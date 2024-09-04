Note: This week, our researchers found 36 (not a typo) nurses in the U.S. who “died suddenly.” They are memorialized in a separate Substack, here .

UNITED STATES

Actor Obi Ndefo dead at 51, played Bodie in 'Dawson's Creek'

September 1, 2024

Obi Ndefo, an actor best known for playing Bodie Wells on "Dawson's Creek" has died, according to a Facebook post from his sister. Nkem Ndefo shared the tragic news Saturday, saying she was heartbroken at the death of her younger brother and hoped he'd finally found peace. She did not share a cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Emmy-nominated set decorator K.C. Fox passes away at 70

September 2, 2024

K.C Fox, an esteemed set decorator known for her work on notable films such as "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and "Speed," has passed away at the age of 70. Fox died from pancreatic cancer on August 28, 2024, at her home in Los Angeles [CA], surrounded by her family.

Teresa Bright, award-winning Hawaii recording artist, dies at 64

September 2, 2024

Honolulu, HI - Award-winning Hawaii recording artist Teresa Bright passed away Sunday at the age of 64. Bright’s “Self-Portrait” album in 1990 was her first as a solo artist, which won her six Na Hoku Hanohano Awards — five for Bright and one for Kata Maduli as a producer. Bright was also popular in Japan, working with Japanese businesses like Toyota, Sapporo Beer, Max Factor, NTT Japan and Japan Airlines.

No cause of death reported.

Russell Malone, poised and pliable master of jazz guitar, is dead at 60

August 25, 2024

Russell Malone, a versatile and soulful guitarist who epitomized straight-ahead jazz guitar for his generation, died suddenly in Tokyo on Friday, Aug. 23. He was 60. Jason Franklin, Malone’s agent and manager, confirmed his passing to WRTI. The cause of death was a massive heart attack. Malone had been performing last week at the Blue Note Tokyo as a member of bassist Ron Carter’s Golden Striker Trio. He appeared with the band, which also features pianist Donald Vega, on the first three nights of its four-night engagement; the club had announced that “due to illness” he would not appear on the fourth. Franklin said that Malone had been planning to begin a tour of his own in September.

Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after medical emergency during CT performance

August 31, 2024

Isaac Freeman III, better known as "Fatman Scoop," died at age 53 after suffering a medical emergency during his performance at Hamden Town Center Park on Friday, according to his tour manager. The New York City native collapsed on stage while performing and received CPR before being transported to a hospital via ambulance.

No cause of death reported.

Mike Stensrud, former Oilers defensive lineman and Iowa State Hall of Famer, dead at 68

August 27, 2024

Former NFL player Mike Stensrud, who spent the majority of his 11-year career with the Houston Oilers, died "unexpectedly" last week after suffering a heart attack, according to an online obituary. He was 68. According to an online obituary, Stensrud died "unexpectedly" from a heart attack on Friday at his home in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Volleyball player Pilar Marie Victoria Lopez found dead inside apartment in Turkey after she didn’t show up for training

August 31, 2024

Volleyball star Pilar Marie Victoria Lopez has been found dead inside her apartment in Turkey. The 28-year-old’s body was discovered after she failed to show up for training. The former Texas volleyball player had been competing in the Sultans League in Turkey, reported Turkish news website Haberler.com. Last night it shared a condolence message from Nilüfer Municipality Sports Club, a non-profit sports organization. Her body was discovered on Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened to announce to the public the sudden and unexpected death of our new transfer, Pilar Marie Victoria Lopez, of our Nilüfer Belediyespor Women ‘s Volleyball Team,” the club said. “Our athlete, who did not attend morning training, was found lying lifeless in her bed after the technical team reached her home. The sudden loss of Pilar Marie Victoria, who was an exemplary name with both her sportsmanship and character at a young age, has deeply shaken us all.”

No cause of death reported.

Pro wheelchair bodybuilder Colt Wynn has passed away at 38

August 29, 2024

Pro Wheelchair Bodybuilder Colt Wynn has passed away at 38 years old. According to RXMuscle, Wynn died earlier this week after a successful career on stage in the wheelchair division. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time. Wynn began his career as an amateur bodybuilder before earning his Pro Card in 2007. In 1999, Wynn suffered a back injury when he fell from a 14-foot platform while deer hunting near his home. This accident left Wynn paralyzed after suffering a broken back. Wynn did not let this impact his love for fitness.

A skater “died suddenly”:

Chris Casey

August 29, 2024

St Louis, MO - We're shocked and saddened to get the news of Chris Casey's passing. From one of Chris' dearest friends, Mackenzie Eisenhour, "Chris suffered a heart attack a few days back while working in St. Louis and was on a medically induced coma. I was told this morning that he has passed on." Chris was a staple in the West LA/Hot Rod Skateshop scene, having one of the most memorable jump ramp clips in Chomp On. He launched the wildly successful Captain & Casey Show with Jeff Carlson that ran for years and hosted every pro skater and personality under the sun. Chris moved back to his hometown of St. Louis and continued to work with the local scene, helping build their DIYs, and more.

No age reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”;

R.I.P. journalist, editor and counterculture enthusiast, Steve Silberman

August 29, 2024

Steve Silberman, the award-winning writer and editor known for journalistic coverage in the Bay Area, including a two decades stint with Wired magazine, has passed away. Harnessed to a commitment to autism rights and the neurodivergent movement, as captured in his 2015 release and decorated book, NeuroTribes, it was Silberman’s connections to the counterculture movement that birthed out of his ‘70s connection to Allen Ginsberg and later brought him to the Crosby Stills and Nash, and the Grateful Dead as communal safe-havens. He was 66.

No cause of death reported.

Hartford artist Tao LaBossiere has died

August 29, 2024

Hartford, CT - A painter and sculptor who was a big part of the Hartford art community has died. Tao LaBossiere created several works that became landmarks in the city, including a five-story tall painting of a turtle swimming underwaterHartford artist Tao LaBossiere died unexpectedly, shortly after completing this oak throne sculpture in Bushnell Park.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew C. Greenberg, co-creator of the influential Wizardry series of RPGs, has died

September 2, 2024

Andrew C. Greenberg, co-creator of the foundational Wizardry series of RPGs, has died at the age of 67. The news was shared to Facebook by his collaborator on Wizardry, Robert Woodhead, and also to Twitter by developer and game design professor David Mullich. It's hard to overstate Greenberg and Woodhead's influence on RPGs and PC gaming.

No cause of death reported.

Wells Fargo employee died at her desk – staff didn’t notice until four days later!

August 30, 2024

An investigation is underway after a 60-year-old Wells Fargo employee was left deceased at her desk for four entire days before she was discovered. In what was presumably a typical day at the office, Denise Prudhomme scanned in for work at around 7 am on August 17th at the Wells Fargo branch in Tempe, Arizona. However, she is believed to have died at some point during that day after she never scanned out of the premises. Four days later, on-site security is understood to have found her in her cubicle, at which point they contacted the emergency services. Prudhomme was then pronounced dead at 16:55. A cause of death has still not been determined, although there are not believed to be any signs of foul play. However, questions are now being asked about how she could possibly have gone unnoticed for so long. One worker, speaking to local media affiliate KPNX on the condition of anonymity, expressed her concern about the troubling situation.

Two politicians “died suddenly”:

Former state lawmaker Kathie Conway, 69, dies after battle with brain cancer

August 27, 2024

Jefferson City, MO — Kathie Conway, a former state representative from St. Charles, died peacefully Saturday after battling brain cancer, according to a post Tuesday on her Facebook page. She was 69. Voters first elected Conway to the Missouri House in 2010. They elected her three more times, and she left the House due to term limits after the 2018 elections.

With news of city councillor Joan Pickett’s death , remembrances flow for a friend and civic leader

September 1, 2024

Cambridge [MA] city councillor Joan Pickett is being mourned by family, friends and co-workers after a short period in hospice and her death Friday. Pickett, 69, was known to be ill in recent months and was hospitalized over the summer, and she missed the City Council’s special summer meeting Aug. 5 and committee hearings because of the illness, said friends and co-workers on Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

10 teenagers “died suddenly”:

Blythewood HS coaches remember student football player who passed away

September 2, 2024

Columbia, S.C. (WIS) - The Blythewood High School community continues to mourn the loss of one of their student athletes. The school announced on Saturday the passing of junior Troy Allen Moore [16], a varsity athlete for both football and basketball. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Francis Paul Tranchita IV, 17

August 27, 2024

Francis (Frankie) Paul Tranchita IV, 17, of Tuftonboro, NH, died suddenly on August 25, 2024. Frankie was an incoming senior at KRHS. Just a few weeks ago he traveled to Hawaii to see Pearl Harbor with his family just like he wanted to for years.

No cause of death reported.

Seven high school football players have died already in August

September 2, 2024

Alabama - Fans across the country are excited for a new football season, but in some places, the Friday night lights for high school football have been overshadowed by tragedy. At least seven teenage football players have died just this month. In August 2024, at least seven middle and high school football players tragically died during or after practices and games across several states, including Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. These incidents have involved head injuries, suspected heatstroke, and other health emergencies related to the intense conditions of football practices in high temperatures.

‘He was so young’: 15-year-old high school cross-country runner collapse s and dies

August 28, 2024

Pleasant View, Tenn. - A teenager in Tennessee died on Tuesday while he was out for a jog in the neighborhood. The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen as 15-year-old Tristen Franklin. The Sycamore High School student was jogging that day on his normal route as a cross-country runner when he collapsed. Temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the Pleasant View area on Tuesday. The teen’s cause of death was not immediately released with the coroner continuing their examination.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

Co-founder of A.C.E charter school passes away.

September 1, 2024

Monroe, La. - In a Facebook post from A.C.E Academy, they announced that co-founder Madelyn Cannon [36] passed away. The post states that Cannon’s death was unexpected following an acute illness. The Academy of Collaborative Education opened at the beginning of August 2024 and was named after Cannon’s son, who has autism.

No cause of death reported.

Arlington Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Mayo passes away, district announces

August 26, 2024

Memphis, Tenn. — Arlington Community Schools announced Monday night Superintendent Jeff Mayo passed away. The district shared the news in a Facebook post with this statement: "With heavy hearts, we share the sad news of the passing of our Superintendent, Mr. Jeff Mayo. Today, we learned from his family that Mr. Mayo lost his courageous battle with cancer." Mayo was named Superintendent of Arlington Community Schools by a unanimous vote of the ACS Board of Education in April 2020. The 36-year educator is the district's second superintendent.



No age reported.

Mayo was diagnosed in July:

https://www.actionnews5.com/2024/08/15/arlington-superintendent-steps-down-following-cancer-diagnosis/

Five teachers “died suddenly”:

There was nothing average about 'Doc' Cramer

September 2, 2024

Middleton, WI - Cramer, a longtime teacher and coach in the Middleton/Cross Plains district, and a beloved member of the community, died unexpectedly on Aug. 15. He was 72. Cramer taught English at Middleton High School for 33 years. He coached football for most of that time, as well as track and field. Later, he became a fixture in the press box working home Middleton football games.

No cause of death reported.

Former Cocke Co. deputy, firefighter, teacher, dies at 29 after cancer battle

August 28, 2024

Cosby, Tenn. — Many people in the Cocke County community are mourning a former sheriff’s deputy, volunteer firefighter, and teacher. Ward Williams died Tuesday at the age of 29 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Williams began serving as a volunteer firefighter at the Cosby Volunteer Fire Department when he was in high school. After he graduated, he attended college and started working at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. “He was working as a clerk there in the courthouse for the sheriff’s department and that is when his cancer developed in his leg and he had to have his leg removed,” his dad said. Williams got a prosthetic leg and was cancer-free for a few years. During that time he went back to school and got his carpentry credentials to teach building trades. He ended up teaching at Cosby High School, his alma mater. He was the head football coach, and was set to become the baseball coach, before the cancer returned. This time, Williams had two brain tumors that required emergency surgery, which he survived. He then developed a blood cancer in his lungs. The radiation and chemotherapy eventually led to kidney problems. “They took him off the chemo and immunotherapy and his condition just worsened, until he got so weak, he couldn’t go on,” his dad said.

Towson High School teacher, beloved for his humor and dedication, dies at 43

August 25, 2024

Towson, Maryland - “Today is always a melancholy day,” Matthew Jochmans wrote to a group of Towson High School teachers on Snapchat last Sunday. The teachers were commiserating over the end of summer; school would start up again in a week. The physics teacher was about to set out for his annual bike ride on the Northern Central Railroad Trail to close out the season. The message would be his last to the group chat. While on the trail, Jochmans, 43, died after having a cardiac episode Aug. 18, according to his mom, Monica Jochmans.

Fundraiser being held for beloved OMS math teacher who passed away

August 29, 2024

St. Louis, MO - Funds are being raised to support the family of Oakville Middle School teacher Katy Arbuthnot [41], who died recently. Oakville Middle School Principal Mike Salsman sent a letter to parents on Aug. 19, the first day of school, announcing the passing of Arbuthnot. According to the GoFundMe page for Arbuthnot’s family, she taught math at Oakville Middle School and was a Project Lead the Way teacher. She had spent 18 years teaching at Oakville Middle.



No cause of death reported.

St. Louis Public Schools will require all teachers, staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus:

https://www.stlpr.org/education/2021-08-24/slps-requiring-teachers-staff-to-get-covid-19-vaccine

Mater Dei High School language teacher Marcos Corona has passed away

August 27, 2024

Santa Ana, California - Mater Dei High School Teacher Marcos Corona passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on August 21, 2024. Marcos was a devoted husband to Nancy, a loving father to Mia (17) and Alessandro (11), a dedicated teacher to his students and a dear friend to so many, according to a GoFundMe page set up to provide Funeral and memorial expenses and daily living costs to assist his wife Nancy in managing household expenses, groceries, and bills during this transitional period.

No age or cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Alabama mom dies after stage 4 cancer diagnosis while pregnant

August 27, 2024

Mobile, Ala. - She became a mom this year, and what should have been a very joyous time in her life was robbed of her by cancer. Madeleine Petite [28] was her name. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage 4 cancer while she was pregnant. Madeleine had lung cancer that metastasized into other parts of her body including her brain and bones. It spread rapidly in just a short time without her even knowing it. She spent weeks in the hospital while doctors devised treatment plans to try to combat the cancer. They ended up delivering her baby early in an attempt to save Madeleine's life. The little baby needed oxygen and a feeding tube, so small and fragile in the pictures shared online. It was heartbreaking. Sadly, treatment couldn't help her. She entered hospice and passed away surrounded by her family and her son.



Petite was a “healthy” volleyball coach:

Mar 28, 2024 - Madeleine Petite, described as a 28-year-old, non-smoking, healthy volleyball coach at Baldwin County schools was expecting her first child. Family members say they never could have seen what was to come.

https://www.wkrg.com/mobile-county/uncertain-battle-wkrg-news-5-family-new-moms-battle-with-cancer/

Seven police officers “died suddenly”:

Osage Beach, Mo., police officer passed in the line of duty Saturday, August 31, 2024

September 2, 2024

Osage Beach, Missouri, police officer Phylicia Faye Carson, 33, badge number 916, of Lake Ozark, Mo., passed away in the line of duty on Saturday, August 31, 2024, she leaves behind a husband, Miller County, Mo. Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy, Grant Carson, and six children.

No cause of death reported.

OHP announces passing of Lieutenant Brian Fugate

September 2, 2024

Oklahoma City, OK — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Lieutenant Brian Fugate [45] passed away on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. OHP said Lieutenant Fugate graduated from the 56th Academy and served for 18 years.

Bayshore mourning lifelong Hazlet resident, Keyport Police Officer Lt. Gregory Johnson, died suddenly while on vacation with family

August 30, 2024

Hazlet/Keyport, NJ - Many in the Bayshore community are in mourning with the sad news that Gregory W. Johnson, 50, a lifelong resident of Hazlet, passed away suddenly on Monday, while on vacation in Cape May, with his family. Johnson was a Keyport police officer.

No cause of death reported.

Sergeant Martinez died after medical emergency

August 29, 2024

Bakersfield, Calif. - The Shafter Police Department confirmed Thursday that Sgt. Moises Martinez died from an unknown medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. Martinez died Wednesday at his home, according to the Shafter Police Department. Medical personnel went to his residence but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deputy who suffered medical episode during traffic stop passes away

August 28, 2024

San Antonio, TX - A Bexar County deputy who suffered a medical emergency during a traffic stop has passed away. Sergeant Timothy Williams, a 32-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, succumbed to his medical episode and was removed from life support on Saturday, August 24. The deputy had been hospitalized on August 17 after suffering a medical episode during an early morning traffic stop on the North Side. CPR was started, and EMS quickly rushed the deputy to a nearby hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Waco police mourn officer who passed away

August 27, 2024

Waco, Texas — The Waco Police Department announced the passing of Officer Jesus “Jesse” Cano Tuesday morning. According to his obituary, Cano died Friday, August 23. He was 32. He joined the Texas National Guard and served in Egypt. Afterward, he began working for the Waco Police Department. He began his career as a dispatch team member in March 2016.

No cause of death reported.

Former Brenham police chief passes away at 65

August 26, 2024

Brenham, Texas - The City of Brenham announced the passing of former Chief of Police Ron Parker Monday afternoon. He was 65 years old. Chief Parker was Brenham PD’s chief from March 2020 through 2024. He had been in law enforcement since 1984, after serving in the US Army National Guard.

No cause of death reported.

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Cal Fire engineer dies, suffers medical emergency while on duty

August 31, 2024

Monterey County, Calif. — The Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit (BEU) announced the passing of Fire Apparatus Engineer Christopher Ward, 47. According to a press release from California Governor Newsom's office, Ward suffered a medical emergency while on duty on Thursday, Aug. 29. The governors office said, Ward began his career with Cal Fire in June 2020 as a seasonal firefighter I with San Benito-Monterey Unit and was promoted in August 2022 to serve as a Fire Apparatus Engineer on the Pinnacles Fire Crew.



No cause of death reported.

San Benito County orders all EMS, fire employees to get vaccinated:

https://sanbenito.com/san-benito-county-orders-all-ems-fire-employees-to-get-vaccinated/

James L. Schirer, 63

August 28, 2024

Roanoke, IL - James L. Schirer, 63, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on August 23, 2024 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. He was a volunteer fireman for the Benson Fire Department. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Transplant Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Medical and emergency colleagues remember Lauren Morton

September 2, 2024

Peterborough, NH - At Monadnock Community Hospital, physician’s assistant Lauren Morton is being remembered as a beloved member of the emergency department team. Morton, 44, of Francestown, died Aug. 19. She had worked at the hospital since 2017. Michael Hutchinson, assistant chief of ambulance services in Wilton, said he had known Morton since 2006 when he was a paramedic student, and described her as everybody’s big sister. As a part of the vaccine effort, Hutchinson said they helped vaccinate hundreds of patients who were unable to leave their homes, something he said could not have been possible without Morton.



No cause of death reported.

Monadnock Community Hospital staff must get COVID vaccines by November:

https://tinyurl.com/mr3hdrk5

Two prison guards “died suddenly” in California:

Raymond Ibanez, sergeant, passes away

August 30, 2024

Chino, California - Raymond Ibanez, a correctional sergeant at California Institution for Men, passed away Aug. 28, 2024. n November 1997, he transferred to California Institution for Men. Then, in 2004, he promoted to sergeant.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gauge Bullock, a correctional officer at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, passed away Aug. 29, 2024

August 30, 2024

Coalinga, CA - Bullock began his career in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in March 2015. After graduating the academy, he reported to Pleasant Valley State Prison in June 2015. He remained at Pleasant Valley until his untimely passing.



No age or cause of death reported.

A federal judge on Monday ordered that all correctional officers and staff entering California’s prisons be vaccinated:

https://tinyurl.com/bdwvh7y5

A priest “died suddenly”:

Reverend Nicholas L. Gregoris, 52

August 27, 2024

Pine Beach, NJ - Reverend Nicholas L. Gregoris, 52, of the Priestly Society of St. John Henry Cardinal Newman, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2024. A contributor to Catholic World Report, he had also written for Our Sunday Visitor, Homiletic and Pastoral Review, The Catholic Answer, National Catholic Register, l’Osservatore Romano (English Edition), and was the managing editor of The Catholic Response.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

James Bradford Ruben, 65

August 31, 2024

Carmichael, California - James Bradford Ruben, a pediatric ophthalmologist who spent 28 years treating children at the Permanente Medical Group, died on August 27 after a long journey with thyroid cancer. He was 65 years old. Ruben joined Permanente in 1990 and was one of the Sacramento area's first fellowship-trained pediatric ophthalmologists and specialists in the treatment of adults with strabismus -- a crossed or misaligned eye. He served as a clinical professor at the University of California at Davis.

A radio dentist “died suddenly”:

Dr. Marlon B. Jackson, beloved Atlanta dentist, dies suddenly

August 29, 2024

Atlantans are mourning the unexpected death of Dr. Marlon B. Jackson, a revered figure in the city’s dental community and a cherished personality with a private practice on Auburn Avenue. Known as “Atlanta’s Best DDS,” Jackson was a leading cosmetic dentist specializing in oral surgery whose expertise and warm bedside manner touched countless lives. Jackson started his illustrious radio career in 1991, quickly becoming a trusted voice in dental care. For decades, he shared his knowledge and passion with Atlantans through his popular radio segments on WYZE Radio/1480AM and WIGO 1570AM, where listeners tuned in for his professional advice and signature humor. Marlon Jackson, DDS, P.C. was 66 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Port Washington police: 1 dead following multivehicle crash by North Shore Farms

September 1, 2024

Port Washington [WI] police say a person died after a multivehicle crash by North Shore Farms late Sunday morning. They say the accident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at 770 Port Washington Blvd. Authorities say the sole occupant of the car experienced a medical emergency. The individual was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. There were no other injuries reported.

No age or cause of death reported.

1 dead after plane crashes, burns at airport in Novato

September 1, 2024

Novato, CA - One person was confirmed dead in a fiery airplane crash at Gnoss Field Airport in Novato Saturday afternoon. The Marin County Sheriff's Office said an Aero Commander 200D airplane crashed into a hangar shortly after takeoff around 3:50 p.m. and caught fire. One person, presumably the pilot, was confirmed to have died in the crash. The airport was locked down following the crash and a National Transportation Safety Board investigator was dispatched to the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. The NTSB told CBS News Bay Area its investigator was expected to arrive on Sunday morning to document the airplane wreckage which will then be moved to a secure facility for further evaluation. The NTSB said it would not speculate on the cause of the crash during the investigation.

Oak Park Heights: Stillwater man suffers medical emergency and dies after crashing pickup

August 29, 2024

A 62-year-old Stillwater man died after crashing his pickup Wednesday morning in Oak Park Heights [MN]. The man was driving south on Stillwater Boulevard, just south of 55th Street, around 9:15 a.m. when his black 2019 F-150 pickup struck the center median, knocked over a few signs and then went into a ditch on the west side of the roadway, said Sgt. Brian Zwach of the Oak Park Heights Police Department. Emergency personnel attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, but the man, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead on scene, Zwach said. It is believed that he suffered a medical emergency before the crash. There were no signs of trauma.

No cause of death reported.

‘Absolutely horrendous’: Fatal Modesto crash rips car in half, shuts down roads for hours

September 2, 2024

A Modesto [CA] road was shut down for several hours Sunday after a Camaro slammed into a tree and killed its driver. Around 11:28 a.m., the Modesto Police Department responded to East Briggsmore Avenue for a traffic collision involving a black 1994 Chevrolet Z28 Camaro. Officers said the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, a Modesto resident, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Witnesses across the street from the crash said it was “absolutely horrendous.” The impact was so violent that the Camaro was ripped into pieces and the driver landed in the roadway where MPD placed a yellow tarp to cover him. East Briggsmore, a main artery of Modesto, near Rose Avenue, was shut down for over five hours but has been reopened. MPD said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Missing Lebanon man found dead near I-40 west

August 29, 2024

August 28, 2024 – A deceased driver was discovered Tuesday evening by TDOT workers who were collecting trash along the side of I-40 West near Central Pike following a recent crash. The preliminary investigation indicates Jeffrey Weir, 62, of Lebanon [TN], was traveling westbound when, for reasons unknown, he lost control of his Ford Fusion. The car crossed lanes of travel, struck a guardrail, continued down an embankment and came to rest in the woods. Weir was reported missing by his family to the Lebanon Police Department earlier Tuesday after they hadn’t seen him since Saturday. There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Authorities say single-vehicle crash on 180th street in Carroll Tuesday afternoon caused by medical episode

August 28, 2024

Authorities say a single-vehicle accident reported yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon was a result of the driver experiencing an acute medical emergency. According to the Carroll [Iowa] Police Department, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 73-year-old Fred Lee Lappe of Auburn, was traveling westbound on 180th Street at approximately 12:20 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with a tree west of the West Street intersection. Their initial investigation into the crash found no skid marks or other indications of attempts to avoid colliding with the tree, suggesting Lappe had died prior to the truck leaving the roadway.

No cause of death reported.

Family, friends join hearts to help after devoted mom's sudden passing

August 30, 2024

Greenport, NY — The North Fork community is coming together to help a family rocked by the sudden death of a beloved mother and friend. "Karen Edeen was an immensely kind woman, born in Greenport in 1962 [62], roaming the country to sell antiques, following in her father's hobby as her obsession and profession," her son wrote. Sadly, he said, she passed away suddenly on August 24, in the ambulance en route to the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Woman found dead at BART Pleasant Hill station

August 30, 2024

Pleasant Hill, CA - Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police are investigating what led to a woman being found dead at its Pleasant Hill Station. BART officials said officers and medics responded to the report of a medical emergency Thursday at 5:28 a.m. An unidentified 69-year-old woman was discovered at the scene and was pronounced dead. Police said there is no foul play suspected at this time, but the case is under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Person found dead in street in Oakland's Chinatown

August 30, 2024

Police in Oakland [CA] have launched a death investigation after a body was found in the city's Chinatown on Friday morning. Around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Webster Street to report a person down on the street. Police found the person, who was unresponsive. Despite medical treatment from police and paramedics, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released. Police told CBS News Bay Area that the individual "likely had a medical emergency."

No age or cause of death reported.

Dad and daughter begin renovating dream home. Months later, he's diagnosed with terminal brain cancer

August 30, 2024

Chicago, IL - When Bridget McGing closed on her fixer-upper house on March 10, 2023, on Chicago's north side, she was eager to renovate the attic. Starting that October, her dad Bill, a retired contractor, came over daily to help with the project. The 32-year-old nurse had been passionate about real estate since childhood. In March 2024, just as the attic renovations were gaining momentum, Bill was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Bridget says he had been experiencing fatigue, memory loss and uncomfortable sensations, which doctors later identified as seizures. Before the diagnosis, Bill had been hospitalized, but doctors couldn’t determine the cause of his discomfort. During a follow-up appointment, they suggested it might be his blood pressure, but Bridget and her mom, a nurse practitioner, felt something was seriously wrong. They insisted on imaging of his head, and while they were on their way home from the imaging center, they received the call that he had a brain tumor. Bill was immediately admitted to the hospital and underwent his first surgery. "We were in shock," Bridget recalls. "We kept asking, 'How is this happening to us?' There’s no history of brain cancer in the family. He’s our dad. He’s so tough and strong." Retired contractor Bill McGing died on June 24, 2024, at age 65, after spending his days working on daughter Bridget's new fixer-upper with her.

N.J. fisherman found dead in water identified

August 29, 2024

A man who was found dead in a body of water behind an industrial complex in Morris County last weekend was identified Wednesday as a Montville man. Valeri Malov, 64, was found by rescuers at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday in water behind a complex on Chapin Road in Montville, according to police. Malov, of the Pine Brook section of Montville, went fishing in the morning and did not return. Police found his fishing gear near the shoreline and searched the water, where they found his body. No cause of death was released, but the case remains under investigation, according to Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano.

US citizen found dead in Indore hotel room, heart attack suspected

September 2, 2024

Indore, India - The body of a United States citizen was found in the room of a five-star hotel in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said. There are no signs of struggle at the site of the incident and the post mortem report is awaited, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said. “The body of US citizen William Michael Reynolds (36) was found in a hotel room in Vijay Nagar area. He is a resident of Chicago there. He was not opening the door of his room when a man came to meet him. After hotel staff got the room opened, Reynolds was found dead. There are not signs of struggle in the room,” the official said. Reynolds, who stayed at the hotel from August 30 and was scheduled to leave on Monday, is suspected to have died of a heart attack, but more details will be had after the post mortem report comes in, Dandotia added.

Dead ly update: For the third time in three months, unresponsive guest found in Central Florida theme park pool dies

September 1, 2024

For the third time in three months, workers at Discovery Cove Orlando found an unresponsive guest in their swimmer pool. The unidentified man in his 60s was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There have been no further details about the potential cause of the man’s death or details about what led up to his death at the Orlando theme park. This incident comes on the heels of the death of 13-year-old Anna Beaumont, who was also found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in late May. The medical examiner said that Anna Beaumont’s cause of death was drowning. Doug Reid was just five days into a two-week-long holiday with his wife Angela and son Sam when the trio took a trip to Discovery Cove in Orlando, a sister park of SeaWorld, on July 8. In a tragic turn of events, the 51-year-old was found unresponsive by staff at the resort, who then pulled him out of the water. Doug was taken to a local hospital, but sadly did not survive.

No cause of death reported.

Body of missing 50-year-old diver recovered off East Oahu's Alan Davis Beach

August 29, 2024

The recovery of a missing diver's body was confirmed by Honolulu [HI] Ocean Safety in the waters off Alan Davis Beach in East Oahu. KTVI reported the incident occurred Wednesday evening, with emergency crews including Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department, and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responding to the scene around 5:40 p.m. following a report concerning the missing individual. According to details provided by Honolulu Ocean Safety officials, the diver, identified only as a 50-year-old man, was found approximately a quarter a mile offshore. Upon recovery, attempted resuscitation was unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead on the beach, Hawaii News Now detailed in their reporting. The investigation is still trying to find out what caused this tragic event.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in car at Montgomery Center in Greenwood

August 29, 2024

A 68-year-old man was found dead inside a car Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the Montgomery Center for Family Medicine in Greenwood [SC] about 11 a.m. after reports of a possible deceased person in a white vehicle. T.J. Chaudoin, Greenwood police chief, said detectives are working with the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office on the investigation. Chaudoin said there are no signs of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Upstate community mourns loss of beloved mother, wife following cancer battle

August 28, 2024

Dacusville, S.C. - An Upstate woman who spent her final days involved in her community has passed away. Tammy Gregg [47], PTO President of Dacusville Elementary School and board member of Dacusville Recreation Department, was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic melanoma in December 2023. The Dacusville Recreation Department announced Tammy’s passing Wednesday morning.

Man dead after being found unresponsive at Madison’s Peace Park, police report

August 27, 2024

Madison, Wis. - Madison Police Department is investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a downtown park Monday night. Witnesses told police that a man was feeling unwell earlier in the day and laid down in Peace Park, which is on the 400 block of State Street. The witnesses called 911 around 7:20 p.m. when they could not wake the man up. MPD’s report indicated the man died at the park. His cause of death is unknown, and MPD said nothing suspicious was found at the scene. MPD added that the man was in his 60s.

North Carolina hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park during solo trek, believed to be 6th fatality in weeks

September 1, 2024

A 60-year-old North Carolina man was found dead in Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday after embarking on a solo hike, park officials said. The backpacker, whose name was not released publicly, was located on a rugged and remote trail along the Colorado River that connects the Lower Tapeats and Deer Creek camps, the National Park Service (NPS) said. He had set off on a solo multi-day backpacking trip from Thunder River to Deer Creek, and was reported missing on Tuesday after failing to check in with a family member, according to NPS. The hiker is believed to be the sixth person to die at the park in less than a month and the 14th this year. Park officials reported 11 fatalities in 2023 and said there are usually about 10 to 15 deaths per year.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher P. Leyden, 61

July 15, 2024

61-year-old Christopher P. Leyden was found dead in an apartment in Canton, IL, July 15, 2024. According to a news release from the Canton Police Department, (08/27/24) Christopher P. Leyden, 61, died from an underlying medical condition. The coroner classified his death as a natural death.

No cause of death reported.

Craig “Fleaz” Locklear, 45

September 2, 2024

Winston Salem, North Carolina - Craig “Fleaz” Locklear, 45, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2024, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Locklear “died suddenly.” From Gofundme:

With heavy hearts we come to the community with high hopes Craig's story touches your heart! Craig Locklear passed away unexpectedly over the weekend! We don’t know what happened but police have already ruled out foul play.

Eric M. Scheuermann, 55

September 1, 2024

Romeoville, IL - Eric M. Scheuermann, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Trew, 39

September 1, 2024

Morton, IL - Matthew R. Trew, 39, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Trew “died suddenly.” From obit comments:

The battle you endured this past year was so very hard - your battle was not in vain as you are now eternally in the arms of Jesus with no more pain and struggles.

Heather Jo (McCain) Saunders, 54

September 1, 2024

Heather Jo (McCain) Saunders, 54, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. A longtime employee of Pickaway Dialysis and Eldorado Gaming, Heather was dedicated to her work with patients and customers alike.



No cause of death reported.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) “vaccination” mandate for healthcare providers or its patients:

https://www.kidney.org/press-room/nkf-statement-rule-requiring-vaccinations-dialysis-facility-staff

Orella Linn Lewis, 64

September 1, 2024

Rupert, Idaho - Orella Linn Lewis, 64, went home to our father in heaven on August 23, 2024. She passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home. Orella loved music but she especially loved listening to Kevin play his guitar. They both enjoyed watching and singing along with their grandchildren. Her second musical love was ELVIS!



Lewis “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Orella Lewis, passed away unexpectedly from lung cancer on Friday, August 23, just six weeks after her diagnosis. A huge mass was found in her lung that was also encompassing her esophagus. Orella started both radiation and chemo treatments on August 5th. Orella became septic on Friday, August 13. The doctor recommended she take the last bed available in the ICU. Orella stated, "give it to someone you can heal". Orella was someone who always thought about others, but in our hearts, we know she was tired.

Guile Shamir, 53

August 31, 2024

Suddenly and tragically, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, in Florida, at the age of fifty-three, Guile Shamir, age 53, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

John Richard Boolen, 70

August 31, 2024

Charleston, SC - John Richard Boolen, 70, of Charleston, SC, husband of Cindy Boolen, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2024, in Tekoa, Washington, while visiting his sister.

No cause of death reported.

Beth Grayson, 33

August 30, 2024

Independence, MO - Desiree Beth Grayson, was born July 8, 1991, in Charlottesville, Virginia, and passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2024, at her home in Independence, Missouri. At just 33 years old, Desiree's sudden departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of her loved ones and all who knew her. In recent years, she was excitedly anticipating a return to school to pursue a long-held dream of becoming a mortician, a passion she had nurtured since childhood.

No cause of death reported.

Chase Michael Goncalves, infant

August 29, 2024

Wilbraham, Massachusetts - Chase Michael Goncalves, our beloved infant son, passed away in the arms of family after an extremely brief and devastating illness. Chase was a gift from the moment he was born, and he and his mother together endured a hard pregnancy to safely make it into this world.

No cause of death reported.

Natashia Rose Morrow, 37

August 28, 2024

New Brunswick - Natashia Rose left this world on August 24, 2024 at the age of 37, leaving a void in the lives of so many people.

No cause of death reported.

Monica Duet Folse, 61

August 28, 2024

Houma, Louisiana - Monica Duet Folse, affectionately known as Nooka, Nanny Noo, Noo Noo, and most recently Nai Nai, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2024, at the age of 61, after a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma. Queen Monica was renowned for bringing joy and merriment wherever she went.

Gabriella Hebert, 63

August 28, 2024

Farmington, CT - Gabriella Hebert, 63, of Farmington, daughter of Normand and Graciela Hebert and spouse of the late Tom Benedict, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Brian John Poepping, 57

August 27, 2024

Brian John Poepping, age 57, of Brandon, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2024, in Alexandria, MN. In high school, he was a star pitcher and went on to play in the minor leagues. Brian later attended the University of Minnesota where he studied mortuary science and graduated in 1991.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Pavlikowski, 40

August 27, 2024

Matt died unexpectedly in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 21, 2024, at the age of 40. Matt enjoyed playing sports, but especially football, basketball, and baseball. After attending ASU Matt moved back to Flagstaff and went to work for W.L. Gore. After a few years he moved to Phoenix and transferred to their Valley location. Later he worked for another medical assembly company, Accutron.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony M. Brown, 53

August 27, 2024

Anthony “Tony” M. Brown, 53, born in Washington, D.C. on May 14, 1971, and most recently lived in Connellsville, PA, died suddenly on August 24, 2024 after a very short illness at Magee Women’s Hospital of UPMC, Pittsburgh, PA. Tony was a long time employee of TeleTech Verizon in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.



No cause of death reported.

Verizon’s “vaccination” mandate for employees:

https://www.newsweek.com/verizon-announces-vaccine-requirement-employees-says-it-must-comply-mandate-1639180

James Thomas Clifford "JT" Meiser, 26

August 27, 2024

James Thomas Clifford "JT" Meiser, of Chesaning [Michigan], died unexpectedly on August 25, 2024, at the age of 26. He graduated from Chesaning Union High School in 2016, and went onto work at Precision Store Works as a supervisor of a crew installing signs and shelving for Home Depot.

No cause of death reported.

Noah Jonathan Massie, 25

August 27, 2024

North Jackson, Ohio - Noah Jonathan Massie, 25, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, now becoming his family’s guardian and protector. Noah furthered his education at Youngstown State University, where he recently received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Noah’s commitment to his personal well-being extended beyond academics and athletics. He maintained a strong focus on fitness, style, and becoming the best version of himself. Maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle, Noah enjoyed lifting weights and working out at the gym.

No cause of death reported.

Union faculty to protest YSU’s fall COVID-19 plan:

August 12, 2021

Youngstown, Ohio – Union faculty members at Youngstown State University are planning to protest the university’s plan to not require masks or vaccinations, among other COVID-19 protocols, for the fall semester.

https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/union-faculty-to-protest-ysus-covid-plan/

Cody Jacob Salter, 31

August 27, 2024

Cody Jacob Salter, age 31, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Ashley Michelle Bain, 37

August 21, 2024

Ashley Michelle Bain, age 37, of Smithville, passed away Friday August 16, 2024, at her residence in Manchester, TN. She was a Car Inspector and a member of Whorton Springs Baptist Church.

No cause of death reported.

Jerry Edmond Hightower II, 44

August 20, 2024

Dublin, GA - Jerry Edmond Hightower II, 44 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2024. “On Monday, August 19, 2024, my brother, Jerry Hightower, passed away suddenly shortly after starting work for that day. He was 44 years old. We were taken by complete surprise when this happened as he had no health conditions known to us at the time and we honestly never expected to get that call like this!”

No cause of death reported.

Stanley Tyler Kunath, 61

August 9, 2024

While still in high school Stanley started working at Mama’s Café in San Antonio, Texas. In his early, career he apprenticed with many of San Antonio’s high-profile chefs and honed his creative abilities while learning the business. Stan was a perfectionist when it came to his creations in the kitchen and would not hesitate to throw out sauces if they did not live up to his expectations. In 2024 Stan was diagnosed with throat cancer, and the positive and courageous way he faced his illness was an inspiration to those he knew.

Tiana Harmony Garcia, 41

August 5, 2024

Tiana Harmony Garcia, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away on July 30, 2024, at the age of 41 in her hometown of San Antonio, Tx.



No cause of death reported.

Garcia “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

I’m In Disbelief 💔

I Can’t Believe It!



Was in complete shock when I heard you passed and still can't believe it. So many years full of fun, shit talking memories with you.



I am in just a disbelief ...like we've literally had 10 deaths of dear friends and family in the last month ....prayers for a calmer smoother months to come ...yesterday we got the call that Tiana Garcia had passed away which was a complete shock to everyone she was so young my age .....and just a while ago I got a call cousin Mario passed away ..we just lost his mom aunt Mary last week 😔....prayers please prayers prayers prayers 🙏🙏🙏



This is the services for my beautiful friend Tiana Garcia. still can’t believe it 😢

https://www.facebook.com/tiana.garcia1

Ronald Troy Dominguez, 56

July 25, 2024

Ronald Troy Dominguez, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law, neighbor and friend died unexpectedly in San Antonio, Texas, on July 22, 2024. Troy was a talented man of many things, but his greatest accomplishment was father to Emily Nicole.

No cause of death reported.

Isabella Mireya Benavidez, 4 months

July 16, 2024

Isabella Mireya Benavidez, born March 18, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2024. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



No cause of death reported.

