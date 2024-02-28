UNITED STATES

'Porky's' star Tony Ganios dead at 64 - heart attack after surgery

February 20, 2024

Tony Ganios - famous from "Porky's" and a ton of other cult classic films - has died. The actor's fiancée, Amanda, tells us Tony passed away Sunday at a NY hospital, this after he was taken in on Saturday and was found to have been suffering a severe spinal cord infection. We're told he went into surgery, but suffered a fatal heart attack the following day as he was recovering. Amanda says Tony was on his way to a dialysis treatment Sunday morning when he went into cardiac arrest ... and we're told he was experiencing organ failure too. Amanda says his death came so suddenly, and she's absolutely shattered right now ... explaining they were just planning their wedding last week. They'd been together for a couple for at least 9 years.

Alexis Arquette died of a heart attack

February 22, 2024

Transgender character actress Alexis Arquette died from a heart attack and battled HIV for 29 years, her death certificate has revealed. The 47-year-old sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette died on September 11 in Los Angeles. The death certificate lists cardiac arrest as her immediate cause of death and said that Arquette suffered a bacterial infection three weeks before her death. HIV is also noted as an underlying cause of death.

Matt Sweeney, Oscar-Winning ‘Apollo 13’ VFX Artist, Dies at 75

February 23, 2024

Matt Sweeney, veteran visual effects artist who received three technical Oscars for his landmark work, has died at the age of 75 after a battle with lung cancer, according to Alliance of Special Effects & Pyrotechnic Operators (ASEPO). “A special effects guru, industry legend, ASEPO founding member and past president, recipient of three technical achievement awards, and Oscar nominee,” read a statement on ASEPO’s Facebook page. “Matt is well recognized for his generous spirit and deep love of his craft. He etched his marks on this crazy business in so many ways that will persist long after all of us are gone.”

Correction to a January post:

Actor David Gail’s Heart Attack Related to Opioid Addiction, Mother Says

February 20, 2024

The family of David Gail has revealed that the “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Port Charles” actor’s fatal heart attack was in part the result of damage to his body caused by drug abuse. Gail’s mother, Mary Painter, went public on Friday with the news that according to his autopsy, at the time the actor died, he had consumed amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl. In a statement provided to Deadline , she revealed that for years, Gail had struggled with an opioid addiction that began thanks to prescriptions he received after several painful surgeries.

Former NFL Super Bowl Hero Found Dead At 73

February 25, 2024

A former NFL Super Bowl hero reportedly passed away in his home at the age of 73 earlier this week. Golden Richards, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver who made a big catch in the Super Bowl, passed away in his home in Utah. His nephew confirmed his passing. The former Cowboys wide receiver made a big catch in Super Bowl XII. He caught a 29-yard pass from fullback Robert Newhouse in the fourth quarter of the game. The Cowboys topped the Broncos, 27-10, in the big game.

No cause of death reported.

Former NL Strikeouts Leader Reportedly Dead At 63

February 25, 2024

Longtime MLB starting pitcher Jose DeLeon has reportedly died at 63 years old. MLB insider Hector Gomez shared the tragic news on social media. DeLeon reportedly died following a battle with cancer.

Former Houston Rockets star Robert Reid dies at 68 after battle with cancer

February 20, 2024

Former Houston Rockets star Robert Reid, who helped lead the franchise to its first two NBA Finals runs, died on Monday, the team confirmed. He was 68. Reid, according to the Houston Chronicle, died at his home on Monday after a battle with cancer.

Buffalo’s ‘None of a Kind’ Anthony Gaines dead at 30

February 24, 2024

The greater Buffalo [NY] wrestling community was rocked by the sudden death of Anthony Nicometi Jr., who wrestled as Anthony Gaines. He was 30. The Upstate Pro Wrestling promotion confirmed his passing. Further details of his death on February 23, 2024, are not known at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Floyd Mayweather breaks down into tears as he opens up on his long-time assistant Marikit Laurico's death at age 47 last year as he hails her as the 'sister I never had'

February 22, 2024

An emotional Floyd Mayweather broke down as he praised his long-time assistant and 'best friend' Marikit Laurico. 'Kitchie' Laurico died last March at the age of 47 after reportedly suffering with health issues. She had worked with the five-division world champion for much of his 25-year career in boxing. And speaking on the Pivot podcast this week, the boxing legend heartbreakingly opened up on her death, explaining how Laurico was more than an employee as he shed a few tears. 'Kitchie was the only person in life that I could talk about anything to, that knew my deepest secrets,' Mayweather said. 'There was no male or female in my life that I told more stuff to than her.’

No cause of death reported.

ESPN Employees Heartbroken By Sudden Death Of Longtime Coworker

February 22, 2024

The ESPN family is mourning the loss of a longtime employee on Thursday. Longtime ESPN technical director Dean Ellington died suddenly on Tuesday night. His death was announced on Thursday morning by Get Up! host Mike Greenberg. "He died suddenly on Tuesday night," Greenberg said. "Whenever a new technical person started on our crew, it was Dean who taught them. Whenever anyone had a question, it was Dean who answered. "He worked on College GameDay, on the NFL Draft, on SportsCenter and here on Get Up." Ellington attended the University of Hartford, where he majored in communications. He began working at ESPN in the 2000s.

No age or cause of death reported.

From June 2021 - ESPN’s “vaccination” mandate:

https://www.outkick.com/media-analysis/exclusive-espn-requiring-all-employees-to-get-fully-vaccinated-to-work-games

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Vitalij Kuprij passed away

February 22, 2024

The Ukrainian-American Trans-Siberian Orchestra pianist Vitaliy Kupriy was only 49 years old. He also played for the progressive metal bands Artension and Ring of Fire, among others. Nothing is yet known about the cause of death. TSO confirmed the sad news via social media.

Shania Twain Mourning the Death of Longtime Band Member Allison Cornell

February 21, 2024

Shania Twain is mourning the death of Allison Cornell — a violinist, violist, synth player and multi-instrumentalist who had been part of her core touring band for years. "Allison Cornell was such a talented and wonderful person. It was a privilege, as an artist, to have her on stage with me through a lot of my touring career," Twain wrote on social media on Wednesday (Feb. 21). "Feeling very sad. Allison's memory will live on but sadly another beautiful human being has gone too soon. Rest in Peace."

No age or cause of death reported.

Gloria Hincapié, Pioneer of Hincapié Technique, Dies at 63 After Battling with Cancer

February 23, 2024

The beauty industry mourns the loss of Gloria Hincapié, a renowned celebrity beauty therapist known for her innovative Hincapié Technique. Gloria’s untimely demise comes after bravely confronting cancer for the second time, leaving behind a legacy of transformative beauty treatments and heartfelt connections with clients. Gloria Hincapié, the visionary behind the Hincapié Technique, faced a relentless battle with cancer, enduring its challenges with resilience and grace. Despite overcoming ovarian cancer once before, Gloria was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease last October. Tragically, complications arose, leading to her hospitalization and eventual passing in Los Angeles.

A comic “died suddenly”:

Kristen Miriam Christensen, 44

February 16, 2024

Kristen Miriam Christensen, 44, of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away on February 5, 2024. In her professional life, Kristen was employed as an Admin Assistant. However, her true passion was performing as a standup comedian. She brought joy to so many through her performances at various local venues in Sacramento and beyond. Kristen was also a part of the Real Funny Housewives of Rio Linda.

No cause of death reported.

Activist Hydeia Broadbent, who rose to prominence as a child living with HIV, dies at 39

February 21, 2024

Hydeia Broadbent, a prominent HIV/AIDS activist who gained media attention for being a part of America’s “first generation of children born HIV positive” in the late 1980s, died Tuesday. She was 39. Her father, Loren Broadbent, announced her death on Facebook early Wednesday morning. He did not give a cause of death. It was presumed that Broadbent was born with HIV, but she was not diagnosed until she was 3. Broadbent became a fixture in HIV/AIDS advocacy before medications became available that could make living with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, a more manageable chronic illness.

One year later, no answers for why a 26-year-old R.I. marathoner died

February 14, 2023

Providence, RI — Why? That was the main question after Pierre Lipton [right], a 26-year-old Providence runner who had just completed a marathon in 3 hours and 10 minutes, died on Feb. 4, 2023, soon after crossing the finish line. One year later, there is still no definitive explanation for why Lipton — co-founder of a daily newsletter of unbiased news read by 3.3 million, a Brown University graduate named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 media list — never made it to his 30th birthday. His autopsy came back “normal,” and the medical examiner’s “working diagnosis” was that a sudden electrolyte shift caused an abnormal heartbeat, which might have been aggravated by a small, unseen area of heart muscle inflammation, said Lipton’s father, Dr. Jordan D. Lipton, an emergency medicine physician. But Lipton said an examination of his son found no vascular disease, genetic cardiac testing was normal, and he had good cholesterol levels. He said his son had been vaccinated and had COVID-19 a year earlier, but the exam showed no heart inflammation. Thompson said that when people die of cardiac arrest for unclear reasons, those cases are categorized as Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, or SADS. “When there is no explanation, we put those together as SADS, and boy, I tell you, it is sad,” he said. “These are usually young people.”

Ind. woman has lost 2 babies to co-sleeping in last 3 years, police say. Now she's charged with homicide

February 24, 2024

Muncie, IN - A mother is charged with two felonies after her child died while in bed with her, marking the second time a child of the suspect's has died in three years. Aaliyah Lykins of Muncie, Ind., faces charges of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent, according to court records reviewed by PEOPLE. Lykins was breastfeeding her newborn baby in bed in October 9, 2023, when she allegedly fell asleep and woke up with her 2-week-old daughter in cardiac arrest, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox59, McClatchy News and The Star Press. When first-responders arrived, the baby reportedly was not breathing, and she was pronounced dead soon after at a local hospital, the affidavit states. “Aaliyah Lykins was fully aware of the danger of co-sleeping with her infant … as she had a prior born child die while co-sleeping," police wrote in the affidavit, McClatchy News reports.



From our researcher: Co-sleeping named as cause of death !

Two high school students “died suddenly”:

‘She got a cold towel and a pat on the back but she was dying’: Virginia student dies after passing out in school

February 23, 2024

Newport News, VA — A Virginia mother is balancing heartbreak and frustration after her 16-year-old daughter had a medical emergency at school and died before reaching the hospital. Mother Keyonna Stewart told Nexstar’s WAVY that her daughter, Kaleiah Jones, had a documented heart condition. Her family has reviewed video from the day she died, and now they want to know why there was a nine-minute delay before the teen received CPR. There was nothing unusual about Tuesday, Feb. 20. Stewart said the day started as it did every weekday. Her daughter had breakfast and then went to school at Menchville High School in Newport News. At around 1:10 p.m. Jones passed out in the hallway. Stewart said the school called her boyfriend, telling him Jones fainted. “She had bradycardia and she recently had a surgery, so they were aware of that and given documentation for her accommodations,” Stewart said.

Link

Community honors life of 14-year-old Knoxville native who died suddenly over the weekend

February 22, 2024

Johnson City, Tenn. — People across East Tennessee are honoring the life of a young Knoxville native teen who suddenly died over the weekend. Charlee Blackburn was 14 years old when she died on Feb. 17 at Johnson City Medical Center. Her parents said doctors are still investigating the specific cause of her death. "Love hard. Love big. Love now. Love fast," said David Blackburn, her dad. "The cheer, the sleepovers, going to concerts. I mean, she was just 90 miles per hour." Now, her cheerleading pompoms and softball cleats are resting with pictures of her with friends that show off her vibrancy. A sickness that started as strep throat continued escalating over the course of three days. And while she was being treated in the hospital, her parents said she kept her faith at the center of her life. "We have no idea what happened. It's very, very uncommon. Very rare," said David.

No cause of death reported.

A college student “died suddenly”:

Bob Jones University mourns death of 18-year-old student

February 22, 2024

Greenville, S.C. - Bob Jones University confirmed a student passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday. Jose Andres Lopez Bono, 18, suffered an apparent cardiac event, according to the university. Bono, a freshman from Honduras, was majoring in kinesiology.

Link

Samantha Hyden GoFundMe raises more than $20,000, as beloved volleyball player's daughter passes away

February 22, 2024

Franklin, Tennessee - On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, volleyball star John Hyden's daughter, Samantha Hyden, passed away unexpectedly. The cause of her death remains undisclosed. The tragic news was shared on GoFundMe by Kortney Dalrymple, a colleague of John Hyden, and his wife, Robyn, at Hyden Beach. For the unaware, Hyden Beach is "a facility created to bring the local and regional communities together through the love of beach volleyball," founded by the Hyden couple in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2020. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to share the news that their daughter, Samantha, passed away on Wednesday... We are heartbroken by this news and are here to provide support and condolences to the family during this time," the GoFundMe post read.

No age reported.

MSU Volleyball player dies unexpectedly , community mourns

February 21, 2024

Wichita Falls, Texas - Aaliyah Burras [23], Midwestern State University Texas volleyball player, died unexpectedly on Feb. 11. No cause of death has been reported as of this posting. Burras played volleyball at MSU for two years and walked the stage last fall with a Masters’ degree. Today, the MSU Mustangs social media pages posted a tribute to her.

No cause of death reported.

MSU’s “vaccination” policy:

Although COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandated, MSU Texas is strongly recommending that all faculty and staff be vaccinated for COVID-19. The vaccines are safe and effective and will protect the employee and other members of the MSU Texas community.

Telangana youth dies of brain stroke in the U.S

February 26, 2024

Hyderabad, India - Rutvik Rajan, a Telangana youth who completed his higher education in America and was looking for a job, died suddenly. According to the sources, Banda Ruthvikrajan (30), went to America two years ago for higher education. He recently completed his MS from the University of Texas. He was trying to get a job, and suddenly collapsed while having lunch with his friends. The doctors said that he was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was already dead. It is said that he died of brain stroke.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Maretta Denise Ward, 54

February 21, 2024

Oakland, CA - Maretta Ward of California passed away unexpectedly, shocking and upsetting her loved ones and the community. They lament the passing of a cherished daughter, sister, friend, and neighbor with heavy hearts. Maretta Denise Ward was a lawyer with the Department of Justice in San Francisco.

No cause of death reported.

An architect “died suddenly”:

Kaljit Athwal, 43

February 20, 2024

Kaljit Athwal, 43, passed away on February 11, 2024, in Yuba City, CA. Jita attended Barry Elementary School and later graduated from Yuba City High School. He furthered his education and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Design from UC Davis and a Masters Degree of Architecture from the University of Oregon. In his professional life, Jita worked at DLR group in Sacramento, CA, where he made significant contributions to the field of architecture. His creativity and dedication were evident in his work, and he will be remembered for his passion for architectural design.

No cause of death reported.

An interior designer “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 14:

Lisa Noel Scherf, 47

February 14, 2024

Oakland, CA - Lisa Noel Scherf (Dunwoody), 47, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Oakland, California, on Sunday, February 4th, 2024. She shared her home with her loving husband and soulmate, Steve Scherf and their dog Elton. One of Lisa's greatest dreams was to earn a degree in art, fashion, and/or interior design. She completed coursework at Philadelphia University, the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, and realized her dream when she graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College with a degree in Interior Design in May of 2023. Already working in the design field, Lisa continued her professional career as the principal designer and COO of her co-owned interior design business, Sevenau + Scherf Design, Inc., in Oakland, California.

No cause of death reported.

A landscape designer “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 11:

Stuart Randolph Hanson, 24

February 11, 2024

Stuart Randolph Hanson went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2024, surrounded by close friends and family. Stuart was a lifelong native of San Antonio [Texas] whose Chilean heritage was woven into every fiber of his being. After graduating from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2022, with honors, he worked proudly as a landscape designer who loved pointing out his firm's projects around San Antonio. Stuart's faith was also the foundation of the values he held, which clearly shined through his character and friendship with others. Watching fellow believers come to accept Christ as their Savior filled Stuart’s heart with immense joy. He was in his element in the outdoors, whether it was camping, hiking, running, climbing, or his compost bin and well nurtured garden and plants. His dedication to his ultimate frisbee team was a testament to his dynamic spirit. He leaves behind his father, his twin brother, another brother and a sister.

No cause of death reported.

Hanson “died suddenly.” From the obit comments:

I am so shaken to hear this terrible news.

From our researcher: Another commented about partying at Fiesta with him. Clearly he hadn't had a long illness . His father has a vaccine Facebook profile picture, and Stuart was at UTSA at the time the covid jabs were pushed:

UTSA's "vaccination" policy:

Getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect your health and the health of your friends and loved ones. Even if you have already been vaccinated in the past, getting the most recent COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to remain safe and healthy as new variants emerge.

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Reported on February 18:

Richard Olaso Baal, 23

February 18, 2024

Bakersfield, CA - Richard graduated from UCLA in June 2023 with a degree in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science. He earned his commission with the Navy in Fall 2023. He was stationed at Naval Aviation School in Pensacola, Florida. He was the Co-founder of KAWAN, a Filipino Catholic Student Association at UCLA and a member of CFC Singles for Christ. He loves to play the guitar and violin, make videos, singing, ride his motorcycle, shooting, and make funny memes.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 5:

Regina Ana Trejo Castillo, 39

January 5, 2024

Regina Ana Trejo Castillo, aged 39, passed away on January 4th, 2024. She was a certified nurse assistant at Remarkable Nursing Home. In her vocation of 20 years as a certified nurse assistant, she was loving and caring to her patients. She had a passion for those she cared for on a daily basis. But more than anything, Regina was a loving mother, devoted family member, and loved spending time with her family. Her son brought her great joy, and she loved him very much. Her face would light up, when she spoke of her son. She was a proud mother.



No cause of death reported.

Castillo “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Nancy Lurati: "Omg!! What??!"

Jessica Luke: "What!!!"

Erica Marie Escobedo: "WHATTTTT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 OMG""

Daphne N Anthony Miller: "What!? No way"

Lula Lucero Peña: "Oh my goodness, I just talked to her before Christmas. I'm so sorry 😭😭😭"

Four policemen “died suddenly”:

Paulding Deputy Dies Of Unknown Medical Cause At home : Sheriff

February 26, 2024

Hiram, GA — A Paulding County deputy unexpectedly died after suffering an unknown medical emergency Thursday while at home, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Deputy Allen Rakestraw, 43, had been with the sheriff's office for almost 14 years at the time of his death, authorities said.

No cause of death reported.

KPD mourns after death of officer who collapsed during training session

February 25, 2024

Knoxville, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Sunday morning that one of its officers died. "This is a profound loss for our department, one that has shaken us to the core," Scott Erland, KPD communications manager, said. Officer Wisbens Antoine was a member of the 2023 B Basic Recruit Class. He joined KPD in 2023 as a Public Safety Recruit. He was set to be sworn in officially on Monday, March 4. The 32-year-old collapsed Friday afternoon after a mile-and-a-half run during a physical training session. It is not known why Antoine collapsed at this time. KPD staff worked to provide CPR to the officer, as well as use an AED device. The officer was taken to UT Medical Center where he was admitted into the ICU late Friday evening in critical condition. Antoine's condition, according to KPD, started deteriorating late Saturday night into Sunday morning. He passed away around 4 a.m. surrounded by his family.

Link

Retired WCSO Sergeant Wayne Westerlind Passes after Battle with Cancer

February 21, 2024

Reno, NV - The Washoe County Sheriff's Office announced that retired Sergeant Wayne Westerlind passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. Westerlind served the Sheriff's Office for 26 years from 1990 to 2016.

No age reported.

James Mcritchie, 68

February 22, 2024

Sagamore Hills, Ohio - Jim passed away on 2/19/24 after a short illness. Jim was a law enforcement officer serving his community for 42 years. Once he retired, he wasn't finished and spent another 10 years with the Portage County Sheriff's Office as Captain of Administrative Services.

No cause of death reported.

A pilot “died suddenly”:

Edward Todd Jr., 67

February 24, 2024

Northport, Alabama - Edward Lake Todd Jr., born February 27, 1956, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died unexpectedly on February 16, 2024, at age 67. Flying since 1976, he later became a Certified Flight Instructor. Because he wanted to share his love of flight with others, Edward started a flight school, Todd Flight Instruction, training and inspiring countless students throughout the area to become pilots. He often stated that his "office was in the sky," allowing him the opportunity to see the beauty of our world from perspectives most will never view. Edward volunteered many selfless hours in the sky, working with a variety of service organizations such as Angel Flight and Civil Air Patrol. In 2021, Capt. Edward Todd was recognized for his work with the Civil Air Patrol as the Wing's Mission Pilot of the Year. Mission pilot requirements are some of the most demanding, as MPs work in areas of search and rescue and disaster support.

No cause of death reported.

Four local politicians “died suddenly”:

Outspoken Flint City Councilman Eric Mays dies

February 24, 2024

Flint, Mich. - The city of Flint is mourning the loss of outspoken Councilman Eric Mays, who died on Saturday. The city announced Mays' death Saturday evening. His death was attributed to natural causes after an illness. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said Mays' "bold and courageous service" made him beloved among his constituents in the First Ward. Neeley said Mays' "strong presence" will be missed at City Hall.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mays was reportedly found dead in his Flint home late on February 24th, 2024:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Mays

Frankenmuth Mayor Mary Anne Ackerman Dies at 66

February 26, 2024

Frankenmuth, Michigan - Frankenmuth Mayor Mary Anne Ackerman died at the age of 66. City Manager Bridget Smith says Ackerman passed away surrounded by family, following a short battle with cancer. She was first elected mayor in November 2018 after serving as superintendent of Frankenmuth Public Schools. Ackerman’s term was set to expire this year.

Senator Lombardo Passes Away At 65

February 22, 2024

Providence, RI - State Senator Frank Lombardo the Third has passed away at the age of 65. The Senate announced Lombardo's death, with the cause said to be bladder cancer. The six-term Democratic lawmaker was recalled with respect. Senate President Dominick Ruggiero praised Lombardo for his kindness and generosity and for his courage in the face of his illness. Lombardo was first elected to the Senate in 2010.

Longtime Philadelphia City Council Chief Clerk Michael A. Decker has died

February 21, 2024

Michael A. Decker, 58, the longtime chief clerk of Philadelphia [PA] City Council, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, according to Council leadership. An ever-present figure in City Hall, Mr. Decker had for the last 15 years served as Council’s unflappable chief clerk, and his voice had become synonymous with the city’s legislative branch. Mr. Decker, who worked in Council for 36 years, became a familiar face for many Philadelphians during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, when Council’s virtual meetings attracted unusually high viewerships from city residents stuck at home and looking for answers. A cause of death was not immediately known.

No cause of death reported.

In September 2021, Philadelphia mandated covid “vaccines” for all city employees:

Five firefighters “died suddenly”:

N.C. safety officer suffers heart attack at home after training

February 26, 2024

Youngsville, N.C. — The United States Fire Administration (USFA) has announced the on-duty death of Youngsville Fire Department Safety Officer Louis Dunston, on Feb. 20. On Feb. 19, Dunston was participating in departmental training. The training ended at 10:00 p.m. and afterward, Dunston went home. At approximately 9:58 p.m. the next evening, he suffered a heart attack at his home. EMS responded but was unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cedar Falls Fire Department veteran of 23 years passes away

February 24, 2024

Cedar Falls, Iowa - Cedar Falls Fire Department Fire Captain Brad Sherwood passed away at his home Friday at the age of 56. Sherwood joined the department in 1997 as a volunteer. He was hired as a firefighter in 2001 and achieved the rank of captain in 2009. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Note: A majority of first responders at major municipal and county departments in Linn and Johnson counties have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the agencies that are keeping track. Among the departments, vaccination rates range from 55 to 95 percent of their first-responders:

Waterloo, Iowa - Black Hawk County may become the first public health entity in Iowa to offer incentives to encourage more people to get vaccinated:

East Texas fire chief with nearly 50 years of service passes away

February 21, 2024

Gregg County, Texas — First responders are mourning of the loss of an East Texas fire chief who was the cornerstone of his department for almost half a century. Elderville/Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Pat Owens passed away Wednesday. He was 73, the fire department said on Facebook. He served at Elderville/Lakeport Volunteer Fire for the past 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Philadelphia battalion chief dies after medical emergency

February 21, 2024

Philadelphia, PA — The Philadelphia Fire Department announced the on-duty death of one of its battalion chiefs. The department posted on social media that Battalion Chief John Garrow died on Feb. 19 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. Garrow was a 32-year veteran of the department.

No age or cause of death reported.

Community mourns death of Fannin County volunteer firefighter

February 21, 2024

Fannin County, Ga. — A Fannin County community is mourning the death of one of its beloved volunteer firefighters. Fannin County Fire Rescue shared on social media that Mary McGuire had passed away. According to the Fannin County coroner, McGuire was rushed to a hospital on Feb. 18, where she went into cardiac arrest and died.

No age reported.

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Remembering Rev. Walter Riley, former Worcester Fire Department chaplain

February 12, 2024

Shrewsbury, MA – Those who knew Rev. Walter Riley best have described him as compassionate, humble and funny. The pastor of St. Anne's Parish and former chaplain of the Worcester Fire Department passed away Friday at the age of 63 following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Teacher found deceased at charter school: police investigate unexplained death

February 24, 2024

East Chicago, IN – A teacher at East Chicago Light House Charter School was found dead unexpectedly on the second-floor stairwell early Friday morning. According to the East Chicago Police Department, 47-year-old Craig Jones of Gary, Indiana, was identified as the deceased. Authorities were alerted to the situation at approximately 6:41 a.m., after school maintenance staff made the unsettling discovery. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Jones had informed his family of his intention to work late on Thursday night and had arranged for transportation home around 10:30 p.m. When he failed to emerge from the school and ceased communication, the concerned family member departed, leading to the tragic discovery the next day. The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force has taken charge of the investigation. As of now, they have not determined any signs of foul play. The case remains open as they continue to piece together the events that led to Jones’ untimely death.

Link

Longtime Lake Seneca Elementary principal dies unexpectedly

February 21, 2024

Germantown, Maryland - The Lake Seneca Elementary School community is mourning the death of Principal Teri Johnson, a longtime Montgomery County Public Schools educator, who died Sunday after a recent diagnosis of an undisclosed illness. “Ms. Johnson’s sudden death has left us all with a heavy heart and a deep sense of loss,” acting deputy superintendent Betty Collins wrote in a letter Tuesday to the Germantown school community. According to Collins, Johnson recently had begun receiving treatment for her illness and died suddenly despite “quick attention” from her medical team. The letter did not say how old Johnson was or what exactly caused her death. MCPS was unable to provide that information, MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram said.

Link

MCPS “recommends” that staff and students get “vaccinated”:

MCPS strongly recommends eligible students and staff members remain up to date on all CDC recommended immunizations that protect against infectious disease, including the COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccines.

Lisa Cronin-Hennessy, 57

February 24, 2024

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Lisa passed away on Sunday, February 18th, 2024, at University of Minnesota Hospital after a short illness. Lisa established Riversong Montessori Preschool in Minneapolis. She loved her little students and was loved by them. Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Three coaches “died suddenly”:

Former SMU Head Coach Eddie Sinnott Dies, 70

February 21, 2024

Long-time SMU head coach Eddie Sinnott, who led the men’s swimming & diving program for 30 years, has died after a brief battle with illness. He turned 70 this month. Sinnott retired in 2019. Eddie’s daughter KC posted a moving remembrance of her father on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

No cause of death reported.

Colonia High Patriots Postpone Tourney Game After Assistant Coach’s Death

February 22, 2024

Colonia, NJ — Colonia High’s boys basketball team has postponed Thursday night’s state tournament game against Fort Lee High School after its 30-year-old assistant coach, Danny Brix [right], died suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The high school’s Athletic Department announced the coach’s passing, saying the Patriots would postpone until Friday, Feb. 23 its game against Fort Lee’s Bridgemen.

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Winston-Salem teacher, coach dies unexpectedly from flu

February 26, 2024

Winston-Salem, N.C. – A teacher and coach died [from] complications from the flu. 25-year-old Harrison Vaughan was a teacher and baseball coach at Calvary Day School in Winston-Salem. He passed away last week. To the students, he was known as Coach Vaughan. To his friends and family, he was known as Harrison. Above all else, Harrison loved three things: Jesus, his family and baseball. He got to do all three of them at Wilson Park where he shared his love of Christ while coaching at his alma mater with his dad as his assistant coach.



No cause of death reported.

In February 2021, the Winston-Salem school district where Harrison worked was proud to “vaccinate” over 1500 school employees when they became eligible after previously reporting “vaccinating” 400 employees over the age of 65 earlier in January:

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

Police investigate 39-year-old inmate’s death at Alexandria detention center

February 26, 2024

A 39-year-old inmate died at a detention center in Alexandria, Virginia, early Monday morning after law enforcement said he appeared to have suffered from a medical emergency. Ahntais Lucas, 39, of Fairfax County was found alone in his cell at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center, at around 4 a.m. He was suffering an “apparent medical emergency,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office — which is investigating the death alongside police. The jail’s staff worked to try to save Lucas’ life alongside medics with the Alexandria Fire Department who were called to the jail, deputies said. But Lucas was pronounced dead just before 4:45 a.m. He had been in custody since Aug. 20, 2023, deputies said.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate dies after medical emergency at Vigo County Jail

February 25, 2024

Vigo County, Ind. – An inmate at the Vigo County Jail died after “a medical episode” on Saturday. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Jack L. Eggers, of Terre Haute, began to complain of chest pain early Saturday morning. Jail medical personnel briefly treated Eggers before he was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. He underwent emergency surgery, before being pronounced dead following the procedure. Eggers was awaiting trial on child molestation charges. He had been detained since August.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate found unresponsive at Dauphin County Prison, quickly pronounced dead

February 23, 2024

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Dauphin County inmate was pronounced dead shortly after he was found unresponsive Friday morning. Prison officials reportedly responded to the cell of Justin Cofield, 33, at 9:33 p.m. for a medical emergency. A correctional officer found Cofield unresponsive on his bunk. Life-saving measures were initiated within minutes and EMS and paramedics continued with life-saving measures when they arrived at the scene. However, Cofield was pronounced dead at 10:08 a.m. The Dauphin County Criminal Investigations Division and DCP Internal Affairs responded and have initiated investigations into the death. Cofield was committed to prison on Aug. 31, 2023, on charges of possession with intent to deliver.

No cause of death reported.

York inmate, Todd Sidesinger dies from medical complications

February 21, 2024

A diehard Kiss fan died suddenly from an unknown medical issue at a Pennsylvania Prison on Tuesday. Todd Sidesinger, 56, of the first block of North Hartman Street, York City, was pronounced dead at UPMC Memorial Hospital at 7:47 a..m. on Feb. 20, Coroner Pam Gay detailed in a release late that night. Regarding Sidesinger's death, the coroner's office made the following statement: “Sidesinger began having some medical-related symptoms [...] and had been evaluated at the medical department at the prison before returning to his cell and becoming unresponsive. He was then transported to UPMC Memorial Hospital while reportedly undergoing lifesaving measures. Unfortunately, Sidesinger then succumbed to his medical complications at UPMC." Although the death appears to be related to an apparent medical event he experienced in the prison, the York County Coroner assumed jurisdiction, and an autopsy has been scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown for 8 a.m. Feb. 21.

No cause of death reported.

Chatham County inmate dies after 'medical emergency'

February 21, 2024

Chatham County, Ga. — An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center (CCDC) has died after a "medical emergency," according to officials. CCDC says Mr. Julian Harris, a detainee, experienced a medical emergency at 1:13 p.m. in the housing unit day room of the detention center. The unit officer and nearby inmates attempted life-saving measures. Medical staff quickly responded. After EMS and other officers continued life-saving measures, Mr. Harris was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:18 p.m.

No age or cause of death reported.

Severance senior wrestler Cadie Percy uses the memory of her father to inspire her on the wrestling mat

February 24, 2024

Severance, CO - As Severance’s relentlessly hardworking senior wrestler Cadie Percy battled her way to a title match in the girls state wrestling tournament Feb. 17, her loudest supporter was one only she could truly hear. Just more than a year ago — on Jan. 25, 2023 — Percy’s father, Clinton, died unexpectedly. Throughout the years, Clinton’s propensity to attempt anything that keeps him active, his gym-rat nature and his general lust for life have rubbed off on Cadie and her two younger brothers, Walker and Logan. Clinton began experiencing health issues before dying just more than a year ago. He started passing out on a regular basis and believed he was suffering from vasovagal syncope, a condition characterized by a sudden drop in blood pressure and heart rate, often leading to fainting. Clinton collapsed during a jujitsu session and had a seizure, which led to his death. The autopsy showed Clinton had an enlarged heart, which can happen with people with an underlying heart condition who are as active as Clinton was.

No age reported.

17 killed in “vaxxidents”:

‘This is devastating': Grandmother, grandson killed in Wednesday crash

February 23, 2024

Baltimore, MD — Police have released new information following a deadly crash that killed two people in Baltimore City. The crash happened Wednesday morning on Belair Road near Brendan Avenue. Police said Sharon Worsham, 68, and her 9-year-old grandson, Xavier Dukes, died at the scene. They were in a red Chevy Equinox, along with another grandson who survived. Three other people were hospitalized as a result of the crash. Baltimore City police are still investigating what caused the four vehicles to collide but confirmed at least one vehicle was speeding. They are also looking into whether a medical emergency or anything else contributed. Part of the crash was caught on doorbell camera video. The homeowner has turned the video over to police.

Three University of Wyoming swimmers killed and two injured in highway crash

February 23, 2024

Three University of Wyoming swimming and diving team members were killed in a car crash Thursday afternoon near the Wyoming-Colorado border, the school said. Sophomore Charlie Clark, 19, of Las Vegas; junior Luke Slabber, 21, of Cape Town, South Africa; and freshman Carson Muir, 18, of Birmingham, Alabama, died in the crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colorado, the university said in a news release. “Initial indications are that the driver swerved, and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times. The accident is under investigation,” the release said. The Colorado State Patrol said Friday that no factors had been ruled out as the case for the crash, including but not limited to speed, impairment, or other distractions. One of the survivors was driving the vehicle. when it crashed just before 2:45 p.m. The Toyota RAV4 with five people went off the left shoulder of a southbound lane and rolled multiple times, ejecting two people, according to CSP, which is investigating the accident.

At least 8 dead and one injured in head-on collision in California, officials say

February 23, 2024

Eight people were killed and one person was injured Friday after a pickup collided with a minivan carrying farmworkers to their job, the California Highway Patrol said. "For unknown reasons," an "elderly male" driver in a Chevrolet Silverado drifted into the opposite lane and crashed into a GMC Safari in Madera County around 6:15 a.m., according to agency spokesperson Officer Javier Ruvalcaba. The drivers of both vehicles and six passengers in the GMC were killed, he said in a statement, adding one person was ejected and another was partially ejected. The person injured in the collision was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, Ruvalcaba added. His condition was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Driver dead after crashing into light pole

February 22, 2024

Knox, ND – A motorist is dead after the vehicle he was driving struck a light pole at the southeast corner of 13th Avenue and South Washington. Just after 10 this morning Grand Forks Police were dispatched to the scene where a 2010 Chevy Malibu had struck the light pole. The driver was removed from the driver’s seat when officer realized he was unresponsive. CPR was performed before the man was transported to Altru ER, where he was pronounced deceased. It appears the driver had a medical emergency that resulted in the crash. The driver’s information is not being released at this time.

Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving in Draper

February 22, 2024

Draper, Utah — A man passed away in Draper this afternoon after suffering a medical emergency while driving. Just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, Lt. Willie with the Draper City Police Department said the man was headed eastbound near 100 East and 12300 South when he “suffered a medical emergency of some kind.” His car drove up and over the median, and got stuck near 133 East. Willie said bystanders stopped by to help, breaking his windows to get him out. Callers reportedly said he looked to be suffering a seizure. The bystanders began performing CPR and continued until paramedics arrived. Paramedics took over, but the man ultimately died, Willie said.

No age or cause of death reported.

2 people dead after fiery 6 vehicle crash at Georgia Welcome Center

February 22, 2024

Port Wentworth, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol and multiple local emergency service agencies responded to the scene of a six-vehicle collision at the Georgia Welcome Center Wednesday night that left two people dead. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says five 18-wheelers and a truck hauling a camper were involved in this accident, and that it was all caused by a speeding 18-wheeler. GSP says Charles Steven, of Jacksonville, Fla., was one of the two people killed. GSP confirms an 18-wheeler was driving at a high rate of speed in the rear parking lot area when it hit another 18-wheeler. This caused an accordion effect with four more vehicles being hit. According to GSP, all vehicles involved then caught fire. The drivers of the other four vehicles were able to escape without injury. The driver of the second 18-wheeler was suspected to be asleep at the time of the crash and has been pronounced dead. The driver of the first 18-wheeler was also pronounced dead. GSP says it is unknown if the driver suffered a medical condition before causing the wreck. WTOC was told one of the tractor trailers was carrying furniture and the other was carrying tires, making it more difficult to fight the fire.

No age or cause of death reported.

Almost a “vaxxident”:

Amtrak bus driver dies on I-80 in Sierra Nevada mountains while transporting passengers, CHP says

February 21, 2024

Truckee, CA - An Amtrak bus driver carrying passengers on Interstate 80’s Donner Pass died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called just after 9:10 a.m. to reports of a bus parked near the right shoulder of westbound I-80 and the Donner Pass Road off-ramp, according to the CHP’s incident log. The bus driver had pulled over to a snowbank and suffered a medical emergency, said Officer Carlos Perez, a spokesman for the CHP’s Truckee office. The man suffered a heart attack, said Dan Rodriguez, a spokesman with Coach USA, which owns the bus and employed the man. Rodriguez said the six passengers on board attempted to resuscitate the driver, who had only joined the company in September. The Truckee Fire Protection District was called to the scene and began to render medical aid, as well. The man was pronounced dead, Perez said. Perez said no injuries were reported among the passengers, who were later shuttled to their destinations.

No age reported.

David Highsmith, owner of Decatur sheet music shop Opus Music, has died

February 23, 2024

Decatur, GA - David Highsmith, 54, owner of Opus 1 Music, a Decatur landmark for more than 50 years, died suddenly Tuesday, according to several colleagues.



No cause of death reported.

Beloved Jacksonville D-Line drummer, co-founder dies after recent heart problems

February 22, 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. – A founding member of the Jacksonville Jaguars Drumline has died from a heart condition. Michael Patterson had 20 years of leadership as the co-director of the D-Line. He also served as a drummer at First Baptist Church. The 44-year-old was remembered Wednesday with a “Walk of Honor” through the halls of the intensive care unit at Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside. The walk recognizes people who donate their organs. The Jaguars expressed condolences for the unexpected loss. Mylene, Patterson’s wife, is a registered nurse at Baptist Medical Center and saved his life when he had a heart attack two years ago. Mylene posted updates throughout the past week after a heart attack that ultimately took his life. The family started a GoFundMe to help support them as they deal with the unexpected loss.

Link

February 21, 2024

John (Jack) L. Sullivan, Chief Security and Resiliency Officer, Vice President at Boston Scientific, passed away on February 16, 2024 at the age of 58. Sullivan was recognized as a five-time recipient of the CEO award as well as a recipient of the SuperNova award. He also was named one of Security magazine’s Most Influential People in Security in 2019.



No cause of death reported.

Father of Adam Montgomery dies unexpectedly

February 20, 2024

The father of murder defendant Adam Montgomery died unexpectedly Monday in Hudson, Florida. Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg was notified of Michael Montgomery’s death early Monday night, he said in a phone interview. However, he said he knew nothing about the circumstances surrounding his death and declined to comment on the relationship between father and son. Montgomery was living in Hudson, Florida, with his wife, Kali, and their four children at the time of his death. Originally from Revere, Mass., the couple moved to Hudson in 2019 and married in March, according to social media accounts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Heartbreak at Disney Park: beloved cast member passes away

February 19, 2024

California - The Disney family mourns the loss of one of its own, emphasizing the close-knit nature of the Cast Member community and the profound sense of loss when one of their own is no longer among them. Memories of the Disney Employees’ smile, kindness, and contribution to the magic of Disney will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing them. Bernardo Ochoa, a cherished Disney Park Cast Member, has left a lasting impact following his untimely passing. Known for his vibrant personality and dedication to Disney magic, Bernardo Ochoa holds a special place in the hearts of many. His role as a skipper at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at Disneyland Resort brought joy and laughter to countless visitors at the park.

No age or cause of death reported.

Melanie Kusin Rowe of Korn Ferry dies at 71

February 21, 2024

Melanie Kusin Rowe, vice chair of the Korn Ferry executive search firm and a champion of inclusivity for C-suite and board placements, died suddenly in Austin due to a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18. She was 71. Rowe worked on multiple fronts for global women's initiatives and had a strong track record of placing women and diversity candidates in chief executive officer and board roles. Through her recruiting career, Rowe interacted with the top echelons of Fortune 500 corporations including retailers, restaurants, beauty and luxury brands including Hermès, Chanel and Estée Lauder, among others.

Hiker rescue: Palm Springs man pronounced dead on Museum Trail

February 24, 2024

Early Saturday morning, shortly before 8 a.m. Palm Springs Fire Department responded to a call involving a male hiker in critical condition. They located the victim, who was later identified as a Palm Springs resident off Museum Trail. Despite lifesaving measures, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene according to Palm Springs Police spokesperson, Lt. Gustavo Araiza. The cause of death is under investigation. Officials say a possible medical emergency is being considered as the preliminary cause. The Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue Unit, with the help of a coroner were able to recover the body of the deceased.

No age reported.

Hazelle-Jo N. Dyer, infant

February 26, 2024

Hazelle-Jo N. Dyer, infant daughter of Travis Dyer, Jr. and Brooke Sherman, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse [NY].

No cause of death reported.

Keith A. Jones, 37

February 25, 2024

Limestone, NC - Keith A. Jones, 37, of Limestone, died unexpectedly February 20, 2024, at his Limestone residence.

No cause of death reported.

David Walter Heuer, 46

February 25, 2024

West St. Paul, MN - Died unexpectedly on 2/20/24. His gentle, caring ways made him an ideal staff person working with persons with disabilities at a group home.

No cause of death reported.

Karla Szabo, 59

February 25, 2024

Kinsman, Ohio - Karla Jean Szabo, age 59, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen L. Reynolds, 60

February 25, 2024

Stephen L. Reynolds, age 60, of Remsen [NY], and formerly of Utica, passed away on February 22, 2024, after a brief illness. The family would like to thank the Nurses, Dr's, and Respiratory staff of Unit 6-I at SUNY Upstate Medical University for their exceptional care and compassion during this time.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Wayne Roberts, 59

February 24, 2024

Kenneth Wayne Roberts, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans [LA] on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Joel Ray Watkins, 70

February 24, 2024

Gainesville, GA - Mr. Joel Ray Watkins, 70, of Flowery Branch, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Jackson, 66

February 24, 2024

Mark Errick Jackson passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 17, 2024, after a short illness. Born 10/26/1957 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he will be sorely missed by loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Beth Jaquith, 63

February 24, 2024

Syracuse, NY - Beth A. Jaquith, 63, of Fulton, passed Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at University Hospital, Syracuse after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Heather A. (King) Bernhard, 42

February 24, 2024

Harrisville, New York - Heather A. (King) Bernhard, 42, of State Route 3, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Carter, 47

February 24, 2024

Dayton, Ohio - Died unexpectedly on February 22, 2024, at the age of 47. The family is deeply saddened by her sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Priscilla Marie Freasier, 42

February 24, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved Priscilla Marie Freasier, who went into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 06, 2024, at 42 years of age, in San Antonio, Texas. She loved to go hiking, swimming, and she also loved going to the beach and the lake. She leaves behind her broken hearted husband and two young girls.

Freasier “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Hello, my name is Amanda Torres and our family is fundraising for funeral services and family support of Priscilla Freasier. She passed away on February 6, 2024 at the age of 42 due to complications from the flu. This tragedy was very sudden and unexpected, she was doing okay during the morning then during the hours of noon her health declined rapidly. She passed at about 6 o'clock.

Charles "Chuck" W. Blauvelt, Jr., 63

February 24, 2024

Charles "Chuck" W. Blauvelt, Jr., 63, of Mohawk, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Ann Leeman, 65

February 23, 2024

Alliance, Ohio - Lynn Ann Leeman, born and raised in Alliance, Ohio, died suddenly last week after a short illness. She worked for many years caring for people with developmental disabilities in Buffalo, NY, before returning to Northeast Ohio where she was employed at the Rodman Public Library in Alliance.

No cause of death reported.

Collin Jasen Miller, 20

February 23, 2024

Collin Jasen Miller, 20 years old, of Antioch, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Edward Moon, 59

February 22, 2024

Savannah, Georgia - Douglas Edward Moon, 59, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, February 18th at St. Joseph's hospital after a short illness. Douglas was a family man who loved the outdoors. He was a Boy Scout leader in Troop 499, Grayson, Georgia, and supported Jake as he earned his Eagle Scout Award. Sarah shared his love for country music and horses. They often spent their Saturdays at the barn, riding and taking care of horses. Douglas enjoyed the simple pleasures of being outdoors, loving fishing and hunting.

No cause of death reported.

Cheryl Shepard, 69

February 22, 2024

Manchester, New Hampshire - Cheryl A. Shepard, 67, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024, after a short illness in her home with her family by her side. Colorado held a special place in her heart for its breathtaking views, but riding horses was her passion, and she didn't hesitate when she got the opportunity to trek the land by horseback and get a taste of ranch life. Her adventure saw no bounds with ATVing, boating, and thrifting, but camping became a cherished activity with her husband and family.

No cause of death reported.

William Schwartz, 75

February 22, 2024

Livingston, MT - William "Bill" Schwartz was born the oldest of 11 children in Buffalo, NY, on April 29, 1948. After serving in Viet Nam, he became a quality engineer for a medical device manufacturing company in Massachusetts and California. Bill died after a short illness on January 23, 2024 at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Steven Palder, 73

February 22, 2024

Michael Steven Palder passed away on Dec. 8, 2023, after a short illness at his home in Rockport, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Hopkins, 75

February 22, 2024

Janet Gail Hopkins, 75, of Henderson, NV, passed away on February 10th, 2024, at St Rose Hospital in Henderson NV. after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond George Kimball, 67

February 22, 2024

LaFargeville, New York - Raymond George Kimball (Wolfgang), 67, LaFargeville, passed away on February 20, 2024 at home, surrounded by family.

No cause of death reported.

Terry A. Knepp, 53

February 22, 2024

Massena, New York - Terry A. Knepp, 53, of County Route 46, unexpectedly passed away Sunday evening, February 18, 2024, at Massena Hospital. Terry was currently a clerical worker at Linens Depot Direct in Massena. She previously proudly supported her community as an EMT with Massena Rescue Squad and Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance Service for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Bertha “Byrtie” M. Ramsey, 64

February 22, 2024

Ogdensburg, New York - Bertha “Byrtie” M. Ramsey, age 64, of Jay Street in Ogdensburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after being stricken at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Japor Saechang, 46

February 22, 2024

Merced, CA - Japor Saechang, 46, of Merced, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, February 12th. Born in Thailand to parents Losa Saechang & Nathor Saeturn, he has lived in the Merced area for over 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rogelio Rico Correa "Roque", "Rocky", 61

February 22, 2024

King City, CA - Rogelio Rico Correa "Roque", "Rocky," 61, of King City, passed away peacefully, from a sudden illness at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital on January 26, 2024. Rogelio was born on December 17, 1962. Rogelio came to King City, California, as a young adult, he was an agricultural worker, dedicated to cultivate and harvest crops in Monterey County. Those who knew Rogelio knew that he was a people's person. A person who was outgoing and sociable. He was always the life of the party! Rogelio had a passion for playing musical instruments like the guitar and harmonica, any instrument that he could get his hands on he was always eager to play.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas "Poopy" Exline Brown, 61

February 22, 2024

Lockwood, CA - Douglas "Poopy" Exline Brown, 61, of Lockwood, CA, died on February 14, 2024 of a stroke at home surrounded by loved ones. Doug worked as a self employed mechanic, and a deep sea fisherman in Alaska. He loved being outdoors with nature. He collected rocks and other outdoor artifacts. He was happiest outside chopping wood, tinkering around with motors, or walking the shores of Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio.

Brenda A. Fisk, 60

February 21, 2024

Brenda A. Fisk, 60, of Watertown, NY, passed away unexpectedly in her home on February 18, 2024. Brenda’s passion for animals led her to pursue a career as a veterinarian technician at Canton A.T.C. and she earned a degree from State University of New York College in Environmental Sciences and Forestry. Brenda dedicated her life to caring for animals, a commitment that was evident during her tenure as a zookeeper at the New York State Thompson Park Zoo, where she worked diligently until 2023 when a back injury forced her to retire.

No cause of death reported.

Omar Alviso, 24

February 21, 2024

Omar Alviso, age 24, passed away in Jourdanton, Texas, on February 19, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Alviso “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Omar Alviso was a very caring and loving young man. His death was very unexpected and sudden. He was found by his mother on Monday morning, February 19, 2024, unresponsive. She tried to wake him, but he was already gone. She believes he passed away in his sleep due to complications from a seizure. He was only 24 years old.



Gatlin Gage Alvarado, 1 day

February 21, 2024

Gatlin Gage Alvarado, of Hondo, Texas, passed away on February 20, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Ivan Eduardo Aragon Ceballos, 42

February 20, 2024

Tehacapi, CA - Ivan immigrated to the US with just his mom as a toddler. He resided in Tehachapi, CA for the majority of his life. He went to Wells Elementary & Jacobsen Jr. High School. He was the oldest of 5 siblings. He loved music and loved all sports. He was the funniest guy in any room and was protective of those he loved. He never married nor had children. He unfortunately passed away January 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Loura, 59

February 20, 2024

Castro Valley, CA - Michelle passed away on February 3, 2024. Michelle was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to everyone she met. Always taking an interest in her mostly "boy family" hobbies, sports and particularly 49ers football were a fun way to stay connected with everyone. She was deeply thoughtful and compassionate, yet lived her life with an open and free spirit, tied down only by her passionate love for family and friends. Michelle was always about, finding new friends to meet, new decorations for the upcoming season, and new boots to wear for the next day. She will be dearly missed, a beautiful life ended abruptly and unfairly.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler J. McCargar, 30

February 20, 2024

LaFargeville, New York - Tyler passed away Monday, February 19th. He was 30 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Dairn Sheehy, 33

February 20, 2024

Petaluma, CA - Dairn Nevada Sheehy, 33, passed away unexpectedly in Petaluma on January 10, 2024. Creative and clever with fun-loving sense of humor, he developed an early interest in cooking, taking classes the Santa Rosa Junior College Culinary School before enrolling in the Le Cordon Bleu Program at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. After graduating from the culinary academy, Dairn spent a summer working in the kitchen at Tassajara Hot Springs before going to work at Greens Restaurant in San Francisco. He subsequently worked for other restaurants in San Francisco and Eureka, where he lived for years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Delaney Evans, 41

February 20, 2024

Thomas Delaney Evans, 41, of Syracuse [NY], unexpectedly passed away at home on February 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Arlene Michelle Gonzaga Covey, 68

February 20, 2024

Laguna Hills, CA - Arlene passed away on February 2, 2024 surrounded by her children, their spouses, her three beloved grandchildren, and three grand-dogs. Arlene, known for her radiant smile, zest for life, and devotion to family will be deeply missed. Her hobbies included music, meditation, playing the saxophone/ukulele, travel, fitness, health/wellness, yoga, Zumba, spending time with loved ones, vision board brainstorming, and boba runs with her daughter. In late 2022, Arlene was unfortunately diagnosed with Uterine Sarcoma and fought for 6 months with chemotherapy and radiation. The cancer re-presented aggressively and suddenly in January 2024.

Shelli Ann Ferguson, 50

February 20, 2024

Shelli Ann Ferguson, 50, of San Antonio [Texas], passed away after a brief cancer battle on February 15, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was a dedicated volunteer for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo for more than 25 years.



Johnathan Leong, 56

February 20, 2024

Napa, CA - Johnathan loved cigar box guitars, the blues, and animals, especially cats. He was well read and could tell you the history of many countries, restaurants and musical instruments. Johnathan spent the last 6 years taking care of his 99-year-old grandmother in Upland, CA. Johnathan died on December 6, 2023, of cardiac arrest. He is greatly missed by his family and friends.

Kevin Charles Coodey, 43

February 19, 2024

Bakersfield, CA - Kevin Charles Coodey passed away January 26, 2024, in his hometown of Bakersfield, CA at the age of 43. Kevin loved outdoor activities and working on vintage vehicles, but his passion was flying planes.

No cause of death reported.

Luani Marie Arellanes, 42

February 19, 2024

Covina, CA - In the morning of July 7th 2023, Luani "LuLu" Arellanes passed away at 5:55 am. She was a hair stylist by trade and had a passion for life that was infectious to all those who were lucky enough to know her. She was a spark plug, a spit fire and had a warm smile that could light up a room. Luani absolutely adored and loved her 3 children so much and they brought her so much joy. A true friend, loving mother and a person who always wanted more for others than herself. Gone way, way too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Tonee Ann Gevedon, 64

February 19, 2024

Murrieta, CA - Our loving mother, wife, sister and grammy Tonee Ann Gevedon unexpectedly passed away on Saturday January 20th 2024. While being a wonderful mother Tonee worked at Savon as the manager and later on worked for a property management company. Tonee decided to retire early and dedicate her life to being a full-time mom.

No cause of death reported.

Antoinette Stevens, 30

February 19, 2024

Riverside, CA - Antoinette Stevens, age 30, died surrounded by family and friends on February 5, 2024 at Riverside, CA, after suffering a cardiac arrest from which she never would have regained consciousness. Antoinette was very talented, and had aspirations of higher learning. Unfortunately, her life was cut short at a young age, and before she would realize her dreams.

Reported on February 18:

Matthew Duane Noe, 40

February 18, 2024

Merced, CA - Matthew Duane Noe, age 40, of Merced, CA, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on February 14, 2024. Matthew was known for his humor and kindness, leaving a lasting impact on those around him.

No cause of death reported.

Andre Manrique, 65

February 18, 2024

Oakdale, CA - On February 9, 2024, Andre Manrique passed away suddenly. Andre was hard working, full of life, fun to be around, and would help anyone who crossed his path. He worked various jobs throughout his lifetime, including S&W Fine Foods for 20 years and most recently at Lowe's for 20 years, both in Modesto.

No cause of death reported.

Michael William Pieruccini, 58

February 18, 2024

Sacramento, California – Mike died unexpectedly on February 5, 2024, from a heart attack at the age of 58. Mike was a long time Sacramento resident and had numerous hobbies especially gardening. Mike like his grandfather, William Pieruccini, was a good cook and was good with his hands, he could fix anything. Mike was working at CALTRANS, 23+ years, at the time of his death where he was the CALTRANS Trans Lab Machine Shop Supervisor.

Reported on February 17:

Amelia Rose Padilla, 1 day

February 17, 2024

Amelia Rose Padilla of Uvalde was born and passed away on February 9, 2024, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 16:

Joshua Allec, 34

February 16, 2024

Placerville, CA -Joshua (Josh) R. Allec was a loving son, brother, and father who left this world suddenly on October 29th, 2023 at the age of 34. He leaves behind 3 small children. Josh enjoyed off-roading and camping, and always enjoyed helping others when needed. He brought us joy and happiness and he will be missed beyond words.

No cause of death reported.

Ivonne Nathalie Lockhart, 31

February 16, 2024

Surrounded by loved ones, Ivonne Nathalie Lockhart, of Vance, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024, at the age of 31. Knowing they found each other’s soulmates, Ivonne married Walter Garrett Lockhart on May 6, 2017. Garrett & Ivonne’s first and only son, Benjamin, came into their lives in 2015. Unfortunately, in November 2023, Ivonne was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Reported on February 14:

Jacob Ponce, 51

February 14, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Jacob Ponce went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2024, at the age of 51. His presence in our lives will be dearly missed.



No cause of death reported.

Ponce “died suddenly.” Numerous comments of shock and disbelief on his sister's Facebook page:

Reported on February 5:

Mark Anthony Cruz, Jr., 31

February 5, 2024

Mark Anthony Cruz, Jr., age 31, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Cruz “died suddenly”: From GoFundMe:

Hi, my name is Mercades, Marky’s younger sister. As some of you know my brother Mark has passed away unexpectedly. This was such an unexpected and tragic loss. Mark or as some of you may know him as Marky (as we all did) did not have any life insurance which leaves our family to cover his funeral expenses out of pocket.

Reported on January 26:

Lorne Blackwell, 46

January 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lorne Blackwell on January 13th, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

According to the tribute section of his obituary, Blackwell was a bartender at Bob's Steak and Chop House - a very high-end restaurant (and was likely jabbed):

Blackwell “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

It is hard to imagine that Lorne Blackwell left this world on January 13th, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Sadly, Lorne passed away after a hard but brief fight with lung cancer.

Reported on January 23:

Eva Lynn Mendiola, 1 day

January 23, 2024

Baby Eva Lynn Mendiola, of Seguin, Texas, was called to the Garden of Gods little Angels on January 18, 2024. Although her time with us was short, she left an everlasting impact on the hearts of all who knew her.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 11:

Zachary Nathaniel Smith, 25

January 11, 2024

Zachary Nathaniel Smith, 25, of Hondo, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. You would often find Zach outdoors, as he loved hunting and fishing with friends and family. Zach truly inspired all those who knew him. Anyone who knew Zach, knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Zach is survived by his wife, his high school sweetheart and their three children: Madyson, 5, Lane, 4, and Oaklynn, 2. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a memorial donation be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Reported on January 10:

Ruben Richard Gomez III, 40

January 10, 2024

Ruben Richard Gomez III, 40, of San Antonio, Texas, suddenly passed away on January 2nd, 2024, due to an ear infection which traveled to his brain and caused further infection to his body. His loss is completely unexpected, and our family is profoundly saddened. He worked in the field of home/business construction repairs and painting and was known for doing his best. He leaves behind his wife and 10-year-old daughter and numerous other family members.

Reported on December 13:

Vanessa Robles, 38

December 13, 2023

Vanessa Robles, age 38, of Hondo, Texas, passed away on December 11, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Vanessa was born in Hondo, on September 16, 1985.

No cause of death reported.

