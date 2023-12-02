News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

"Vaccination" is the greatest evil in the history of humanity, as these new studies variously PROVE
This IS a global Holocaust, and there is NO denying it; so we can't let "our free press," OR our governments, ignore, belittle or distort this…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
216
NBC's Antonia Hylton has "rare cancer"; Amy Robach, who has cancer, mourns cancer death of Olivia Summer Hutcherson; "Shannon Doherty…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
64
NBC's Antonia Hylton has "rare cancer"; Amy Robach, who has cancer, mourns cancer death of Olivia Summer Hutcherson; "Shannon Doherty…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
83
November 2023
Tom Lehrer's perfect epitaph for Henry Kissinger
The satirist said all one really needs to say about that ancient monster, and the official world that honored his great work for "peace"
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
129
According to "our free press" and "the science," what's killing millions is NOT "vaccination." No, it's white bread, smartwatches, Daylight…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
102
According to "our free press" and "the science," what's killing millions is NOT "vaccination." No, it's white bread, smartwatches, Daylight…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
93
In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States and worldwide, November 21-November 27, 2023
Athletes in US (3), UK (2), Germany (3), Sweden, Poland, Bulgaria, Spain (2), Russia, NZ; MDs in US (2), Canada (3), Mexico, UK, Belgium, Austria…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
49
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Egypt, Iran, Ukraine, Russia, India, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand…
Egyptian actor Tarek Abdelaziz (55); Iranian actress Bita Farahi; Russian actor Alexander Kryzhanovsky, historian Vlad Bogov, cardiologist Viktor Orlov…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Italy, November 20-November 27, 2023
Former Miss Italy Anna Kanakis; educator Vito Primerano; police Lt. Col. Roberto Russo; trade unionist Ottorino Petrin; Bengali student Md Fayaj (19); 5…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
3
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Serbia, Bulgaria…
French actress Rona Hartner (50, C); Dutch actor Helmert Woudenberg; German gymnast Mia Sophie Lietke (16), wrestler Andreas Ullmann (40); Norwegian…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
5
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United Kingdom and Ireland, November 20-November 27, 2023
Rocker Kevin Walker (Killing Joke); BBC chef Russell Norman; TV presenter Annabel Giles (64, C); footballer Oliver Spedding; app designer Freyja…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
5
In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Mexico, Ecuador, Suriname, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, November 20-November 27, 2023
Ecuadoran pol Alfredo Adum; Mexican social activist Lupita Maltos, 10 from heart attacks; in Brazil, a second Taylor Swift fan, clarinetist ”Claudinho…
 • 
Mark Crispin Miller
2
