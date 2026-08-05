News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
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In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, July 27-August 3, 2026
Actor Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos); guitarist Ray Gomez; rockers Danny Lomeli (35, Elysia), Anthony “TJ” Catalfo (40, Ruiner); pro bowler Jakob…
Aug 5
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July 2026
Jon Bon Jovi stops mid-show ("I'm hurt"); David Lee Roth cancels shows; UK: Harry Styles abruptly cancels show; Simon Gallup quits The…
US: Panthers' Taylor Moton misses start of season; UK: darts player Cameron Menzies has "medical emergency" on stage; broadcaster Lauren Lavergne steps…
Jul 31
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For banning this essential video in 2021, YouTube—Google—should be charged with democide, and all its managers spend life in prison, with no…
That corporate juggernaut, with its early credo, "Don't be evil," should be classed with I.G. Farben, Bayer, Dow and IBM
Jul 30
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In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, July 20-27, 2026
Director Chuck Russell (The Mask); screenwriter William H. Wisher Jr. (The Terminator); rockers Rodney Holmes, Lou Koller (59, C); keyboardist Michael…
Jul 29
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Captain "Sully," Danny Glover diagnosed with Alzheimer's; Penélope Cruz suffered brain aneurysm scares; Katie Couric's 'freaky' memory loss…
RHOC's Jeana Keough diagnosed with tongue cancer; Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward confined to wheelchair; Red Dragon Cartel frontman Darren James Smith…
Jul 25
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In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, July 13-20, 2026
Bassist Jennifer Finch (L7, 59, C); pianists Jimmy Nichols, Rodney Franklin; hip-hop DJ Bigga Rankin; PBS programming exec Sylvia Bugg; baseballer Duane…
Jul 22
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In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, July 6-13 2026
Lindsey Graham; actor Scott Bryce; reality star Cristina Sanz; filmmaker Barbara Ling; rockers Mike Browning, Calvin Hayes; hoopsters Noah Boler-Kyle…
Jul 15
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"DEI" did NOT spring from the Civil Rights Act, as MAGA likes to think. It came from the CIA.
It started in the Sixties, when the CIA, with murderous assistance from the FBI, was doing all it could to depoliticize the left
Jul 11
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What the "vaccine" has done to 60 pols & royals all around the world
If you think this is normal, you too have been lethally impaired
Jul 9
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Mitch McConnell found "unconscious" at home; Clint Black cancels show; Alkaline Trio cancels tour; CA: Loverboy cancels show; UK: BBC…
TH: actor Yim Pharinyakorn feels "unwell," cancels appearance; CA: more details on Rush's postponement of shows
Jul 9
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Mom claimed vaccines killed her babies (and the hospital agreed). They put her in prison for their "murder," and the NY Post called her a…
This is what we're up against—and, once Trump goes (as he surely must), it'll just get worse under the Democrats
Jul 8
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In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, June 29 – July 6, 2026
Singers Lauren Bennett (36), Victor Willis (Village People); footballer LeRoy Irvin (C); bassist David James Sirmon; rockers Rexx Arkana (57, C), Shaun…
Jul 8
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© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller
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