th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Doolan

February 12, 2024

Castlefreke, Cork - On February 12th, 2024, peacefully at Marymount University Hospice, after a short illness bravely borne with dignity, and in the presence of his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

May Downey (née Collins)

February 12, 2024

Doughcloyne, Cork - On February 11th, 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank Gildea

February 12, 2024

Keshcarrigan, Leitrim - Sunday 11th February 2024 peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of Mullingar Regional Hospital following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Colman Garrihy

February 11, 2024

Shannon, Clare - Died peacefully in Galway Clinic following a short illness, bravely borne. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

